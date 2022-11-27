Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTBS
James Burton undergoing recovery at Vanderbilt rehabilitation hospital
SHREVEPORT, La. - As of Nov. 30, the Shreveport native guitarist, James Burton, is currently in the Vanderbilt rehabilitation hospital in Tennessee. According to his family, Burton is doing better after undergoing hip replacement surgery from a fall on Thanksgiving. - Shreveport native and guitar legend James Burton is in...
KTBS
Spirit of Christmas alive and well in Benton
BENTON, La. - It's beginning to look and feel a lot like Christmas throughout the ArkLaTex. We found the reason for the season in Benton. What makes this town so special this time of year? KTBS 3's Jan Elkins, Rick Rowe, and Patrick Dennis found out. Join us Thursday for our Spirit of Christmas special in Benton airing at 6:30 p.m. on KTBS 3.
This Is The Best Pie In Louisiana
Tasting Table found the best pies around the country, including this sweet treat served up in Louisiana.
KTBS
Christmas in Whoville in Grand Cane
GRAND CANE, La. - Celebrate Christmas in Whoville this weekend in Grand Cane, La. All the fun kicks off Saturday, Dec. 3 with the Vendors Market from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The parade rolls at 11 a .m. and the Front Porch Tour of Homes last from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. You can also take photos with Santa.
KTBS
What's Happening: Dec. 2-4
Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. Gathering music begins at 5:30 p.m. and a program of Lessons and Carols begins at 6:00 p.m. This year’s service centers on the theme of “Love.” It is free and...
KTBS
First Cup with First News: Christmas in Roseland
WHAT: 39th Annual Christmas in Roseland presented by Garrisons Home & Garden Showplace, www.christmasinroseland.org, Sponsored by the Louisiana Office of Tourism, www.LouisianaTravel.com. We are proud to be a part of the Holiday Trail of Lights! www.holidaytrailoflights.com, Holidays on the Red, www.holidaysonthered.com and to partner with the State of Louisiana Office...
KTBS
Retired teacher to challenge school zone camera speeding ticket
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Ginger Marks is a retired teacher. So she says she does not speed through school zones. Something else she plans not to do -- pay a big ticket she got through one of those school zone cameras set up in the city. Marks is contesting the $135...
Bossier Businessman Well Known For Eccentric Ads Retires
After teasing a major announcement online for more than a week, Office Furniture Source in Bossier City has made an announcement about their ownership. Well known founder and owner of the company, Martin Grau, has retired...effective today. In a statement from the company, Grau has agreed to sell the business...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport home lost in early morning fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Firefighters were busy Thursday morning at the scene of a housefire in the Mooretown neighborhood. The Shreveport Fire Department was contacted around 4 a.m. about a fire in the 5700 block of Norton Street. When they arrived at the location, they found a single-story wooden home with flames coming from the left side.
KTBS
It's World AIDS Day
SHREVEPORT, La. -- It’s World AIDS Day. People around the world are honoring those who died. Special Assignment Anchor Jade Bulecza sat down with Hershey Krippendorf with The Philadelphia Center in Shreveport to talk about the significance of the day. A candlelight vigil is being held at 1550 Creswell...
KTBS
Owner of stray Bossier Parish livestock sought
BENTON, La. - Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for the owner of a stray calf found near Petty Lane in Haughton on Nov. 22. The calf was rescued and penned for safety. The animal does have an ear tag containing a three-digit number that may assist with identification.
KSLA
Young man killed in wreck near Vivian
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 20-year-old man from Vivian is dead after a wreck that happened Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says Nathan Parker, 20, was driving alone in his vehicle in the 9900 block of Trees City Road (Highway 2) around 2 a.m. when for some reason, he ran off the road. The crash happened on the eastbound side of the road just west of Highway 1 south of Vivian.
KTBS
Shreveport woman receives 15-year prison term
SHRVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport woman who caused a three-vehicle accident while intoxicated, killing a poet from south Louisiana, was sentenced Wednesday to a 15-year prison term. Angella Rochell Marshall, 43, was convicted in Caddo District Court Oct. 25 of vehicular homicide in District Judge Chris Victory's courtroom, in the...
KTBS
City of Shreveport to sell surplus vehicles, equipment through auction Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport along with other various government agencies will conduct an online-only internet surplus vehicle and equipment auction at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. It ends whenever the bidding stops. The auction will include a huge fleet of retired police cruisers, administrative vehicles, SUVs, a fire truck,...
ktalnews.com
SPD searching for missing Shreveport teen
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Shreveport teenager. According to a release from the Shreveport Police Department, 17-year-old Ty’Mariah Stills was last seen on September 16 in the 3700 block of Crosby Street. Stills was last seen wearing...
KTBS
Business offers location to host light show after neighbors complain
SHREVEPORT, La. - A business is stepping up offering to display the Holman family light show. Owen Holman decided not to put up his elaborate Christmas light show this year because three neighbors complained about the amount of traffic it causes. United Tile could be the perfect spot for holiday...
KTBS
Christmas light display: Owen Holman amazed at social media feedback
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Holman family light show will not go on this year. Three neighbors complained causing Owen Holman to cancel this year's show that's been going strong since 2006. He didn't realize just how popular the show had become until it exploded on social media with comments from...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport church struck by bullets in rolling shootout
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a rolling shootout that left a Mooretown neighborhood church riddled with bullet holes Monday evening. It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hollywood Avenue. Police say no one was injured, but the nearby Whites Temple Church of God in Christ was hit.
KTBS
Standoff with woman in 80s ends with no one hurt in SW Shreveport, police say
SHREVEPORT, La. - Police say a standoff with a woman in her 80s ended peacefully Tuesday afternoon on Burgundy Oaks Drive near Williamson Way in far southwest Shreveport. The woman stepped outside her home Tuesday morning and fired several shots then returned to her home, neighbors said. The woman surrendered...
KTBS
Shreveport council District E candidates share vision as runoff approaches
SHREVEPORT, La. - There's been a lot of attention on the runoff election for mayor in the city of Shreveport. But there's also a runoff in City Council District E. District E encompasses Southern Hills and some of the Cedar Grove neighborhood and will feature a runoff between Republican Tony Nations, who served as the president of the Caddo Parish School Board for the past year, a Democrat Alan Jackson, who is the director of financial aid and scholarships at Grambling State University.
Comments / 16