Aspen Ladd dismisses the resumes of PFL champions Larissa Pacheco and Kayla Harrison: “It’s absolutely nothing compared to the people that I have fought”

Khamzat Chimaev has hit back at UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira’s claims that he turned down a short notice fight next month. Chimaev, who entered the UFC by taking on three fights in the span of just a couple of months, has been slightly more inactive since then, fighting just twice so far in 2022 as he looks to establish himself as the top contender in the UFC’s welterweight frame. He has, though, also taken notice of the situation at 185-pounds, and forecasted that a bout with new champ Alex Pereira would be “easy money” for him, and called for a fight at next month’s UFC 282.

2 DAYS AGO