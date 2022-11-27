ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MI

WWMT

St. Joseph Harbor dredging delayed by weather

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WSBT) — St. Joseph Harbor traffic has been severely limited the last five weeks due to debris in the water. And if they weather doesn't improve, it could take even longer for the harbor to be fully operational again. In mid-November, the US Army Corps of...
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
WWMT

Collapsed ceiling forces Oshtemo family from apartment

OSTHEMO TOWNHIP, Mich. — A west Michigan family is asking the owners of an apartment complex for more help after being displaced following a partial drywall ceiling collapse Wednesday morning. The renters at Concord Place Apartments in Oshtemo Township discovered a gaping hole after an apartment maintenance worker caused...
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, MI
WWMT

Cleanup underway after EF-3 tornado devastates Alabama county

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Cleanup efforts are underway in parts of Alabama after tornadoes ripped through the state on Wednesday. Roads were cleared in Tibbie as neighbors rallied together to clear out the wreckage from an EF-3 tornado. That tornado came at night, so a lot of residents didn't see it coming, and some didn't even know the tornado was right on top of them until it was too late.
TIBBIE, AL
WWMT

Expired registration leads to narcotics arrest in Meijer parking lot

STURGIS, Mich. — A woman faces prison time after being arrested for having narcotics, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. St. Joseph County car crash: Three hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph County. At 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Road Patrol stopped...
STURGIS, MI
WWMT

'Eyes on 94': Michigan State Police to increase enforcement on busy highway

LANSING, Mich. — A collaboration between Michigan, Indiana, and Illinois will see more state troopers on I-94. The effort, called "Eyes on 94," is a coordinated enforcement operation that aims to reduce commercial vehicle crashes and move towards zero deaths along I-94, according to Michigan State Police. Saugatuck deadly...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Michigan priest arrested for embezzling $830,000, AG says

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $830,000 from three fellow priests, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was arraigned in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County...
DEWITT, MI
WWMT

Change4Oxford asks to amend lawsuit to include all students in school district

OXFORD, Mich. - Grewal Law PLLC, who represents the Change4Oxford group, has filed a motion to amend the Change4Oxford lawsuit into a class action complaint against the Oxford School District. If the class action amendment is allowed, the group of plaintiffs involved would expand to include every single child in...
WWMT

Bill could move up Michigan presidential primary election by one month

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Senate nearly unanimously passed a bill that would move Michigan's presidential primary election up one month. The vote was 34-1 without debate. Senate Bill 1207 now moves to the Michigan House for consideration. Debate: Michigan Democrats use midterm momentum to push for top 2024...
MICHIGAN STATE

