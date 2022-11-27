Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Jackson County Childcare Network Asking Residents to Fill Out Survey
The Jackson County Childcare Network continues to work to address the childcare desert in Jackson County. In order to create solutions for the community, it is important to gather feedback from families of young children to help them understand their needs. If you are family currently utilizing childcare, please complete the survey by accessing the link below.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin DOT Holding Public Involvement Regarding Culvert Replacement Project in Clark County
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding a public involvement meeting to discuss a culvert replacement project on WIS 13 between Abbotsford and Dorchester on the Clark/Marathon County border. The meeting is scheduled from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Abbotsford City Hall, 203 N. 1st St.; a...
cwbradio.com
Man that Struck Clark County Highway Worker Appears in Clark County Court; Change of Venue Denied
The man that struck and killed a Clark County Highway worker appeared in Clark County Court. On August 8th of last year, at about 1:18 AM, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of an accident on CTH G by Mann Road in the Township of Hendren. The initial investigation indicates that at about 12:00 AM, two Clark County Highway Workers were sent to a tree that was across CTH G by Mann Road.
cwbradio.com
Provision Partners Cooperative Offering Scholarships to Area High School Students
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The Marshfield-based ProVision Partners Cooperative is once again offering scholarships to youth from area high schools. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, applicants must be graduating seniors enrolled in the short-course program or a two- or four-year curriculum in the fall of 2023. Selection will be based on the students' scholastic achievement, leadership, written essay questions and perceived ability to contribute to the future of their chosen career path.
cwbradio.com
Difficult Announcement: Eau Claire County Sheriff Death Due to Suicide
(Bob Hague, WRN) A difficult day in Eau Claire, for the announcement that the September death of Sheriff Ron Kramer was due to suicide. Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus spoke at a Wednesday press conference. “Suicide is hard to talk about. It's difficult. In this situation, we have a prominent public figure in our community. And we have to balance the community's right to know balance that with sensitivity towards the family.”
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Streets to be Closed During Holiday Parade on Thursday
Grab a warm beverage from a local business, bring along a warm blanket and a lawn chair for the Downtown Holiday Parade this Thursday, December 1, 2022 starting at 6:30 p.m. South Central Avenue between 2nd Street and 9th Street will be closed to traffic by the City's Street Division starting at 3 p.m. the day of the parade and reopened shortly after the parade is finished.
cwbradio.com
Humbird Woman Receives Leading Impact Award From Dairy Girl Network
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) A Wisconsin dairy producer has been recognized for her passionate involvement and leadership achievements that positively impacts the dairy industry. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, Dairy Girl Network awarded Pam Selz-Pralle of Humbird with its first-ever Leading Impact award at the recent DGN Forward TogetHER biennial national conference.
cwbradio.com
Neillsville Fire Department Responds to One Vehicle Rollover Crash
The Neillsville Fire Department responded to a one vehicle rollover crash Wednesday afternoon. According to Neillsville Fire Chief Matt Meyer, around 5:03pm, they received a call of a one vehicle rollover crash 200 yards south of Star Road on Columbia Avenue in the Township of Hewitt. When they arrived, they...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction Releases School Report Cards; Neillsville's Scores Not Accurate
The Wisconsin Department of Instruction recently released the School Report Cards. You can see the different numbers for school districts in our area in the image attached with this story. The report card looked at enrollment, open enrollment, disabilities, disadvantaged, english and then gave the district a final score. A...
cwbradio.com
2022 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days Executive Committee Announces Scholarship Recipients
The Wisconsin Farm Technology Days Board of Directors and the 2022 Clark County WFTD Executive Committee are pleased to announce the 2022 WFTD Scholarship Program recipients. Haven Peroshek, a 2022 graduate of Loyal High School was awarded a $2000 scholarship. She is currently a student at UW-Green Bay working towards a degree in the field of Nutrition and Dietetics.
cwbradio.com
Authorities Warn Wisconsin Rapids Residents of Vandalism
Authorities in Wisconsin Rapids are warning car owners after reports of vandalism in the city. One resident of Pine Creek Apartments found his daughter’s car covered in eggs and three tires slashed. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department reminds residents that these types of incidents increase this time of year.
cwbradio.com
Federal Grand Jury Indicts Two for Possession of Methamphetamine for Distribution
A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin, sitting in Madison, returned an indictment charging Devin Needham, 36, of Wausau and Ari Lor, 30, Appleton, with possessing methamphetamine for distribution. The indictment was announced by United States Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea. The indictment charges Needham and Lor with...
cwbradio.com
Wausau Man Sentenced for Pointing a Gun at Another Driver
A Wausau man was sentenced for pointing a gun at another driver. According to the authorities, back in September, 56-year-old Todd Pranke stated that he was cut off by another vehicle on Highway 29 at the Highway 73 ramp in Clark County. Further down 29, Pranke said the other driver slowed down to 55mph and misted Pranke’s vehicle by turning on his windshield wipers.
cwbradio.com
Taylor County Sheriff's Department Looking for Burglary/Theft Suspect
The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with locating an individual suspected to be involved in several thefts and burglaries. 23-year-old Austin Krueger is a suspect in an active felony theft investigation being conducted by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, regarding several theft and burglary incidents which had occurred in the area of the Chequamegon National Forest (North Central Taylor County) during October and November 2022. Additionally, Austin has multiple body only, extraditable warrants for his arrest.
cwbradio.com
Pets of the Week: Song, Lyric, Ornament, and Star
Song, Lyric, Ornament, and Star are the Pets of the Week from the Clark County Humane Society made possible by Creekside Kennels and Shop south of Black River Falls. 'Tis the Season! This week we have four adorable puppies to share as our Pet of the Week, and they all have Christmas-themed names! Song, Lyric, Ornament are girls and Star is a boy. They are all 12 weeks old and weigh about 18#.
cwbradio.com
Brooklin Schoen To Compete At 2022 USA Boxing National Championships
The 2022 USA Boxing National Championships will be held December 3-10 in Lubbock, Texas. Brooklin Schoen of the Community Boxing Club in Neillsville will be traveling this Friday to Lubbock, Texas with Coach Dale and Coach Nico for the National Tournament. Brooklin will be competing in the Elite Division which means she will boxing against 18 to 40 year olds.
