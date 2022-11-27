ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
C. Heslop

Ten Year Olds Were Workers in Mississippi

The Library of Congress has a digital album with pictorial evidence children worked. Below is a summary description of the photo collage. (source) Photographs show children involved in seafood, fruit, and vegetable packing. They [shown] both at work and posed outside work sites in Buffalo, New York; Seaford, Delaware; Maine; Indiana; Maryland; South Carolina; Louisiana; Alabama; Mississippi; and Florida. A few images document children's work-related injuries. As well as schools (poorly) attended by child laborers. Also included are a few record photographs of maps and documents, including records made by a New York State factory investigating commission. Album also includes images of Mississippi cotton mill workers (Hine nos. 1967, 2011, 2020A, 2023A, 2024A, 2025A, 2029, 2030-31).
MISSISSIPPI STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Poorest City in Tennessee

The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
TENNESSEE STATE
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most People Are Divorced

According to the Institute of Family Studies, divorce rates have dropped drastically since the 1980s. Between 1980 and 2019, they fell from 22.6 to 14.9 per 1,000 married couples. (These are the states where people have been married the longest.)  Divorce rates vary widely from state to state, however. To determine the states with the […]
HAWAII STATE
FOX2Now

What manufacturing workers make in Missouri

Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
MISSOURI STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Poorest City in Alabama

The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
ALABAMA STATE
WANE-TV

U.S. Falling Behind: Ranking the Most and Least Educated States

The United States’ education ranks are slipping nationally and globally. Students’ test scores in the U.S. lag behind their peers in other countries. Despite being home to five of the ten top global universities, education quality varies considerably across the U.S. Reports from The Nation’s Report Card (...
ALABAMA STATE
Breckenridge Texan

U.S. breaks record for largest single day decline in national average gas prices

Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 10.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.83/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 31.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.9 cents in the last week and stands at $5.20 per gallon.
TEXAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Poorest City in Mississippi

The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Poorest City in Illinois

The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCAX

Sen. Sanders comments on rail union House vote

A viewer question about the QR code on the Vermont vehicle inspection sticker had WCAX looking into what it’s for. How to keep energy costs low while festivities are high. New York National Grid workers are encouraging people to give the gift of energy this holiday season. Spectrum Youth...
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy