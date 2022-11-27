Thanks to rainfall Saturday and Sunday, the latest map from the US Drought Monitor showed little to no movement in drought coverage from the map announced last week. Moderate drought continues across Lyon, Chase and Osage counties, as well as northwest Coffey, northwest Greenwood, southeast Morris and southeast Wabaunsee counties. Severe drought covers most of Coffey County. Greenwood County, meanwhile, still ranges from moderate drought in the north part of the county to exceptional drought along and south of US Highway 54.

LYON COUNTY, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO