ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

Naugatuck Infant Stabbed, Dismembered Laid To Rest, Search Continues For Father

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R6XER_0jP81dPj00
Seen Him? Christopher Francisquini is wanted for killing and dismembering his infant daughter Camilla (Center). Photo Credit: Naugatuck Police Department

As investigators continue to work around the clock to apprehend the father of an 11-month-old Connecticut girl he allegedly killed and dismembered, her family laid her to rest in a private ceremony.

The homicide occurred in New Haven County in the 100 Block of Millville Ave. in Naugatuck on Friday, November 18.

Camilla Francisquini was laid to rest on Friday, Nov. 25, during a private ceremony surrounded by her family and loved ones in Naugatuck.

Christopher Francisquini, age 31, of Naugatuck, whose police say has an extensive criminal history, killed the child and fled, said the Naugatuck Police.

She was found by a family member around 11:30 a.m. who contacted police, police said.

Since the gruesome murder, Francisquini has been on the run with local, state, and federal authorities searching for him.

"We will continue to seek Justice for Camilla, and put forth every effort to apprehend her murderer," the department said. "We ask the public to keep Camilla’s family in your hearts and prayers in the coming days as they continue to navigate an unimaginable loss."

Francisquini was allegedly involved in a fight with the toddler's mother in Waterbury after the killing, police said.

The mother, who has not been identified, was not injured, police said.

Police said following the fight, Francisquini took off a court-ordered GPS tracking device and destroyed his cell phone. He was allegedly spotted once in New Haven on Quinnipiac Avenue around 4 p.m. on Nov 18, police added.

Once captured, Francisquini will be charged with murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a minor. The murder charge comes with a mandatory life sentence if he is convicted.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Christopher Francisquini is asked to contact Naugatuck Police at 203-729-5221 or the confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.

to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.

Comments / 75

chaosmomof4
4d ago

Look at everyone on here quick to jump and blame the mom.. if you have been paying attention to this case she wasn’t home and he was watching the baby. After killing the baby he left the house and got into an argument with the mother. He then broke his phone and took the tracker off his leg.. a family member found the baby

Reply(2)
19
1998
4d ago

angel baby rest in peace your in heaven now , peace is with you now. this was outrageous.How? when you look at her small sweet face, I'll never understand.

Reply
12
I1959
4d ago

it's so messy when baby mommas and Pappas can't leave a relationship gracefully..I can't see myself snapping because I'm not wanted..I always say wait 3 to 6 months before giving yourself that's enough time to figure out someone's character..maybe you'll see your just meant to be friends instead of lovers because wants you give yourself someone always comes up with feelings ..maybe mental feelings..like jealousy envious controlling..learn to watch for red flags and never internet date

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Police Officer Killed In Multi-Vehicle Yonkers Crash

A police officer was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Westchester County. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 in Yonkers on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass. The sergeant, who was on-duty in an unmarked police vehicle, was traveling westbound on Tuckahoe Road when a BMW...
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

Troopers Investigate After Shots Fired In Burlington

An investigation is underway after shots were fired in a Connecticut neighborhood. Troopers in Hartford County received a report at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from a Burlington resident who heard gunshots fired on West Ledge Road, Connecticut State Police reported. Police reported finding three nine-millimeter shell casings...
BURLINGTON, CT
WTNH

Waterbury man sentenced to 52 years in prison for murdering girlfriend

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury man was sentenced to over 50 years in prison on Monday for killing his girlfriend in 2018. 47-year-old Vernon Hayes was sentenced to 52 years in prison after violently killing his 44-year-old girlfriend Tahneisha Watts, according to the DOJ. According to Waterbury police, Watts was found inside her Matson […]
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
415K+
Followers
60K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy