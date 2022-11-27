Read full article on original website
US, South Korea and Japan impose fresh sanctions on North Korea
The United States, Japan and South Korea have imposed fresh sanctions on North Korean individuals and entities in response to Pyongyang's recent slew of missile tests. And Japan said that in response to Pyongyang's "provocative acts", it was freezing the assets of three North Korean groups -- Korea Haegumgang Trading Corp, Korea Namgang Trading Corp and Lazarus Group -- and one person, Kim Su Il. The United States has voiced frustration that China, North Korea's closest ally, and Russia have blocked efforts at the UN Security Council to impose tougher sanctions. sct/tjj/cdl-hih/ceb/qan
Uni’s Refillable Body Care Line Enters Erewhon Market
Sustainable body care brand Uni has entered its first retailer, Erewhon Market — the Los Angeles County luxury supermarket chain with a cult-like following. Launched direct-to-consumer in February 2022 by tech entrepreneur Alexandra Keating, Uni will be found in all eight locations. After three years in development, following a $4 million seed investment (that includes Ashton Kutcher and Guy Oseary’s Sound Ventures), industry sources value Uni at $10 million.
Ukraine war shows Europe 'not strong enough': Finnish PM
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Friday offered a "brutally honest" assessment of Europe's capabilities in the wake of Russia's war on Ukraine, stating bluntly that "we're not strong enough" to stand up to Moscow alone. "I must be very honest, brutally honest with you, Europe isn't strong enough right now.
Pomp, pageantry, and fraternité: Memorable moments from Macron's state visit with the Bidens
Joe Biden welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron to the White House for an official state visit and dinner – the first of Biden’s presidency.
