Zverev on staying positive after French Open injury hell: “The first time I walked, I was extremely happy, The first time I ran”
Alexander Zverev detailed how he stayed positive while recovering from a gruelling injury suffered at the French Open. Alexander Zverev was quite possibly playing the best match of his life against Nadal at the French Open but he suffered the worst injury of his career in the same match. It was a strange mix of emotions for Zvereve who was devastated by the injury but remained very positive during the process:
Raducanu opens up about career so far: "I've done pretty well compared to most teenagers"
Emma Raducanu recently opened up about her career during an interview with Grazia UK as she did a shoot for them. Raducanu is currently preparing for the next tennis season but she took some time out of her schedule to do a photoshoot for Grazia UK. In the accompanying interview, the Brit talked candidly about her career so far admitting that she's done better than most teenagers.
Former World No.1 Tracy Austin gives favourite moments and matches from 2022 season including Federer Laver Cup emotional farewell
Former great Tracy Austin picked her favourite moments from the 2022 season naming several good ones featuring some legends. Tracy Austin has served as an analyst for the tennis channel multiple times this year and a former tennis player she keenly follows the game. She responded to a question on the social media platform Twitter about picking her favourite moments of the past season and she choose some good ones.
Swiatek's coach amazed by World No.1's rise: "I expected Iga to achieve such results, but I didn't know if she would do it with me or with the next coach"
Swiatek's coach Tomasz Wiktorowski was very surprised by the rise of Iga this year following Barty's retirement. Many thought Ashleigh Barty would dominate the year on Tour after her hot start to the year. She retired which allowed another player to take over and it was quite a convincing takeover. It came as a surprise for Wiktorowski too, as he teamed up with Swiatek in December.
Kerber on comeback after becoming a mother: "I want to come back 100 percent, fit again and feel good
Angelique Kerber won't come back to tennis until sometime in the next year but she's hopeful to be an inspiration for other players. Kerber announced her pregnancy just days ahead of the US Open adding herself to the long list of former and current players that became mothers during their active playing days. The 34-year-old is due sometime in March or April and she talked about her plans of coming back and playing tennis:
Serena Williams reveals struggles of motherhood: "You're never right as a mom"
Serena Williams talked about being a mother in a recent episode of the Business of Feelings podcast admitting it's tough. Some say being a mother is the most difficult job ever and Serena certainly agrees that it's pretty tough. She took part in the Business of Feelings podcast which is dedicated to mental health and she talked about her own struggles with being a hands-on mother which she prides herself by.
"Have a backup plan in case tennis doesn't work out" - Serena Williams speaks on advice given by father that guides her post-retirement life
WTA legend Serena Williams drew wisdom from the words of her father as she built her career: have a plan B in case tennis did not work out. While it may be difficult to believe given her stature in the sport, the 23-time Grand Slam champion did heed the advice of her dad Richard.
Former doubles World No.1 lauds Djokovic's performance in the 2022 Wimbledon final - "Only one player could have beaten Nick Kyrgios that day"
Former doubles World No. 1 Paul McNamee praised Novak Djokovic's return technique against Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon final this year. The Serbian clinched his seventh grasscourt Major title by defeating the Australian 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(3) in July. Kyrgios' serve is one of his strongest skills, as evidenced by...
Working with Zverev wasn't easy according to Juan Carlos Ferrero: "I needed to refresh a little bit and work with someone that was a little bit the same character as me"
Juan Carlos Ferrero used to coach Alexander Zverev and but it wasn't a very good time for either as they simply could not get on the same page. Ferrero is a former world number one who was hoping to take Zverev to the next level making him the number one. It lasted for a few months but after that, they elected to part ways because they could not agree on how to play tennis:
"Alcaraz is much better than Nadal in many ways": Former World No.6 Lapentti on comparisons between top Spaniards
Former world number 6 Nicolas Lapentti believes Alcaraz is better than Nadal in many ways as he explained to Craig Shapiro. Carlos Alcaraz had a tremendous rise this year that surprised many and not just himself. Wanting to finish in the top 20, Alcaraz blew that out of the father fairly quickly as it was clear in May that he would be finishing in the top 10.
Millman believes Verdasco TUE ban proves Halep is innocent: "If she really wanted to enhance her performance with a substance she could have just gone down a TUE path"
John Millman thinks the Verdasco suspension is a good indication that Simona Halep is probably innocent in her own doping case. Simona Halep was suspended from tennis a few weeks ago after her samples revealed traces of a banned substance. The Romanian tennis player was shocked and plans to fight for the truth in order to prove her innocence and John Millman believes her.
