Texas A&M defensive end Tunmise Adeleye announced on Thursday afternoon that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Tunmise was the team's starting defensive end coming out of fall camp but played in just two games before incurring an undisclosed injury and missing the remainder of the season. He was also a bright spot with seven tackles in the team's 2022 spring game even though he saw action in just two games in 2021.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO