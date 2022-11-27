ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California food stamp costs reach record highs

By Tom Gantert
The Center Square
 4 days ago
A supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept food stamps. Seth Wenig / AP

(The Center Square) – Despite posting the lowest unemployment rate in at least 46 years, the state of California had more people on the federal food stamp program in 2022 than ever.

California's participation in the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in 2022 peaked at 4.9 million people as of July and then dropped to 4.6 million in August, the most recent month data is available from the federal government.

By comparison, California's highest participation on SNAP in 2020 was 4.8 million people in June 2020. But California was under a shelter-in-place order from March through June 2020 and many businesses were ordered closed in 2020. The state's unemployment rate during the pandemic peaked at 16.1% as of May 2020.

California's unemployment rate was 3.8% as of September 2022, the lowest as far back as 1976, when online data is available.

California has approved funding in the 2022-23 budget to allow undocumented immigrants ages 55 and over to get food assistance under the state-funded California Food Assistance Program, which is separate from the federally-funded SNAP program.

California has given extra SNAP money to recipients due to COVID-19. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in October that the COVID-19 state of emergency would end Feb. 28, 2023. The per-person cost of the SNAP program has increased from $123.22 per month in March 2020 before the state of emergency declaration to $277.12 as of August 2022.

That $277.12 August 2022 benefit is the state's highest ever for the federal SNAP program.

Flying Dutchman
4d ago

A family of 4 gets over $1,000. You won’t see them buying the store brand or the cheaper cuts of meat. They use a debit card, not stamps. It’s not uncommon to see them get into new cars in the parking lot.

Columbus
4d ago

This should be a temporary safety net! With a time limit, not a lifestyle! And no, illegals should not get them at all!

Ronnii1972
4d ago

It is what it is. No one has the right to judge anyone. I only know my life. I don't know everyone else's and what they have been through. I just wish everyone good health and well being! God Bless Y'all ❤️ 🙏

