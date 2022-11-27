Read full article on original website
Clark scores 45, but No. 12 NC State tops No. 10 Iowa 94-81
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Diamond Johnson and Saniya Rivers each scored 22 points to help No. 12 North Carolina State overcome a 45-point effort from Caitlin Clark and beat No. 10 Iowa 94-81 in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game on Thursday night. Johnson and Rivers led a balanced scoring night for the Wolfpack (7-1), who had five players score in double figures. “Forty-five, that’s insane,” Rivers said of Clark’s night. “I’m glad we came together as a team. I think we had five in double figures. You can’t win it alone. So I’m glad we were the better team tonight.” Clark, who came into the game tied for second in the nation in scoring at 26.7 points per game, scored the Hawkeyes’ first nine points of the game, and had the first 11 points of the fourth quarter as Iowa tried to rally from a 13-point deficit.
No. 9 KU routs Seton Hall 91-65 in Big East-Big 12 Battle
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas forward Kevin McCullar Jr. claimed the Jayhawks have “so many weapons that anyone can score 10-plus a game.” Just about everyone did Thursday night. McCullar returned from an injury to score 17 points and grab 10 rebounds, Jalen Wilson added 15 points and 13 boards, and six players hit double-figures for the No. 9 Jayhawks in their 91-65 victory over Seton Hall in the Big East-Big 12 Battle. Gradey Dick also scored 15 points, KJ Adams contributed 11, DaJuan Harris Jr. had 10 with seven assists and Ernest Udeh Jr. finished with a career-best 10 for the Jayhawks (8-1), who now have more than a week to wait before they visit bitter rival Missouri for the first time in a decade next Saturday.
Scorebook Live
A hungry Kell girls basketball is ready to take the next step
Kell Girls Basketball Head Coach: Kandra Bailey Record Last Season: 27-3, lost in Class 6A Final 4 to Sequoyah Region: Region 6-AAAAA Standout Players: PG Crystal Henderson (Sr.), G Jada Peterson (Sr.), F Jada Green (Sr.), Jamiah Gregory (Sr.), G Sydney Moss (Soph.) MARIETTA, GEORGIA – There ...
