The Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire announced today that it has entered a more than $2 million agreement to buy the Marble Block property in downtown Great Barrington, Massachusetts. Citing the scarcity of affordable housing units in both the town and region, the organization says it’s the only way to protect the eight such units already in the building from being transformed into market rate housing. To do so, the nonprofit is trying to raise $1 million by December 31st to not only buy the building – first erected in 1902 – but to stabilize rents for a year, carry out renovations, and retain the current residents. WAMC spoke with Executive Director Carol Bosco Baumann.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO