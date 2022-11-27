Read full article on original website
Albany Symphony's "Magic of Christmas" and "Holiday Classics" concerts
On Sunday, Dec. 4, "The Magic of Christmas" returns to Albany’s Palace Theatre. A holiday tradition for families and kids of all ages includes carols, sparkling holiday favorites and more from the Albany Symphony and a sleigh full of talented performers from across the Capital Region. In addition to...
"The Scottish Play," screening in at The Moviehouse in Millerton 11/30 - available digitally on 12/6
The works of William Shakespeare are legendary. Renowned in theatre and literature, the Bard’s works have been spun into numerous plays, movies, and television adaptations. There’s no counting how many Shakespearean themes have inspired modern-day creative media. Writer-director Keith Boynton’s film “The Scottish Play” is a humorous and...
Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce president on bar closing times, cannabis and the holiday shopping season
The holiday season is always a busy one in the Saratoga Springs area, but this year there are new concerns about the downtown bar scene following a shootout around 3 a.m. on a recent Sunday. In the meantime, a new business is sprouting up in New York, after the first retail marijuana licenses were issued. To talk about all of that and more, WAMC's Ian Pickus spoke with Todd Shimkus, president of the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. He says the holiday shopping season is off to a strong start.
Saratoga Springs council to consider resolution condemning gag order
The Saratoga Springs City Council will meet Friday afternoon to condemn a gag order issued by a judge that is preventing city officials from sharing details of an early-morning shootout on Broadway last month. Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, November 20th, Saratoga Springs police a man on Broadway after he...
Tax and financial strategies with Judy Cahee and Dawn Doherty
It's all about protecting your money and assets today. We welcome back Judy Cahee and James Cole of BST Accounting to help you set your financial strategies. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts. Judy Cahee focuses on individual, corporation, partnership, not-for-profits and estate and trust taxation. For over...
Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire moving to acquire Marble Block in Great Barrington to protect affordable housing
The Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire announced today that it has entered a more than $2 million agreement to buy the Marble Block property in downtown Great Barrington, Massachusetts. Citing the scarcity of affordable housing units in both the town and region, the organization says it’s the only way to protect the eight such units already in the building from being transformed into market rate housing. To do so, the nonprofit is trying to raise $1 million by December 31st to not only buy the building – first erected in 1902 – but to stabilize rents for a year, carry out renovations, and retain the current residents. WAMC spoke with Executive Director Carol Bosco Baumann.
Pittsfield Public Schools superintendent delivers report on noxious fumes incident to school committee
On November 18th, an emergency dismissal was issued at the Pittsfield and Taconic high schools over noxious fumes emerging from floor refinishing projects in both buildings. Students and staff members reported experiencing nosebleeds, headaches, vomiting, and other reactions to the chemicals. WAMC subsequently broke the story that a veteran teacher had warned Superintendent Joe Curtis about health concerns stemming from the fumes at least a day before he took action.
Wynn says Pittsfield police unions have dropped opposition to body camera program, ending impasse
At the October 26th city council meeting, frustration reigned after the body was told concerns from the police union had put the program on an indefinite hiatus. Tuesday night, Police Chief Michael Wynn told councilors the impasse is over. “I can say that all of the unanticipated issues that led...
Students get inside look at foreign relations
Students at Shaker High School in Colonie had the opportunity to learn about careers in foreign affairs Wednesday. As WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard reports, the 12th grade students learned about the U.S. State Department and the country’s relationship with South Korea. As part of their...
Berkshire County health organizations issue warning about spike in dangerous trifecta of respiratory illnesses among young people
Two of Berkshire County’s major healthcare providers have issued a joint warning to parents about taking protective measures to shield their children against surging seasonal respiratory illnesses. Berkshire Health Systems and Community Health Programs say that between the flu, rising RSV cases, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a triple threat has emerged for young people that is straining public health resources both here and across the U.S. WAMC spoke with CHP Chief Medical Officer Andrew Beckwith about what parents can do to protect their children and the public health system.
