Virgil Martin II
4d ago
sad that this is becoming common place. Along with hitting pedestrian in x walks.
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KWCH.com
Truck ends up in canal after attempt to pass school bus on I-135
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A truck fell into the canal off of southbound I-135 near Pawnee after the driver attempted to pass a school bus. A 25-year-old Wichita man attempted to drive his GMC Sierra around the bus after the bus began to move from the center lane to the left lane. The man drove from the far right lane to the left lane in an attempt to pass the bus, causing the bus to pin the Sierra between the rear of the bus and the barrier wall.
KWCH.com
Truck hits pole, fence in northeast Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police said a driver suffered a medical condition on Wednesday when his vehicle lost control and struck a light pole and fence. It happened around 12:50 p.m. near 15th and Woodlawn. Officers were called to a single-vehicle accident involving a down power line. They arrived...
WIBW
Wichita man falls out of bed of truck on Kansas City interstate ramp
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man is recovering in the hospital after he fell out of the bed of a truck on an interstate ramp in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to the ramp from eastbound I-70 to southbound I-435 with reports of an injury accident.
Here are common driving and parking mistakes that could cost you on Wichita roads
Wichita police continue to crack down on bad drivers, issuing thousands of tickets each year for motorists who don’t follow traffic and parking laws. Here are some mistakes that could cost you.
WIBW
Two injured when semi-trucks collide in southeastern Kansas
WILSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two drivers were injured when semi-trucks collided in southeastern Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 400 and Meade Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
Reno County woman hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
RENO COUNTY—A Haven woman was injured in an accident just before 8 a.m. Wednesday in Reno County along K-96. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Toyota passenger vehicle driven by 48-year-old Wendi D. Kellum of Prairie Home, Missouri, was eastbound on Kansas 96 two miles east of Haven when Kellum failed to yield at K96 and Rayl and struck a 2016 Kia Soul driven by 36-year-old Amber N. Redding of Haven.
Crash at K-254 and Webb involves Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office vehicle
A crash on Thursday morning involved a Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office vehicle and another car.
Wichita man seriously injured after falling off back of moving truck
A man from Wichita has been seriously injured after falling off the back of a moving truck.
KAKE TV
Wichita boy dies 7 years after being hit by semi, family says
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 14-year-old Wichita boy has died seven years after he was hit by a semi following a junior football game at a local park, his family says. According to his obituary, LaDale Washington Jr. died on November 18. Two of his relatives told KAKE News that he died of complications stemming from the accident on September 26, 2015, when LaDale was just 7 years old.
Car vs. train crash closes 21st Street in north Wichita
A car vs. train crash has closed a major Wichita street.
Third person dies from Wichita suspected fentanyl overdose
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another one of the four people who overdosed on suspected fentanyl on Sunday has died. The Wichita Police Department said a 31-year-old man hospitalized in grave condition died. Only one of the overdose victims survived, and she remains in critical condition. Police say 20-year-old Stevie Metts and 35-year-old Brandon Randall died […]
Emporia gazette.com
Stolen El Dorado dog found near Swope Park
A dog that disappeared in El Dorado wound up in Cottonwood Falls Thursday morning. Now authorities want to know how it got there. A notice from the Chase County Sheriff's Office said the animal was reported stolen to El Dorado Police Wednesday night. It was located “around Swope Park.” Details of the discovery are not yet clear.
KWCH.com
Man dies from injuries suffered in 3-vehicle crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating an accident that killed 70-year-old John Gregory. Around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, officers were dispatched to an injury accident in the 12500 block of West 21st. Officers arrived on the scene and found three vehicles involved. Gregory was taken to the hospital and died a few days later.
Police ID Kansas man who died after ejected in pickup crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal weekend accident have identified the victim as 27-year-old Chandler Christiansen of Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Investigators determined that just after 8:20 p.m. Saturday, a 2007 GMC Sierra driven by Christiansen was westbound on Kellogg just west of Interstate 35. He...
Suspect in Kan. girl's abduction remains in Oklahoma jail
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A suspect captured after the abduction of a 6-year-old Kansas girl is awaiting extradition to Kansas. Just before 7p.m. p.m. Nov. 20, police responded to the 2300 block of N. Amidon in Wichita for an auto theft, kidnapping in a liquor store parking lot, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
Wichita man, 45, dead after wrong-way, head-on collision on I-135 Sunday, report says
The other person involved was a man from San Francisco.
WIBW
Kansas teen pronounced dead following ATV accident
MARION, Kan. (WIBW) - A 16-year-old boy from Kansas has been pronounced dead after an ATV accident near Marion. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, emergency crews were called to an area of 170th St. just over a mile west of U.S. Highway 77 - about two miles southeast of Marion - with reports of a crash.
K-96 to expand in Wichita, but you’ll have to wait for it
Change is coming to northeast Wichita. Drivers on Kansas Highway 96 will see some improvements to make the road wider and safer, but not until at least 2026.
WIBW
One behind bars after meth found during suspicious vehicle call
CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after meth was found during a suspicious vehicle call. KVOE reports that a suspicious vehicle stop in Chase County has led to the arrest of one man for possession of meth and criminal use of a weapon. Chase Co. Sheriff...
