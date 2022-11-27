ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTBS

James Burton undergoing recovery at Vanderbilt rehabilitation hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. - As of Nov. 30, the Shreveport native guitarist, James Burton, is currently in the Vanderbilt rehabilitation hospital in Tennessee. According to his family, Burton is doing better after undergoing hip replacement surgery from a fall on Thanksgiving. - Shreveport native and guitar legend James Burton is in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Spirit of Christmas alive and well in Benton

BENTON, La. - It's beginning to look and feel a lot like Christmas throughout the ArkLaTex. We found the reason for the season in Benton. What makes this town so special this time of year? KTBS 3's Jan Elkins, Rick Rowe, and Patrick Dennis found out. Join us Thursday for our Spirit of Christmas special in Benton airing at 6:30 p.m. on KTBS 3.
BENTON, LA
KTBS

Christmas in Whoville in Grand Cane

GRAND CANE, La. - Celebrate Christmas in Whoville this weekend in Grand Cane, La. All the fun kicks off Saturday, Dec. 3 with the Vendors Market from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The parade rolls at 11 a .m. and the Front Porch Tour of Homes last from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. You can also take photos with Santa.
GRAND CANE, LA
KTBS

What's Happening: Dec. 2-4

Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. Gathering music begins at 5:30 p.m. and a program of Lessons and Carols begins at 6:00 p.m. This year’s service centers on the theme of “Love.” It is free and...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

First Cup with First News: Christmas in Roseland

WHAT: 39th Annual Christmas in Roseland presented by Garrisons Home & Garden Showplace, www.christmasinroseland.org, Sponsored by the Louisiana Office of Tourism, www.LouisianaTravel.com. We are proud to be a part of the Holiday Trail of Lights! www.holidaytrailoflights.com, Holidays on the Red, www.holidaysonthered.com and to partner with the State of Louisiana Office...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Bossier Businessman Well Known For Eccentric Ads Retires

After teasing a major announcement online for more than a week, Office Furniture Source in Bossier City has made an announcement about their ownership. Well known founder and owner of the company, Martin Grau, has retired...effective today. In a statement from the company, Grau has agreed to sell the business...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport home lost in early morning fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Firefighters were busy Thursday morning at the scene of a housefire in the Mooretown neighborhood. The Shreveport Fire Department was contacted around 4 a.m. about a fire in the 5700 block of Norton Street. When they arrived at the location, they found a single-story wooden home with flames coming from the left side.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

It's World AIDS Day

SHREVEPORT, La. -- It’s World AIDS Day. People around the world are honoring those who died. Special Assignment Anchor Jade Bulecza sat down with Hershey Krippendorf with The Philadelphia Center in Shreveport to talk about the significance of the day. A candlelight vigil is being held at 1550 Creswell...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Owner of stray Bossier Parish livestock sought

BENTON, La. - Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for the owner of a stray calf found near Petty Lane in Haughton on Nov. 22. The calf was rescued and penned for safety. The animal does have an ear tag containing a three-digit number that may assist with identification.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Young man killed in wreck near Vivian

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 20-year-old man from Vivian is dead after a wreck that happened Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says Nathan Parker, 20, was driving alone in his vehicle in the 9900 block of Trees City Road (Highway 2) around 2 a.m. when for some reason, he ran off the road. The crash happened on the eastbound side of the road just west of Highway 1 south of Vivian.
VIVIAN, LA
KTBS

Shreveport woman receives 15-year prison term

SHRVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport woman who caused a three-vehicle accident while intoxicated, killing a poet from south Louisiana, was sentenced Wednesday to a 15-year prison term. Angella Rochell Marshall, 43, was convicted in Caddo District Court Oct. 25 of vehicular homicide in District Judge Chris Victory's courtroom, in the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

SPD searching for missing Shreveport teen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Shreveport teenager. According to a release from the Shreveport Police Department, 17-year-old Ty’Mariah Stills was last seen on September 16 in the 3700 block of Crosby Street. Stills was last seen wearing...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport church struck by bullets in rolling shootout

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a rolling shootout that left a Mooretown neighborhood church riddled with bullet holes Monday evening. It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hollywood Avenue. Police say no one was injured, but the nearby Whites Temple Church of God in Christ was hit.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport council District E candidates share vision as runoff approaches

SHREVEPORT, La. - There's been a lot of attention on the runoff election for mayor in the city of Shreveport. But there's also a runoff in City Council District E. District E encompasses Southern Hills and some of the Cedar Grove neighborhood and will feature a runoff between Republican Tony Nations, who served as the president of the Caddo Parish School Board for the past year, a Democrat Alan Jackson, who is the director of financial aid and scholarships at Grambling State University.
SHREVEPORT, LA

