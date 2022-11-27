ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westorlandonews.com

Deputy-Involved Shooting in Polk County Ends with Suspect Arrested

Two deputies responding to a suspicious person call near Lakeland last weekend were struck by the suspect’s vehicle, forcing them to fire their handguns upon the suspect. Neither one of the deputies were seriously hurt, and the suspect was arrested a short time later, also uninjured. The suspect was identified as 27-year old Carina Holder of Davenport.
POLK COUNTY, FL
mypulsenews.com

Polk County Sheriff’s Log

Robert Jones, 38 of Mena was arrested on a Body Attachment Warrant and warrant for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Deputies responded to a residence on Kings Circle near Hatfield in reference to harassment leading to the arrest of Leon Jordan, 36 of Hatfield on a charge of Public Intoxication. November...
POLK COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Victim of hatchet attack dies after murderer arrested in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The victim of a hatchet attack in Pinellas County died on Saturday night after the accused murderer was arrested by Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:04 p.m. Lisa Ann Rogers was pronounced deceased at Bayfront Hospital. As...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WSB Radio

Florida woman dies after test drive ends in deadly crash

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Florida woman was killed Saturday when a test drive from a Nissan car dealership ended in a crash, authorities said. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Clifford Worme, 86, of Davenport was test-driving a 2023 Nissan Rogue from the Hill Nissan car dealership in Winter Haven with Jean Worme, 76, of Davenport, and a sales representative, WFLA-TV reported.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tampa woman killed in crash on I-75 in Collier County

The Florida Highway Patrol says a woman from Tampa died after a single-vehicle crash on northbound I-75 Tuesday morning. Troopers say the 56-year-old Tampa woman was driving north on I-75 just before Exit 111 to Immokalee Road at around 6 a.m. when her SUV traveled off the roadway and hit several trees.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Largest Fentanyl Trafficking Seizure in Polk County History

Recently, detectives with the Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force, working together with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, conducted an undercover fentanyl drug trafficking investigation that resulted in three suspects being arrested. It was the largest seizure of fentanyl in the history of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Fox News

Fox News

879K+
Followers
5K+
Post
691M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy