ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Postgame Notes: No. 8 UConn 74, Oklahoma State 64

Editor's Note: The postgame notes are courtesy of Oklahoma State Athletics media relations. December 1, 2022 | Storrs, Connecticut | Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Updated Records: Oklahoma State 5-3 overall, 0-0 Big 12 | UConn 9-0 overall, 0-0 Big East. Oklahoma State Leaders: Points — Kalib Boone - 15, Assists...
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Texas A&M DE Tunmise Adeleye, former national top-50 prospect, to enter the transfer portal

Texas A&M defensive end Tunmise Adeleye announced on Thursday afternoon that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Tunmise was the team's starting defensive end coming out of fall camp but played in just two games before incurring an undisclosed injury and missing the remainder of the season. He was also a bright spot with seven tackles in the team's 2022 spring game even though he saw action in just two games in 2021.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

VIP Intel: 5-star prospect committed elsewhere to officially visit Texas A&M

There is less than a month until the Early Signing Period. Texas A&M has just 11 current commitments at the moment, so the Aggies will be looking to close with some big names. The weekend of Dec. 16 is going to be A&M's big recruiting weekend, with a bunch of official and unofficial visitors alike. That is the final weekend prior to the Early Signing Period, so it will be big to get the last shot with several top prospects.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

247Sports

62K+
Followers
402K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy