Polk County man attacks victim with bat before hitting him with car, police say
A Polk County man attacked another man with a bat at a gas station on Tuesday morning, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.
westorlandonews.com
Deputy-Involved Shooting in Polk County Ends with Suspect Arrested
Two deputies responding to a suspicious person call near Lakeland last weekend were struck by the suspect’s vehicle, forcing them to fire their handguns upon the suspect. Neither one of the deputies were seriously hurt, and the suspect was arrested a short time later, also uninjured. The suspect was identified as 27-year old Carina Holder of Davenport.
Florida Man And Woman Arrested After Gas Station Baseball Bat, Car Attack
An incident in a gas station parking lot Tuesday morning landed a Florida man and woman behind bars after attacking a patron who was at the gas pumps. According to police, on Tuesday, at approximately 7:55 a.m., a male victim and female passenger were at
Brandon Man Killed In Crash With Tractor-Trailer
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 51-year-old Brandon man was killed in a crash that happened on Wednesday around 7:20 pm, according to Florida Highway Patrol. According to troopers, a tractor-trailer driven by a 47-year-old Odessa man was traveling northbound on US-301 in the left
iontb.com
Man shoots brother multiple times and now charged with attempted murder
Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) are on scene of a shooting incident in Unincorporated St. Petersburg. The initial report of a domestic situation came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 5820 66th Lane North. According to detectives, when deputies arrived on...
mypulsenews.com
Polk County Sheriff’s Log
Robert Jones, 38 of Mena was arrested on a Body Attachment Warrant and warrant for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Deputies responded to a residence on Kings Circle near Hatfield in reference to harassment leading to the arrest of Leon Jordan, 36 of Hatfield on a charge of Public Intoxication. November...
WCJB
Victim of hatchet attack dies after murderer arrested in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The victim of a hatchet attack in Pinellas County died on Saturday night after the accused murderer was arrested by Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:04 p.m. Lisa Ann Rogers was pronounced deceased at Bayfront Hospital. As...
Lakeland Police Searching For Woman Who Put Dachshund Puppy In Her Purse
LAKELAND, Fla. – Police in Lakeland are searching for a woman who stole a puppy by placing it in her purse and fleeing the store location. On October 13, 2022, at approximately 2:45 p.m., an unidentified woman was captured on surveillance video stealing a
St. Pete man killed after pointing gun at officers during welfare check, sheriff says
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in St. Petersburg Sunday.
St. Pete Police Officer On “No-Duty” Status After Officer-Involved Shooting
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives assigned to the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the City of St. Petersburg. At approximately 3:48 a.m. on November 27, 2022, St. Petersburg Police Officers responded to a report of
Woman accused of driving recklessly towards Turkey Trot racers
A woman was arrested on Thanksgiving after driving recklessly towards a 5K Turkey Trot while fleeing police.
Driver dies after losing control of van, crashing on I-275, troopers say
A driver died after he lost control of his van and crashed on Interstate 275 on Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Detention Deputy Arrested By Florida Trooper For DUI
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy has been arrested for DUI, according to HCSO. According to investigators, on Saturday just before 3 a.m., Deputy Brian Nguyen, while driving northbound on I-275, was stopped by the Florida Highway Patrol and arrested for
Florida woman dies after test drive ends in deadly crash
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Florida woman was killed Saturday when a test drive from a Nissan car dealership ended in a crash, authorities said. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Clifford Worme, 86, of Davenport was test-driving a 2023 Nissan Rogue from the Hill Nissan car dealership in Winter Haven with Jean Worme, 76, of Davenport, and a sales representative, WFLA-TV reported.
Clearwater Man Gets Over 22 Years For Possessing Firearm As A Felon
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Aunyis Cherry, 27, Clearwater, has been sentenced to 22 years and 11 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Cherry also has been ordered to forfeit the firearm.
Hillsborough County detention deputy accused of driving drunk on I-275
A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office detention deputy was accused of driving under the influence on Saturday.
fox35orlando.com
'Unimaginable nightmare': Florida boy missing after falling off boat, sheriff says
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A search is underway for a 9-year-old Florida boy who reportedly fell from a boat and was struck by the boat's propeller during a family outing on Lake Annie in Polk County. Divers with the Polk County Sheriff's Office are searching the lake south of Dundee.
WINKNEWS.com
Tampa woman killed in crash on I-75 in Collier County
The Florida Highway Patrol says a woman from Tampa died after a single-vehicle crash on northbound I-75 Tuesday morning. Troopers say the 56-year-old Tampa woman was driving north on I-75 just before Exit 111 to Immokalee Road at around 6 a.m. when her SUV traveled off the roadway and hit several trees.
westorlandonews.com
Largest Fentanyl Trafficking Seizure in Polk County History
Recently, detectives with the Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force, working together with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, conducted an undercover fentanyl drug trafficking investigation that resulted in three suspects being arrested. It was the largest seizure of fentanyl in the history of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Former DeSoto Sheriff Joseph Varnadore passes away
Prior to his service to the county, Varnadore served in the Marines and also worked as a trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol.
