AP News Summary at 11:58 p.m. EST
UK royals arrive in Boston to showcase youthful monarchy. BOSTON (AP) — The Prince and Princess of Wales are making their first overseas trip since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. The trip that began Wednesday is an occasion for Prince William and his wife, Kate, to show the world as much about who they are not as who they are. With their three-day visit to Boston, the couple hope to demonstrate that they aren’t the last remnants of a dying institution. Their foray is focused on William’s initiative to find the next generation of environmental entrepreneurs and will be supplemented with trips to an anti-poverty program, child development researchers and local flood defenses.
Royal news: William and Kate focus on climate in Boston despite race row and ‘Harry & Meghan’ trailer – live
Prince William and Kate carried out the second day of their US tour in Boston amid a royal racism row and the drop of a headline-grabbing trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix documentary.The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Greentown Labs, the US’s largest clean-tech incubator, then Roca, a non-profit that works to counter urban violence, before inspecting projects to mitigate rising sea levels.Their climate change-focused schedule culminates with Friday’s Earthshot Prize awards — founded by the Prince of Wales to inspire a new generation of climate innovators. The trip has been overshadowed by a racism...
Scientology Assist Team Brings Help to Their Country in Its Time of Need
For International Volunteer Day, we honor the Scientology Assist Team of Pakistan for their unconditional help. KARACHI, Pakistan and LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In a country as prone to cataclysm and disaster as Pakistan, some might say there is not much you can count on except bad news. But Perwaiz Hasan and the Scientology Assist Team are the exception to that rule.
