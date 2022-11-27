Read full article on original website
Quick Recap: No. 8 UConn defeats Oklahoma State, 74-64, in Big 12/Big East Battle
A poor end to the first half by Oklahoma State allowed No. 8 UConn the chance to pull away from the Cowboys during a 74-64 win on Thursday as part of the Big 12/Big East Battle in Storrs, Connecticut. Here is a quick recap with highlights, scores and stats:. 1ST...
Postgame Notes: No. 8 UConn 74, Oklahoma State 64
Editor's Note: The postgame notes are courtesy of Oklahoma State Athletics media relations. December 1, 2022 | Storrs, Connecticut | Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Updated Records: Oklahoma State 5-3 overall, 0-0 Big 12 | UConn 9-0 overall, 0-0 Big East. Oklahoma State Leaders: Points — Kalib Boone - 15, Assists...
A&M backup CB Brian George is in the NCAA transfer portal
Texas A&M backup corner Brian George is in the NCAA transfer portal as he qualifies as a graduate transfer. George saw action in five games in 2022, recording five tackles and allowing six receptions for 79 yards on ten targets. George was originally from Belle Glade, Florida (Glades Central High...
A&M five-star freshman DLs Walter Nolen, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy say they're coming back to Aggieland
Texas A&M defensive linemen Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy and Walter Nolen each announced Thursday on social media that they will be returning for their second season in Aggieland. The two members of the 2022 recruiting class were rated as a five star prospects in the 247 Sports Composite and both played in the Under Armour All American Game last January.
Texas A&M DE Tunmise Adeleye, former national top-50 prospect, to enter the transfer portal
Texas A&M defensive end Tunmise Adeleye announced on Thursday afternoon that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Tunmise was the team's starting defensive end coming out of fall camp but played in just two games before incurring an undisclosed injury and missing the remainder of the season. He was also a bright spot with seven tackles in the team's 2022 spring game even though he saw action in just two games in 2021.
VIP Intel: 5-star prospect committed elsewhere to officially visit Texas A&M
There is less than a month until the Early Signing Period. Texas A&M has just 11 current commitments at the moment, so the Aggies will be looking to close with some big names. The weekend of Dec. 16 is going to be A&M's big recruiting weekend, with a bunch of official and unofficial visitors alike. That is the final weekend prior to the Early Signing Period, so it will be big to get the last shot with several top prospects.
