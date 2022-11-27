Read full article on original website
Holiday Bonus Payments Worth Between $500 and $5,000 - Are you Eligible?Aneka DuncanJacksonville, AR
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in ArkansasTravel MavenBenton, AR
Passenger Causes Emergency Landing Because 'Jesus Told Her To'
The woman was charged with assault within maritime and territorial jurisdiction and interference with flight crew members and attendants.
Southwest flight bound for Ohio diverted to Little Rock after assault
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A flight headed to Ohio from Houston was diverted to Arkansas on Saturday afternoon after an alleged assault on the aircraft, authorities said. According to the FBI, Southwest Airlines Flight 192, which was headed to Columbus, Ohio, made an emergency landing at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, KARK-TV reported.
FBI: plane diverted to airport in Little Rock after mid-flight assault
Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigations said that a flight had to be diverted to Clinton National Airport Saturday afternoon after a passenger assaulted others on a flight.
SC treasurer threatening business investments? All because of Twitter advertisements? Huh?
South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis is once again showing just how dangerous he is for the state. Loftis, in a social media post made on Monday, listed AT&T, Verizon, Wells Fargo, Dell, Citigroup and other companies as “radical corporate busybodies.”. “They seem to enjoy blacklisting and radical political actions,...
Southwest Arkansas police investigate as thieves continue to strike at ATMs
Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a series of ATM thefts that have been reported in several states, including recent thefts in Southwest Arkansas.
Severe weather updates: 2 people are dead after tornado outbreak hits the South
Two people have died in central Alabama after a tornado struck Montgomery County overnight, officials said. At least 29 tornadoes have touched down in Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama. Montgomery Fire Rescue saved one person and extricated two bodies from the Alabama home. Another person has been hospitalized, officials said. The...
Reaction from passengers and an inside look inside the plane that was diverted to Little Rock following an incident in the air
Sunday, we got a look inside the plane that was diverted to Little Rock following an incident in the air.
Arizona county that balked at certifying election results finalizes tally after court order
A Republican-led county in Arizona that flouted a statutory deadline for election certification ended up certifying its results Thursday shortly after a judge ordered officials there to take action. Officials in Cochise County voted 2-0 to accept the results of the Nov. 8 election, enabling statewide certification to move forward...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Significant severe weather threat Tuesday
Confidence is increasing that parts of Arkansas will see a significant severe weather threat in the coming days.
This is the most popular fast-food burger in the state of Texas: Can you guess what it is?
DALLAS (KDAF) — This is the question every Texan has an opinion on, what is the best fast food burger?. There are many contenders but there can only be one, so let’s talk about which one is the best. A report commissioned by The Loupe has done the...
KATV
Severe storms possible Tuesday, Little Rock radar expected to be unavailable
The next storm system to arrive in Arkansas could pose a risk for strong to severe storms. The area of greatest concern for severe weather will be in the eastern half of Arkansas during the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday. At this time, the greatest severe risk appears to be across south and southeast Arkansas. All severe hazards including hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes appear possible.
Arkansas man launches his small business in time for the holidays
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Black Friday means deals from stores nationwide, but Saturday is for local shops. Small Business Saturday is one of the biggest shopping days for those in your area. This year is even more special since there are more 'mom and pop shops' and boutiques than ever before.
Several school districts in greater Lake Tahoe area close for the day amid heavy snow
Several school districts in the greater Lake Tahoe area and foothills were closed Thursday as snow dumped in the Sierra Nevada mountains. All Tahoe-Truckee Unified, Lake Tahoe Unified and Pollock Pines Elementary School District campuses were closed for the day due to snow and hazardous travel conditions, according to those school districts’ websites.
Big winter storm set to hit Northern California with rain, feet of snow. Here’s when
A mighty winter storm will hit the Sierra Nevada mountains starting midweek, expected to drop as much as 3 feet of snow in as many days, while other parts of Northern California including Sacramento will see rain and near-freezing overnight lows. The system is set to arrive Wednesday, according to...
Rain on the way to SLO County this week. Here’s how much we might get
Areas of San Luis Obispo County may see more than an inch of rain this week as a storm approaches Southern California. The National Weather Service is predicting that the coastal and central areas of the county may see the rain start to fall as early as Wednesday evening, but the heaviest will likely occur from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her Up
An exhausted nurse from Adamsville, AL falls asleep while waiting on test results in an examination room at an American Family Care practice in Forestdale. No one bothers to wake her up before closing the business for the night. It doesn't look very professional for a clinic that is supposed to care for the community.
Five restaurants in Texas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great food in the state of Texas, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Most Dangerous Cities in Arkansas
Arkansas has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Arkansas, USA.By State of Arkansas - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Why California Is Struggling to Keep up With Its RV Ban
Here's a look at the RV ban implemented by the state of California and why it's now having trouble dealing with the effects of the legislation. The post Why California Is Struggling to Keep up With Its RV Ban appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
