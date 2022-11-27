Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spider Monkey safe after smuggling attempt by Texas womanLauren JessopKaty, TX
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locationsCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Fulshear School to be named for the city's first and only African American mayorCovering KatyFulshear, TX
Seven Lakes Girls Basketball Player Named to Jr. NBA Court of LeadersCovering KatyKaty, TX
Tompkins High School volleyball team is headed to StateCovering KatyHouston, TX
Oklahoma State vs. UConn Preview: Five things to know, projected starters, betting info
OKLAHOMA STATE (5-2, 0-0 Big 12) vs. No. 8 UConn (8-0, 0-0 Big East) ARENA: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion (10,167) TV Crew: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst) OSU RADIO: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb) LIVE STATS: okstate.com. To get more information and access to Oklahoma State football,...
Live Updates: Oklahoma State vs. No. 8 UConn
OKLAHOMA STATE (5-2, 0-0 Big 12) vs. No. 8 UConn (8-0, 0-0 Big East) ARENA: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion (10,167) TV Crew: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst) OSU RADIO: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb) LIVE STATS: okstate.com. To get more information and access to Oklahoma State football,...
A&M five-star freshman DLs Walter Nolen, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy say they're coming back to Aggieland
Texas A&M defensive linemen Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy and Walter Nolen each announced Thursday on social media that they will be returning for their second season in Aggieland. The two members of the 2022 recruiting class were rated as a five star prospects in the 247 Sports Composite and both played in the Under Armour All American Game last January.
Texas A&M DE Tunmise Adeleye, former national top-50 prospect, to enter the transfer portal
Texas A&M defensive end Tunmise Adeleye announced on Thursday afternoon that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Tunmise was the team's starting defensive end coming out of fall camp but played in just two games before incurring an undisclosed injury and missing the remainder of the season. He was also a bright spot with seven tackles in the team's 2022 spring game even though he saw action in just two games in 2021.
Critical Time for Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher
Jimbo Fisher is in the market for a new offensive coordinator, but how much impact will that hire have for the Aggies?
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ross Bjork offers candid remarks on football program, comments on field storming
Upsetting the No. 5 team in the nation is usually cause for a program to massively celebrate. However, Ross Bjork isn’t in the mood to party. The Texas A&M athletics director is calling for the fan base to look at the big picture after topping SEC rival LSU on Saturday. It was a positive way to cap a season that ended without bowl eligibility despite the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class.
KBTX.com
Transfer Portal: 2022 Texas A&M football players enter portal
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a 5-7 finish, this offseason is going to be a busy one for Head Coach Jimbo Fisher. Many players are announcing their decision to enter the transfer portal. Below is an ongoing working list of players who have announced they’re transferring. Ish Harris, linebacker.
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Announces New $55 Million, Multi-Year Stadium Upgrades Plan
Oklahoma State on Tuesday announced a multi-year, $55 million plan to upgrade Boone Pickens Stadium that will begin immediately and run during winter, spring and summer months so as not to interfere with OSU’s home schedules. The plan will start first with a focus on the north side of BPS for the first year.
fox44news.com
Prayer & Support event to be held for Rudder HS coach
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Brazos Valley is showing its support for a Rudder High School coach involved in a vehicle accident last week. Bryan ISD Executive Director of Communications & Public Affairs Clay Falls said in a statement that there will be a prayer and support service at 6 p.m. Monday at Rudder High School for Coach Calvin Hill.
fox26houston.com
Texas Lt. Governor details how state will spend $30 billion budget surplus
HOUSTON - Fresh off his re-election to a third term as a leader of the Texas Senate, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick relayed his plans for investing an unprecedented $30 billion budget surplus. Topping his list, is significant property tax relief, most likely, in the form of a higher homestead exemption.
Southwest flight bound for Ohio diverted to Little Rock after assault
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A flight headed to Ohio from Houston was diverted to Arkansas on Saturday afternoon after an alleged assault on the aircraft, authorities said. According to the FBI, Southwest Airlines Flight 192, which was headed to Columbus, Ohio, made an emergency landing at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, KARK-TV reported.
Houston-area businessman steps in after 12,000 pounds of turkey were ruined en route to Super Feast
HOUSTON — Houston’s massive Thanksgiving Day Super Feast put on by City Wide Club was a success this year, however, it wasn’t all smooth sailing in the days leading up to the event. On Nov. 20, the Sunday before Super Feast was to take place, there was...
KBTX.com
Bryan police looking for endangered missing teen
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley says a teen reported missing in Bryan-College Station may be in danger. 17-year-old Cassandra Shali Meave was reported missing on Sunday, November 27. She was last seen at approximately 11:30 p.m. that evening in the 4700 block of Tiffany Park Circle.
fox26houston.com
Texas Southern University police chief files lawsuit against university
HOUSTON - Texas Southern University police chief Mary Young has filed a lawsuit against the university. Young claims TSU planned to remove her after she warned police officers to "maintain professionalism" when working for the TSU president. She said officers appeared to be acting as "chauffeurs, errand-runners, and personal assistants"...
KBTX.com
Hospitals asking for help with “tripledemic” of viruses on the rise
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Cold weather has brought a busy season for local hospitals seeing an influx of flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases that many experts have called a “tripledemic.” The outbreaks have left resources stretched, especially in emergency rooms. Medical providers encourage people who think they’re...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest Houston Man In Town For Thanksgiving For Multiple Driving Violations
A Houston man in Bryan visiting his grandmother on Thanksgiving was booked into the Brazos County jail on multiple driving related charges. Bryan police arrest reports state that an officer reported a Mustang almost hit his patrol car while doing donuts near Westminister Presbyterian church. The car then ran a...
Houston Chronicle
Severe system may bring heavy rain, nocturnal tornados to Houston
The Houston area may face severe thunderstorms and tornadoes Tuesday as a "significant severe-weather event" stretching multiple states moves through the region, according to CNN Weather and the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. “This storm system will have the potential to produce severe thunderstorms capable of tornadoes, damaging straight-line...
wtaw.com
Longtime Director of Bush Library Retires
The longtime director of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum is retiring. Warren Finch was detailed to the Bush White House in 1992 to help move materials to Texas and has been in College Station ever since. The Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce is hosting a business after...
KBTX.com
Realtor Cherry Ruffino: ‘Everybody needs to buy a home, it’s your future’
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We’re switching it up this week by stepping away from Hot Homes. However, Cherry Ruffino stopped by The Three tobtalk about interest rates and the fluctuating market. Ruffino says if you are buying a home or thinking about it, you are on the right path.
KBTX.com
Bryan police release new information about homicide victim
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have identified the victim of Wednesday’s homicide as they continue to investigate. David Lopez, a 19-year-old Bryan resident, was found with a gunshot wound around 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 30. Bryan police responded to the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue after they received...
247Sports
