Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Related
Fox 19
Cold Thursday, breezy and warm tomorrow ahead of rain chances
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday will have sunshine early, but mid-to-high level clouds will move into the tri-state. Expect filtered sunshine in the afternoon as thermometers only reach the upper 30s to near 40°. Friday is forecast to be dry for most of the day, but skies will become mostly...
Fox 19
First Alert Weather Day: Overnight storms, wind gusts up to 45 mph possible
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - With overnight storms and gusting winds forecasted for the Tri-State, a First Alert Weather Day has been issued by the FOX19 NOW weather team. From 10 p.m. Tuesday until 12 p.m. Wednesday, we could see rain, thunder and wind gusts of up to 45mph, according to our meteorologists.
Fox 19
Rain ends, then get ready to freeze
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The heaviest rain has moved out but light showers are still keeping roads wet for your morning commute. Gusty winds also will linger as a cold front moves through, making this a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day until noon Wednesday. Behind the front, the new colder...
Powerful storms bring down trees, power lines in Dayton
“It was crazy man. Trees falling down. I was in the house sleeping, I just heard a big boom sound, I’m like what the, I came outside, and the tree was outside, I’m like dang.”
UPDATE: Hundreds remain without power following overnight storms
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE: 8:30 a.m. Hundreds of AES Ohio customers are without power across the Miami Valley Wednesday morning. As of 8:30 a.m., 741 customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outages map. Outages are still being reported in the following counties:. Montgomery County: 110. Clinton...
WLWT 5
Crews impart lane restriction for interchange expansion project in Warren County
LANDEN, Ohio — Lane restrictions will take effect in Warren County this week as part of an interchange expansion project, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Crews will close the right lane on southbound Mason Montgomery Road at 8 p.m. on Dec. 1. The closure will last until...
WLWT 5
Police clear debris, reopen all lanes on south I-71
SOUTH LEBANON, Ohio — UPDATE:. Police have reopened all lanes along southbound I-71 at State Route 48 in Lebanon. The interstate was previously shutdown due to debris in the roadway. Police are blocking one side of the interstate due to debris in the roadway, according to the Ohio Department...
Gas below $3 in some parts of Miami Valley; the reason for the drop
MIAMI VALLEY — Some parts of the Miami Valley are reporting gas below $3 for the first time in months. Some analysts think the national average could be below $3 a gallon by Christmas. According to AAA, Ohio’s average price is $3.41 a gallon — still 22 cents higher...
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Edison Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Edison Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
Lanes reopen hours after semi crash closes U.S. 35 ramp
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The ramps from U.S. 35 to I-75 have reopened several hours after a semi-truck tipped over Tuesday morning. According to ODOT traffic cameras, the U.S. 35 ramp onto I-75 North was closed to all traffic after a semi-truck overturned Tuesday morning. Crews responded just after 3:40 a.m. and Dayton police said […]
Fox 19
Texas Turnaround in NKY nears completion, ramp to permanently close
COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) - The Fourth Street on-ramp to I-75/71 north in Covington will permanently close on Thursday at 5 a.m. as the Texas Turnaround Project nears completion. Traffic will be directed from Fourth Street to I-75/I-71 north using I-75/I-71 southbound lanes to Kyles Lane. On Thursday, the Pike Street...
Ohio Police Stop Traffic To Scoop Up Cash Spilled On Busy Freeway
Everyone likes free money.
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on Symmes Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a multi-vehicle crash with undetermined injuries on Symmes Road and Industry Drive in Fairfield. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Miami Valley seeing more flu hospitalizations
RSV cases remain high across the Miami Valley, but they have stayed steady over the last few days.
eaglecountryonline.com
Ripley County EMA Implements New Emergency Notification System
The new emergency alert system will provide rapid notification of hazardous and urgent situations using a mix of communication. (Ripley County, Ind.) – Ripley County’s new mass notification system will provide rapid notification of hazardous and urgent situations. Ripley County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) announced Tuesday the implementation...
WRBI Radio
UPDATE: Closures rescheduled for railroad work on S.R. 3 near Greensburg
— Central Railroad of Indiana plans to implement directional closures of State Road 3 at the previous railroad crossing south of State Road 46 starting on or after Wednesday, December 7 near Greensburg. Southbound State Road 3 will close first for approximately one week, followed by northbound State Road 3.
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Mary Grubbs Highway in Walton
WALTON, Ky. — A fatal multi-vehicle crash has shut down I-75 southbound at Mary Grubbs Highway in Walton. Dispatchers confirmed several vehicles are involved in the crash that shut down the highway around 4 p.m. The coroner is on the scene, dispatchers confirmed. For live traffic updates, click here.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on State Route 1 near West Harrison
WEST HARRISON, Ind. — Reports of a crash with injuries on State Route 1 near Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle accident on Beechmont Avenue in Mt. Washington
CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle accident on Beechmont Avenue and Berkshire Lane in Mt. Washington. The road is closed. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Report of multiple crashes on I-75 north near Erlanger, traffic delay
ERLANGER, Ky. — Report of multiple crashes on I-75 north near Erlanger, with injuries. Traffic is backed up. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
Comments / 1