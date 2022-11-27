Read full article on original website
Lyon County cocaine, marijuana distribution case moving to arraignment Friday
A pretrial hearing is coming Friday for a man accused in Lyon County District Court of distributing cocaine and marijuana this past summer. Austin Levi Buckridge stands accused of distributing between 3.5 and 100 grams of cocaine as well as distributing anywhere from 25 to 450 grams of marijuana during an alleged incident July 20. Buckridge is also accused of possessing paraphernalia with intert to manufacture, plant or cultivate controlled substances.
KVOE
Aggravated battery, aggravated assault cases moving forward in Lyon County District Court
One woman has a preliminary hearing in Lyon County District Court this week after allegedly using a vehicle in a battery case. Cari Lynn Crook is accused of aggravated battery and driving under the influence following an alleged incident Sept. 3. Other case details are pending. The hearing is at...
KVOE
Traffic stop in Osage County ends with arrest of Emporia man on gun and drug charges Tuesday evening
An Emporia man is facing charges of drug and weapons possession in Osage County. According to Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells, a Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop near Interstate 35 milepost 165, nearly 40 miles northeast of Emporia, just before 10 pm Tuesday night. During the stop, illegal narcotics were allegedly located inside of a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Nathan Rodriguez.
KVOE
Formal charges pending after alleged vehicle chase, foot pursuit in east Emporia
Emporia Police officers say a traffic infraction led to a vehicle chase, a foot pursuit and an arrest Wednesday morning. Police Capt. Ray Mattas says an officer noted a traffic infraction at 11th and Cottonwood and tried to make a vehicle stop, but the driver, later identified as 41-year-old Jon Buchanan III, drove away. Buchanan allegedly stopped his vehicle in the 100 block of East 11th, got out and fled on foot.
KVOE
CORONAVIRUS: 44 new cases announced in Lyon County Wednesday
New COVID-19 cases were lower than the previous week but still kept with the moderate rise that has been commonplace the past several weeks. Lyon County Public Health announced 44 new cases Wednesday morning, below the 62 cases announced Nov. 23 but well above the 10 announced the week of Nov. 16. Deaths were unchanged for the fourth consecutive week and remain at 129.
KVOE
Chase County Safe Routes to Schools project approved by KDOT; Emporia company wins Harvey County signage bid
The Kansas Department of Transportation has approved a pathway project in Strong City. KDOT says the Strong City Safe Routes to Schools project involving pedestrian and bike paths on Fifth Street and near Chase County Elementary School will move forward. This involves nearly a mile of paths and will cost over $790,000.
KVOE
Newman Regional Health Board of Trustees approves agreements on Cora Miller building, CrossWinds administrative offices during monthly meeting
The Newman Regional Health Board of Trustees took action on two facility matters as part of its monthly meeting Wednesday. Board members approved a request from Emporia State to hold off on vacating the university’s nursing department out of Cora Miller Hall through the end of 2025. Hospital CEO Bob Wright says the move reflects a change in timeline for ESU as part of its reinvestment plans.
KVOE
Emporia Fire evacuate three from stalled elevator at local hotel
Emporia Fire responded to a local hotel after three people became trapped in an elevator Monday evening. EFD was called to the Best Western at 2836 West 18th just before 9 pm for an elevator entrapment. According to EFD, three individuals were inside and all were evacuated safely. EFD says...
KVOE
Little movement in US Drought Monitor map
Thanks to rainfall Saturday and Sunday, the latest map from the US Drought Monitor showed little to no movement in drought coverage from the map announced last week. Moderate drought continues across Lyon, Chase and Osage counties, as well as northwest Coffey, northwest Greenwood, southeast Morris and southeast Wabaunsee counties. Severe drought covers most of Coffey County. Greenwood County, meanwhile, still ranges from moderate drought in the north part of the county to exceptional drought along and south of US Highway 54.
KVOE
40 acres scorched following afternoon grass fire near Allen
Area fire crews responded to a minor grass fire just southwest of Allen Tuesday afternoon. Crews from Americus, Fire District 2 and Wabaunsee County were called to the intersection of Road H and 300, roughly six miles southwest of Allen, shortly after noon for a 150 acre grass fire. According to District 2 Chief Tharon Mott, crews found 40 acres on fire upon arrival and had the flames extinguished quickly.
KVOE
Festival of Trees comes to close for Big Brothers Big Sisters Serving Lyon County
The first annual Festival of Trees through Big Brothers Big Sisters Serving Lyon County has come to a close. The trees that have been on public display the past week inside Flinthills Mall were auctioned Monday night. Area Manager Jacque Wellnitz says the community really pulled together to make everything...
KVOE
WEATHER: Majority of listening area under wind advisories through Friday
Most of the KVOE listening area is now under wind advisories as blustery conditions look to persist ahead of the upcoming weekend. The National Weather Service has placed Lyon, Coffey and Osage counties into an advisory from 9 am to 5 pm Friday. Chase County is in an advisory from 9 am to midnight Friday while Morris and Greenwood counties are in an advisory from 9 am to 6 pm Friday.
KVOE
KSHSAA releases basketball sub-state assignments
The Kansas High School Activities released basketball sub-state assignments Wednesday. Emporia High will be in 5A west when sub-state pairings are announced in late Feburary. In Class 3A, Council Grove is in the Eureka sub-state. Burlington and Osage City are in the Anderson County sub-state. In Class 2A, Chase County...
KVOE
Gas prices sinking under $3 per gallon areawide
For the most part, gas prices continue trending lower in and around Emporia. Several local gas stations are below $3 a gallon for the first time in months, all charging $2.99, with most other stations charging $3.15 or below. One station was at $3.39 a gallon Wednesday morning. Areawide, prices...
KVOE
High School basketball season begins for area schools
The High School basketball season begins Thursday for 2 area schools. Waverly and Burlingame will be playing in the Burlingame preseason tournament. Waverly will play Cair Paravel. Burlingame plays NEK. Most of the other area schools tip off their seasons Friday night. Emporia High will open its season at Ottawa...
KVOE
A time of joy: Match Day blasts prior fundraising record with over $500,000 generated
There were signs of a massive Match Day before Tuesday’s official check presentation ceremony — but most people on hand were totally shocked at the individual check amounts and the final total announced at Flinthills Mall as part of live coverage on KVOE. The final total was over...
KVOE
Emporia State announces merger of two programs into one as part of reinvestment for the future plans
Emporia State University is set to “suspend” a pair of majors as part of its reinvestment work for the future. However; those two programs will not be altogether disappearing. ESU announced Wednesday afternoon that a new undergraduate degree program has been created within the departments of Social Sciences,...
KVOE
Emporia High boys swimming and diving to be young
The Emporia High boys swimming and diving team will depend on its youth this winter. Emporia High does have two top returners back. Senior Braxton Higgins returns and seeks his third state championship in diving. Senior Rudy Bedolla is the Spartans’ top swimmer. Coach Jamie Dawson says it’ll be...
KVOE
Emporia State to have several exhibit spaces open for December’s First Friday Art Walk
December’s First Friday Art Walk is coming Friday, and Emporia State University will have several art exhibits open to the public during the event. ESU is the official presenting venue, so the university is opening up its Norman Eppink Gallery and the Painting Room, both in King Hall, as well as the May Massee Collection area inside the William Allen White Library and the Highland Street Art Annex.
KVOE
Bayer Fund donates to Olpe Fitness Park
Olpe’s Fitness Park project is getting a notable financial boost. The Bayer Fund is donating $5,000 as fundraising continues for a major, multifaceted project. The fund helps to develop programs and “make strategic investments” in non-profits hoping to make a positive difference in several areas like education, patient support serivces and food insecurity.
