Aspen Ladd dismisses the resumes of PFL champions Larissa Pacheco and Kayla Harrison: “It’s absolutely nothing compared to the people that I have fought”

Santiago Ponzinibbio warns Canelo Alvarez for threatening Lionel Messi: “Brother, if you want to fight, I’m ready, but leave Messi be”
The 2022 World Cup has begun with 32 nations battling it out on the pitch for the ultimate prize in Qatar. Following Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Mexico, an unexpected rivalry broke out between boxing star Canelo Alvarez and UFC fighter Santiago Ponzinibbio. The beef started after a video surfaced...
theScore
Pimblett accepts Jake Paul's $1M sparring challenge under condition
UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett has accepted a $1-million sparring challenge from Jake Paul, but he won't travel ahead of his Dec. 10 fight. "I'm not going to Puerto Rico next week when I'm fighting next Saturday, Pimblett said in a video response posted by ESPN's Marc Raimondi. "If you want to come and spar, get to the (UFC Performance Institute) next week. As I said, I'll fight Saturday, I'll chill Sunday, and I'll beat you up Monday. Offer's there."
Paddy Pimblett accepts Jake Paul’s sparring challenge: “I fight Saturday, I’ll chill Sunday and I’ll beat you up Monday”
Paddy Pimblett has accepted Jake Paul’s offer to spar him. Pimbeltt recently came out and accused Paul of fixing his fights and he pointed to the Anderson Silva fight. He thinks Paul never landed the punch that dropped Silva, and to no surprise, Paul responded to those claims. Paul also issued a challenge to spar him if he didn’t think his power was real.
Paddy Pimblett Claims Jake Paul Fights Are Fixed, Paul Responds; ‘I’m Sick And Tired of This Narrative’
UFC star Paddy Pimblett is calling bullsh*t on Jake Paul’s win over Anderson Silva on October 29th. Jake Paul earned himself some credit from fans and fighters for stepping into the ring with UFC legend Anderson Silva. While he was once again boxing a fighter with limited boxing experience, Silva’s reputation as one of the best mixed martial artists of all time earned ‘The Problem Child’ some kudos. Much of that quickly changed when Paul defeated Silva, even knocking down the former UFC middleweight champion in the final round of their eight-round clash.
UFC Has Reportedly Made A Decision On Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz's run with the UFC has come to an end - for now. MMA Fighting reported on Tuesday that Diaz was officially removed from the UFC roster. Promotion officials then confirmed the news with ESPN. Diaz last fought for the UFC on Sept. 10 against Tony Ferguson. He won...
TMZ.com
Paddy Pimblett Counters Jake Paul Offer To Spar, Meet Me In Vegas This Week!
UFC star Paddy The Baddy" Pimblett is responding to Jake Paul's $1 million sparring challenge ... telling us he's 100% down to box the Problem Child this week in Las Vegas!. The 27-year-old UFC star joined Babcock on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs weekdays on FS1) ... where he was asked about 25-year-old Paul's offer to spar, and whether he's truly interested.
Exclusive: Chris Barnett Picks Jon Jones Over Francis Ngannou: ‘What Do You Do Against The Perfect Fighter?’
Chris Barnett is backing Jon Jones to beat Francis Ngannou. Of course, the fight has to be booked first for that to happen. The UFC fan-favorite feels like he’s been waiting ages for the return of Jones, but it looks as though it will be sooner rather than later. Jones is targeted to make his heavyweight debut at UFC 285, regardless of whether the champ Ngannou is ready or not.
Tyson Fury suggests his father and Jake Paul should have a bare knuckle boxing fight: “I think my dad would rip his heart out and feed it to him”
Tyson Fury believes his father John should have a bare knuckle boxing match against Jake Paul. It’s no secret that Jake Paul isn’t a well-liked man within the Fury family. His main rival, of course, being Tommy Fury. The two haven’t fought yet but after John Fury took his shirt off and threatened Jake during their last interaction, we’d say negotiations are progressing – or, at least, they should be.
Boxing Referee Claims He Cheated to Help Manny Pacquiao in 2000
The result gave Pacquiao his 30th career win and allowed him to retain his WBC International super-bantamweight title.
MMAmania.com
Francis Ngannou will box ‘whether UFC likes it or not,’ expects Jon Jones fight in March if negotiations pan out
Francis Ngannou is sticking to his guns. The current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight kingpin has been sidelined since the start of 2022. Successfully earning his first career title defense against Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision (watch highlights), Ngannou entered the bout with some ligament damage to his knee and it only worsened throughout the five-round war.
BoxingNews24.com
Jermell Charlo warns Terence Crawford: “Don’t call my name unless you’re ready to fight”
By Brian Webber: Jermell Charlo warned Terence Crawford today not to mention his name unless he’s ready to fight. The undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs) took reacted with anger to Crawford, saying this week that he’s not on his nor Errol Spence’s level. Charlo...
MMA Fighting
Larissa Pacheco, Alex Davis unhappy Kayla Harrison’s manager was yelling advice during fight: ‘That was cheating’
As Larissa Pacheco was putting together a performance that ultimately led to her beating Kayla Harrison, the new PFL lightweight champion heard an unfamiliar voice shouting advice during a crucial moment in the fight. At one point during the five-round battle, Harrison’s manager Ali Abdelaziz got up from his seat,...
Boxing Scene
Crawford: Jake Paul Definitely Became a Professional in Boxing - Now Time To Fight a Real Boxer
WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford has absolutely no issue with social media star Jake Paul making his mark in the sport of boxing. Paul made his debut in the sport in 2020. He's built an unbeaten record of 6-0, with 4 wins by knockout. Last month, Paul picked up a...
Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor is “clean,” explains why he thinks the Irishman left the USADA testing pool: “I think that he made the right decision”
Chael Sonnen doesn’t think Conor McGregor is using steroids. McGregor has been under fire from Anthony Smith and other fighters and fans for leaving the USADA testing pool. Many have wondered if the Irishman is taking steroids when he is not in the testing pool, but Sonnen doesn’t think that is the case.
themaclife.com
Chimaev responds as Alex Pereira says he turned down fight
Khamzat Chimaev has hit back at UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira’s claims that he turned down a short notice fight next month. Chimaev, who entered the UFC by taking on three fights in the span of just a couple of months, has been slightly more inactive since then, fighting just twice so far in 2022 as he looks to establish himself as the top contender in the UFC’s welterweight frame. He has, though, also taken notice of the situation at 185-pounds, and forecasted that a bout with new champ Alex Pereira would be “easy money” for him, and called for a fight at next month’s UFC 282.
MMAmania.com
The Bionic Man! War-torn Michael Bisping reveals two breaks in lower back: ‘I have no regrets’ doing MMA
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight titleholder, Michael Bisping, has been through the mixed martial arts (MMA) wringer. The UFC Hall of Famer has sustained myriad injuries throughout his life and combat sports career. When it comes to his bodily issues, Bisping, 43, is most known for having lost his eye thanks to a detached retina from his 2013 clash against Vitor Belfort. The British fan-favorite has undergone several additional surgeries to fix his battle-tested body since his Nov. 2017 retirement. Even in 2022, Bisping is feeling the lingering effects of a lifelong career in MMA.
Sean Strickland Involved in Another Road Rage Incident Weeks Away From UFC Return
Controversial UFC middleweight Sean Strickland has once again found himself in the middle of a road rage incident. Just weeks away from his return to the Octagon, Strickland once again was part of a verbal altercation while driving. MMA Mania shared a clip of the incident and the aftermath on Twitter where it appears a driver took issue with Strickland being on his phone while driving. In the clip, Strickland says:
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Chael Sonnen, Kayla Harrison, Glover Teixeira, and Olivier Aubin-Mercier
1 p.m. ET: - I answer your questions to kick off the show with On the Nose. 1:45 p.m.: Kayla Harrison stops by to reflect on her first career loss at the PFL World Championships and what’s next. 2:15 p.m. ET: Olivier Aubin-Mercier will discuss his PFL lightweight championship...
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Rafael dos Anjos won’t rule out Lightweight return, but he’s done chasing Islam Makhachev
Rafael dos Anjos appears to be entering a new stage of his career. For the last ten years, he’s faced nothing but top contenders, enduring a grueling schedule against elite opposition. He won the Lightweight championship, but since losing that crown, “RDA” has remained committed to hunting gold at either Welterweight or Lightweight.
MMAmania.com
UFC Orlando predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Thompson vs. Holland
With losses to some of the Welterweight division’s best behind them, Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland will look to prove they’re still contenders when they square off this weekend (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) inside Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. UFC Orlando will also feature Rafael dos Anjos vs. Bryan Barberena and Jack Hermansson’s attempt to slow down the fast-rising Roman Dolidze.
bjpenndotcom
