Little Rock, AR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KATV

Severe storms possible Tuesday, Little Rock radar expected to be unavailable

The next storm system to arrive in Arkansas could pose a risk for strong to severe storms. The area of greatest concern for severe weather will be in the eastern half of Arkansas during the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday. At this time, the greatest severe risk appears to be across south and southeast Arkansas. All severe hazards including hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes appear possible.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

