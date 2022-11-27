Read full article on original website
ND among states with high alcohol-related death rates
A new study suggests North Dakota is among the top U.S. states with the most lives lost as a result of excessive alcohol consumption.
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
Ten Year Olds Were Workers in Mississippi
The Library of Congress has a digital album with pictorial evidence children worked. Below is a summary description of the photo collage. (source) Photographs show children involved in seafood, fruit, and vegetable packing. They [shown] both at work and posed outside work sites in Buffalo, New York; Seaford, Delaware; Maine; Indiana; Maryland; South Carolina; Louisiana; Alabama; Mississippi; and Florida. A few images document children's work-related injuries. As well as schools (poorly) attended by child laborers. Also included are a few record photographs of maps and documents, including records made by a New York State factory investigating commission. Album also includes images of Mississippi cotton mill workers (Hine nos. 1967, 2011, 2020A, 2023A, 2024A, 2025A, 2029, 2030-31).
CNBC
Why egg prices are surging — but chicken prices are falling: It's an 'act of God' event, says trade strategist
The price of eggs has surged in the past year. Only margarine prices have risen more, according to the consumer price index, a key barometer of inflation. Egg prices rose 10% just in the month of October. Meanwhile, chicken prices fell 1.3%. That opposite movement may seem counterintuitive. It's largely...
Here are the states raising minimum wage in 2023; 4 at $15 or higher an hour
Four states will have minimum wages at or above $15 an hour in 2023. Among states, the highest minimum wage will be paid in Washington, which will increase to from $14.49 to $15,74 per hour in 2023. California will boost its minimum wage from $15 to $15.50 and Connecticut from $14 to $15. Minimum age in Massachusetts will increase from $14.25 to $15.
This Is the Poorest City in Tennessee
The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
WCAX
Lawmakers consider drafting articles of impeachment against Vt. sheriff
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are considering whether to draft articles of impeachment against the incoming sheriff in Franklin County. John Grismore is facing an assault charge stemming from an incident this summer where he kicked an inmate. He’s since pleaded not guilty. Earlier this month, Grismore...
States Where the Most People Are Divorced
According to the Institute of Family Studies, divorce rates have dropped drastically since the 1980s. Between 1980 and 2019, they fell from 22.6 to 14.9 per 1,000 married couples. (These are the states where people have been married the longest.) Divorce rates vary widely from state to state, however. To determine the states with the […]
What manufacturing workers make in Missouri
Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
This Is the Poorest City in Alabama
WANE-TV
U.S. Falling Behind: Ranking the Most and Least Educated States
The United States’ education ranks are slipping nationally and globally. Students’ test scores in the U.S. lag behind their peers in other countries. Despite being home to five of the ten top global universities, education quality varies considerably across the U.S. Reports from The Nation’s Report Card (...
U.S. breaks record for largest single day decline in national average gas prices
Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 10.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.83/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 31.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.9 cents in the last week and stands at $5.20 per gallon.
Per month $4,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of Pennsylvania residents.
Stimulus payments worth $4,000 per month are coming for millions of Pennsylvania residents because surging prices for food, gas, and housing that are already putting the squeeze on Pennsylvania residents could go even higher.
This Is the Poorest City in Mississippi
U.S. gun death rates hit highest levels in decades, study says
The research is one of the most comprehensive analyses of American gun deaths in years.
Heating oil prices could go up as much as 45% in Pennsylvania and Northeast. Here’s why
If you’re facing increased cost on heating oil, we’ve rounded up some tips to help you save energy.
REPORT: Missouri and Arkansas rank among most unhealthiest states in U.S.
(KSNF/KODE) — The holiday season is officially here. It’s a time for festivity, relaxation, and spending time with loved ones, but it’s also when many Americans “fall off the wagon” when it comes to their health. Whether it’s from the extra eating and drinking, spikes in stress, or accidents and exposure to germs during travel, […]
This Is the Poorest City in Illinois
WCAX
Sen. Sanders comments on rail union House vote
A viewer question about the QR code on the Vermont vehicle inspection sticker had WCAX looking into what it’s for. How to keep energy costs low while festivities are high. New York National Grid workers are encouraging people to give the gift of energy this holiday season. Spectrum Youth...
Senior living inflation is skyrocketing in some parts of the U.S. These states lead the way
Over 10% of seniors have had to forgo meals in order to save cash, according to a new report. Seniors have been feeling the repercussions of inflation. Those 55 and older have had to cut back on health visits and meals—some limiting the heat in their homes—in order to save money this year, according to a new report.
