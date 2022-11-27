ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Cold Thursday, breezy and warm tomorrow ahead of rain chances

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday will have sunshine early, but mid-to-high level clouds will move into the tri-state. Expect filtered sunshine in the afternoon as thermometers only reach the upper 30s to near 40°. Friday is forecast to be dry for most of the day, but skies will become mostly...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Rain ends, then get ready to freeze

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The heaviest rain has moved out but light showers are still keeping roads wet for your morning commute. Gusty winds also will linger as a cold front moves through, making this a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day until noon Wednesday. Behind the front, the new colder...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police clear debris, reopen all lanes on south I-71

SOUTH LEBANON, Ohio — UPDATE:. Police have reopened all lanes along southbound I-71 at State Route 48 in Lebanon. The interstate was previously shutdown due to debris in the roadway. Police are blocking one side of the interstate due to debris in the roadway, according to the Ohio Department...
LEBANON, OH
WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on Edison Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Edison Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
HAMILTON, OH
WDTN

Lanes reopen hours after semi crash closes U.S. 35 ramp

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The ramps from U.S. 35 to I-75 have reopened several hours after a semi-truck tipped over Tuesday morning. According to ODOT traffic cameras, the U.S. 35 ramp onto I-75 North was closed to all traffic after a semi-truck overturned Tuesday morning. Crews responded just after 3:40 a.m. and Dayton police said […]
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Texas Turnaround in NKY nears completion, ramp to permanently close

COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) - The Fourth Street on-ramp to I-75/71 north in Covington will permanently close on Thursday at 5 a.m. as the Texas Turnaround Project nears completion. Traffic will be directed from Fourth Street to I-75/I-71 north using I-75/I-71 southbound lanes to Kyles Lane. On Thursday, the Pike Street...
COVINGTON, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Ripley County EMA Implements New Emergency Notification System

The new emergency alert system will provide rapid notification of hazardous and urgent situations using a mix of communication. (Ripley County, Ind.) – Ripley County’s new mass notification system will provide rapid notification of hazardous and urgent situations. Ripley County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) announced Tuesday the implementation...
WRBI Radio

UPDATE: Closures rescheduled for railroad work on S.R. 3 near Greensburg

— Central Railroad of Indiana plans to implement directional closures of State Road 3 at the previous railroad crossing south of State Road 46 starting on or after Wednesday, December 7 near Greensburg. Southbound State Road 3 will close first for approximately one week, followed by northbound State Road 3.
GREENSBURG, IN
WLWT 5

Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Mary Grubbs Highway in Walton

WALTON, Ky. — A fatal multi-vehicle crash has shut down I-75 southbound at Mary Grubbs Highway in Walton. Dispatchers confirmed several vehicles are involved in the crash that shut down the highway around 4 p.m. The coroner is on the scene, dispatchers confirmed. For live traffic updates, click here.
WALTON, KY
WLWT 5

Report of multiple crashes on I-75 north near Erlanger, traffic delay

ERLANGER, Ky. — Report of multiple crashes on I-75 north near Erlanger, with injuries. Traffic is backed up. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
ERLANGER, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy