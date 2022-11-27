Report: Brian Kendrick worked WWE Survivor Series in producer role

Kendrick was granted his release from the company on February 1, 2022.

WWE

Brian Kendrick reportedly worked as a producer at WWE Survivor Series.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Kendrick was listed internally as a producer for the Women's WarGames match and Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi. Jason Jordan was also listed as a producer for those matches.

PW Insider is reporting that Saturday's show was considered a tryout for Kendrick and he has not yet been hired by the company.

Adam Pearce, Shane Helms, Michael Hayes, TJ Wilson, & Petey Williams also produced matches for the show.

Kendrick worked as a backstage producer for NXT and 205 Live from late 2020 until requesting and being granted his release on February 1, 2022. He was then scheduled to face Jon Moxley on the February 2, 2022 edition of Dynamite but was pulled from the show after comments he made in a video posted in 2011 resurfaced.

In the video, Kendrick makes several bizarre claims including that Jewish first responders to the 2010 Haiti Earthquake were reptilian and there to "scoop up the body parts."

Freelance reporter David Bixenspan posted the 2011 video on the day Kendrick was to make his AEW debut.

Kendrick would later post the following to social media in response to his comments resurfacing:

"I apologize for all the hurt and embarrassment [sic]I have caused with my words. These are not my beliefs and never were beliefs of mine, and I crossed the line."

"I spread the most vile comments without thinking of the damage it would cause. I will live with this regret for the rest of my life. I am truly sorry for the pain I have caused."

He would later speak to the Duke Loves Wrestling podcast and said that he was attempting to get get "some sort of buzz" from his comments.

"Back then I was trying to create some sort of buzz and I didn't care who I offended," he said.

"It was trying to profit off of tragedy, I suppose is what it was. I was trying to gain off of others' tragedies by making conspiracies to create a buzz for myself to try to gain some sort of bookings. It was a terrible idea and even if it hadn't affected anybody, it's still just horribly embarrassing. I'm sorry to the people that I've hurt."

Kendrick has been working independent dates and running seminars since his departure from WWE. In August, Ronda Rousey helped Kendrick promote an upcoming camp and referred to him as "one of the greatest minds in the history of the industry."