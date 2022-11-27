Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Fields takes big step toward return when Bears host Packers
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields appears poised to return against the Green Bay Packers after missing a game because of an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder. Fields took a big step toward playing by practicing Thursday without limitations after missing last week's loss at...
Citrus County Chronicle
Browns QB Watson only talks football after NFL suspension
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson didn't address the accusations or reasons behind his time away from the Browns. No discussion. No reflection. On the verge of his first regular-season game in nearly two years, Watson stayed clear of more controversy.
Citrus County Chronicle
Commanders, Giants prep for rare meaningful December games
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Washington Commanders and the New York Giants have been mirroring each other for years. Neither of the NFC East bottom-feeders has had a winning season since 2016, although the Commanders — known at the time as the Washington Football Team — won the division in the 2020 pandemic season with a 7-9 record. The Giants (6-10) were second.
Citrus County Chronicle
Budding chemistry between Pickens, Pickett fueling Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — George Pickens called it back in April. Minutes after the Pittsburgh Steelers selected the wide receiver in the second round of the NFL draft, Pickens described the team's decision to pair him with first-round pick Kenny Pickett as “ a blessing.”
Citrus County Chronicle
White making name for himself again as Jets' starting QB
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mike White was greeted by his wide-eyed twin toddlers when he finally got home to his apartment last Sunday. They had no idea their father had put on a dazzling performance during which Jets fans chanted his name while he led New York to a victory a few hours earlier.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bobby Wagner faces Seahawks for first time with Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner was the beating heart of the Seattle Seahawks' defense for a full decade, growing from a hard-hitting rookie linebacker into a six-time All-Pro with a Super Bowl ring and the abiding love of an entire region of football fans. Wagner's first game against...
Citrus County Chronicle
Chiefs look to avenge last season's playoff loss to Bengals
CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals safety Vonn Bell said the timing of this season's game against the Chiefs feels a lot like last season when the teams met in two high-profile games in the span of a month. The Bengals beat the Chiefs 34-31 in Cincinnati on Jan. 2 to...
Citrus County Chronicle
Journeyman RB D'Onta Foreman leading Panthers' resurgence
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are down, but not out, entering their bye — thanks in large part to the emergence of D’Onta Foreman. The journeyman running back has eclipsed 100 yards rushing in four of Carolina’s last six games, and the Panthers (4-8) remain in contention in the weak NFC South after finding an identity on offense.
Citrus County Chronicle
McCaffrey returns to practice for short-handed 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers lost one of their key running backs to a knee injury, but got much better news about their other one. Christian McCaffrey returned to practice Thursday after dealing with some “knee irritation” during last week's win over New Orleans.
Citrus County Chronicle
Next 5 games could shape reeling Cardinals' long-term future
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals are trying to remain optimistic about their season, clinging to the possibility of a miracle run into the NFC playoff bracket. In reality, it's almost certainly too late.
Citrus County Chronicle
Steelers go for first winning streak of season vs Falcons
ATLANTA (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are playing out the season with some very un-Steelers-like goals. A winning streak would be a start. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Edwards sparks Towns-less T-wolves, 109-101 over Grizzlies
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards had 29 points, five steals and three blocks to lead Minnesota to a 109-101 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night in the first game of an extended absence for injured Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns. “When he plays with great energy, it pulsates...
Citrus County Chronicle
Guentzel, Kapanen fuel rally as Penguins slip by Vegas 4-3
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have no idea how long they'll have to play without Kris Letang. They may have landed on a formula on how to get by without their star defenseman while he recovers from a stroke during a 4-3 comeback victory over Vegas on Thursday night.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hawks forwards Collins, Hunter sidelined with injuries
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks will be without both of their starting forwards for at least the next three games. John Collins will miss at least the next two weeks with a sprained left ankle and De'Andre Hunter will be sidelined for at least one week with a right hip flexor strain, the Hawks said Thursday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Stamkos has assist for 1,000th point, Lightning beat Flyers
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Steven Stamkos never was more elated to get a secondary assist. Stamkos had an assist for his 1,000th career point, Nick Paul scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Thursday night.
