Vice

Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.

A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
The Guardian

Millions of missing women: China grapples with legacy of one-child policy as population ages

Ming Ming, a boisterous six-year-old, longs to have a playmate, but his mother is adamant that she will not have another child. “No way! One is quite enough,” Li Hong gasps. “Childcare, after-school activities, tutoring … you want them to have a good education but it costs money. We’re just ordinary working folks, not the super rich. The cost of bringing up two kids would kill us!” says the 43-year-old supermarket cashier from the southern province of Guangdong.
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Daily Mail

Why China is suddenly being so friendly towards Australia: How there's much more to it than the superpower's love of our coal - as President Xi says relationship should be 'cherished'

The momentous meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese leader Xi Jinping has caused intense speculation as to why China has suddenly changed its tune on Australia. The meeting in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit was the first time leaders of both countries had a face-to-face...
TheDailyBeast

‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout

Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
Daily Mail

Putin 'has been offered surrender terms by the West' as he loses control of Kherson - and 'his cronies have reacted positively because it allows them to stay in power and avoid criminal charges'

Vladimir Putin has been offered surrender terms by the West, a respected Russian policy expert revealed today, as Moscow's troops were forced to withdraw from the city of Kherson in yet another humiliating defeat. Professor Valery Solovey, formerly at Moscow's prestigious Institute of International Relations and who claims to have...
The Atlantic

Taiwan Prepares to Be Invaded

Taiwan’s presidential offices are located in a sprawling, stately complex built by the Japanese colonial administration in the early 20th century—a reminder that, for all the belligerent rhetoric coming from the Chinese Communist Party, Taiwan has not been firmly under Beijing’s control for well over 100 years. When I arrived at the offices in September for an interview with President Tsai Ing-wen, it occurred to me that the large tower rising above the entrance might become a target in the event of an invasion.
TheDailyBeast

The White House Admits It: We Might Need to Block the Sun to Stop Climate Change

We’re entering the final days of COP27, the UN’s annual climate summit, and it’s safe to say that this year’s edition was disappointing—to say the least. It was widely panned by climate experts and activists and drew intense criticism for being sponsored by the likes of Coca-Cola, the world's leading plastic polluter.Moreover, like so many climate summits in the past, little action has actually taken place in terms of concrete climate action and policy. In fact, the argument could be made that the biggest decisions to fight climate change weren’t decided at COP27, but rather at the G20 summit between...
