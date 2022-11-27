Read full article on original website
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns the US and China are 'dangerously close' to a war that would crush economic growth
The US and China are edging towards a potential military conflict over Taiwan, Ray Dalio has warned. President Xi appeared to hint at war when he warned China to prepare for a "dangerous storm" last month. "This is scaring just about everyone, which is paralyzing activity," the Bridgewater founder said.
Iran media blames humiliating World Cup loss on protests
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Iran was reeling Tuesday from the humiliation of starting the World Cup with a lopsided 6-2 loss against England in a match overshadowed by protests on and off the field. Hard-line Iranian media sought to blame the defeat on the unrest that has gripped the...
NBC News
Kim Jong Un’s sister warns U.S. of ‘a more fatal security crisis’
SEOUL, South Korea — The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned the United States on Tuesday that it would face “a more fatal security crisis” as Washington pushes for U.N. condemnation of the North’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile test. Kim Yo Jong’s...
China is winning the Russia-Ukraine War amid massive US, Russia war expenditures
China is emerging with greater combat power with regard to its main strategic opponents, the United States and Russia, as both erode weapons stockpiles in Ukraine.
Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.
A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
This Is China’s Beastly New Air Defense Vehicle
Chinese internetShort-range air defenses are now top of mind, and China is moving fast in this space as highlighted by its new Type 625E system.
Millions of missing women: China grapples with legacy of one-child policy as population ages
Ming Ming, a boisterous six-year-old, longs to have a playmate, but his mother is adamant that she will not have another child. “No way! One is quite enough,” Li Hong gasps. “Childcare, after-school activities, tutoring … you want them to have a good education but it costs money. We’re just ordinary working folks, not the super rich. The cost of bringing up two kids would kill us!” says the 43-year-old supermarket cashier from the southern province of Guangdong.
Putin tells Macron Hiroshima is proof ‘you don’t have to launch nuclear strike on major city to win war’
Any use of nuclear weapons would 'fundamentally change' Ukraine conflict, Cleverly warn. Vladimir Putin told French president Emmanuel Macron that the nuclear attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki show “you don’t need to attack major cities in order to end a war,” according to reports. The threat of...
Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown
Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Days after Biden's face-to-face meeting with Xi Jinping, Kamala Harris is making a rare trip to a South China Sea hotspot
"The vice president is the highest-ranking US official ever to visit Palawan," a senior administration official said on Tuesday
Why China is suddenly being so friendly towards Australia: How there's much more to it than the superpower's love of our coal - as President Xi says relationship should be 'cherished'
The momentous meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese leader Xi Jinping has caused intense speculation as to why China has suddenly changed its tune on Australia. The meeting in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit was the first time leaders of both countries had a face-to-face...
China is preparing for war, not saving the planet
President Joe Biden met with Xi Jinping and focused on climate change, but China has been preparing for war amid a green energy push.
U.S. Has These Options to Stop A Missile Coming from North Korea
On Friday, Japan warned that the U.S. is within the range of the intercontinental ballistic missiles launched by North Korea.
G20’s criticism of Russia shows the rise of a new Asian power. And it isn’t China
Hong Kong CNN — When world leaders at the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, issued a joint statement condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine, a familiar sentence stood out from the 1,186-page document. “Today’s era must not be of war,” it said, echoing what Indian Prime Minister...
Putin’s Private Army Goes Full ISIS With Sledgehammer Execution Video
The ISIS-style video shows a man with his head tied to a block of cement. Yevgeny Nuzhin explains that he is a former prisoner recruited into the Wagner Group who decided after being captured in Ukraine in September that he would “fight against the Russians.” Then, in October, he was abducted in Kyiv.
Rising tensions between 2 of NATO's biggest militaries are driving fears of the first war between alliance members
Greece and Turkey are two of NATO's oldest members, but being allies has done little to ease the longstanding tensions between them.
‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout
Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
Putin 'has been offered surrender terms by the West' as he loses control of Kherson - and 'his cronies have reacted positively because it allows them to stay in power and avoid criminal charges'
Vladimir Putin has been offered surrender terms by the West, a respected Russian policy expert revealed today, as Moscow's troops were forced to withdraw from the city of Kherson in yet another humiliating defeat. Professor Valery Solovey, formerly at Moscow's prestigious Institute of International Relations and who claims to have...
Taiwan Prepares to Be Invaded
Taiwan’s presidential offices are located in a sprawling, stately complex built by the Japanese colonial administration in the early 20th century—a reminder that, for all the belligerent rhetoric coming from the Chinese Communist Party, Taiwan has not been firmly under Beijing’s control for well over 100 years. When I arrived at the offices in September for an interview with President Tsai Ing-wen, it occurred to me that the large tower rising above the entrance might become a target in the event of an invasion.
The White House Admits It: We Might Need to Block the Sun to Stop Climate Change
We’re entering the final days of COP27, the UN’s annual climate summit, and it’s safe to say that this year’s edition was disappointing—to say the least. It was widely panned by climate experts and activists and drew intense criticism for being sponsored by the likes of Coca-Cola, the world's leading plastic polluter.Moreover, like so many climate summits in the past, little action has actually taken place in terms of concrete climate action and policy. In fact, the argument could be made that the biggest decisions to fight climate change weren’t decided at COP27, but rather at the G20 summit between...
