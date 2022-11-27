Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
jocoreport.com
Annie Hopkins Hocutt
Annie Hopkins Hocutt, age 88, of Middlesex, passed away on November 29, 2022. Born in Nash County on November 30, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Daniel and Mettie Lyles Hopkins. Her husband was the late Herbert Hocutt. Mrs. Hocutt was also preceded in death by her daughter, Gail Hocutt Raper; and her siblings Elmer Hopkins, Clarence Hopkins, and Peggy Bissette.
jocoreport.com
Aleen Maness Langdon
Benson, NC: Mrs. Aleen Maness Langdon, age 102, of Hwy 50 North, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Rose and Graham Funeral Chapel in Benson, NC. Officiating will be Pastor Eddie White. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery in Benson.
jocoreport.com
Edlyn Rae Hynes
Clayton, NC: Ms. Edlyn Rae Hynes, age 87, of Clayton, NC passes away surrounded by loved ones on November 27, 2022. A graveside Celebration of Life will be held in the summer of 2023 at the West Point Cemetery in New York, where she will be laid to rest with her husband Jack.
jocoreport.com
Partnership For Children Celebrates 25th Anniversary
SELMA – Partnership for Children of Johnston County recently celebrated 25 years of serving local children, families, and teachers. The Partnership was established in 1997 and has strived to improve the health, safety, and well-being of young children every day since. Throughout the organization’s history, there have been many...
jocoreport.com
Nash County Woman Wins $591,449 Jackpot On Thanksgiving
RALEIGH – Rosa Pittman of Rocky Mount took a chance on a $10 Fast Play ticket on Thanksgiving Day and won a $591,449 jackpot. Pittman bought her lucky Big Bucks Bingo ticket at the 301 Convenient Mart on North Wesleyan Boulevard in Rocky Mount. She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $419,991.
jocoreport.com
Groundbreaking Held For Caddy Road Public Safety Station
GARNER – Wake County and the Town of Garner on Nov. 29 held the official groundbreaking ceremony for the new Caddy Road Public Safety Station planned for a fast-growing part of Garner (the U.S. 401-Ten Ten area). The 16,000-square-foot station is a partnership between Wake County and the Town....
jocoreport.com
WCC Student Presents At Honors Conference
A Wayne Community College student was selected to present at this year’s North Carolina Honors Association Conference. Chantel Chestnutt spoke about her “Lead2Feed’s Blessing Boxes” project for last spring’s Leadership Development class. She was the only community college student invited to make an oral presentation....
jocoreport.com
Vidal Sanchez-Hernandez
Kenly – Vidal Sanchez-Hernandez, age 63, passed away Monday November 28, 2022 at UNC Chapel Hill Hospital. He was born in Veracruz, Mexico on July 10, 1959 to Olivo Sanchez and Francisca Hernandez. He is preceded in death by a brother, Olivo Sanchez. A funeral mass will be held...
jocoreport.com
Neuse Correctional Offender Dies
GOLDSBORO — Neuse Correctional Institution offender Jeremy Steven Dillon has died in an apparent suicide. He was found unresponsive in his cell at 11:55 a.m. today (Thursday). The prison’s first responders performed lifesaving measures, and EMS was called. He was pronounced deceased at 12:18 p.m. Law enforcement was...
jocoreport.com
Harnett County Roundabout Contract Awarded
LINDEN – A roundabout is coming to U.S. 401 in southern Harnett County. The roundabout will be constructed where the highway now bisects Josey Williams Road and Horseshoe Bend Road, north of Linden. The N.C. Department of Transportation last week awarded the $1.5 million contract to Highland Paving Co....
jocoreport.com
WCC Adding Industrial Tech And Engineering Building, Seeking Public Donations
GOLDSBORO – Wayne Community College is asking the community to contribute to its next building. The college is preparing to construct the Center for Industrial Technology and Engineering (CITE) to house its college-credit industrial manufacturing-related training programs. It will also include space for short-term industrial and manufacturing-related training offered by the Workforce Continuing Education Division.
jocoreport.com
84 Year-Old Johnston County Woman Loses Over $30,000 In Scam
BENSON – An elderly Johnston County woman lost a large sum of money after falling victim to the Grandparents scam. The 84 year-old Benson area resident received a call several weeks ago from person claiming her granddaughter had been involved in a multi-car accident and that money was needed to pay for the damages to the other vehicles.
jocoreport.com
Wanted Person Crashes Car While Fleeing From Police
SELMA – A wanted person was injured after crashing his car into tree while fleeing from police. It started at 12:13am Wednesday on W. Noble Street in Selma. A Selma police officer stopped a blue Mercury SUV for having an expired license plate. During a routine background check it was determined the driver, Charles Timothy Foster Jr. of Winston Salem, was wanted for a domestic warrant and two failure to appear warrants for possession of a stolen firearm and possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana.
jocoreport.com
Murder Charge Filed Against Driver Involved In Fatal Crash
SELMA – The State Highway Patrol has charged a Clayton man with second degree murder in connection with a fatal head on collision Saturday night, Nov. 26 on NC Highway 42 East near Lynch Road. Kevin Shawn Kelly, age 55, was arrested by state troopers Tuesday upon his release...
jocoreport.com
Update: Human Remains Identified As Missing Person
WAYNE COUNTY – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office confirmed today (Wednesday), human remains discovered November 27 by a volunteer search team in the 400 block of Billy Price Road are those of a missing person. The sheriff’s office said they were notified by the NC Medical Examiner’s Office...
jocoreport.com
Report: Former Chief Embezzled Money From Fire Department
SAMPSON COUNTY – The former chief of a Sampson County volunteer fire department has been arrested for allegedly embezzling and misappropriating department funds. In May 2022, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said they received a complaint from Turkey Fire Department regarding funds that appeared to be missing or misappropriated by their former fire chief. The funds in question exceeded $38,000 and the fire department requested law enforcement investigate. The fire department was able to provide documentation to help aid detectives.
Comments / 0