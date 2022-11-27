Read full article on original website
Chris Cross Applesauce
4d ago
Thank you police for your efforts to protect the public from those who prey on us. Your jobs have not been made easy lately. Thank you!
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: City council jumpstarts city's new homelessness plan with $27M cash infusion and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: 'Tripledemic' fills local hospitals, urgent care centersEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: MAX Blue Line facing delays after train hits person in GreshamEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike, people stop armed robbery at sports bar and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
kptv.com
Man sentenced to 5 years for multiple car thefts in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man charged with multiple car theft was sentenced to prison on Tuesday, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced. Andrew Belsher, 25, pled guilty to felon in possession of a firearm, failure to perform the duties of a driver - person injured, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, three counts of unlawful use of a vehicle, and possession of a stolen vehicle. He was sentenced to 60 months.
kptv.com
2 brothers charged with murder in connection with deadly shooting, hit-and-run
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two brothers have been charged in connection with a shooting and hit-and-run that left a 17-year-old boy dead in May 2021, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. Keyshawn Pervish, 21, and Omarian Pervish, 18, were arraigned Wednesday on second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, unauthorized...
wcsx.com
ATM Theft Leads To Burning Van…Wait, What?
There are criminal masterminds, and there are these guys . . . Police in Oregon are looking for two guys who crashed their van into a convenience store early Tuesday morning. They wanted to steal an ATM, and they backed the van into the building to get access to it.
kptv.com
Woman seriously injured in Salem shooting
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was injured in a shooting in Salem Thursday morning, according to the Salem Police Department. Police received a report of a person with a gunshot wound near the intersection of Northeast Water Street and Northeast South Street at about 7:30 a.m. Officers arrived to...
19-year-old shot in Woodlawn neighborhood succumbs to injuries
Portland police on Thursday confirmed to KOIN 6 that the 19-year-old man shot in the Woodlawn neighborhood on Nov. 2 has died.
Pair of brothers charged in 2021 murder of 17-year-old
Two brothers are facing murder charges after allegedly killing a teenage boy by shooting and hitting him with a stolen car.
KATU.com
Woman shot several times in Salem, taken to Portland hospital
SALEM, Ore. — A woman is in a Portland-area hospital after she was shot several times in Salem on Thursday morning. The shooting was reported at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Water and South Streets Northeast. Arriving officers say they found a 22-year-old woman with multiple...
kptv.com
Case cold again, charges dismissed against suspect accused of raping and killing Vancouver woman
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A cold case that investigators thought was solved after 25 years, has gone cold once again. Wednesday a judge dismissed the case accusing a man of raping and murdering a Vancouver woman in 1994. FOX 12 spoke with the victim’s family who said they’re still healing...
Hillsboro Police Log: Demanding burglar caught in the act
The Hillsboro Police Department describes calls for service between Nov. 7-13, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Nov. 7 A suspect or suspects pilfered $3,000 worth of product from a retail business in the 10000 block of Northeast Evergreen Parkway and listed the items for sale on an online marketplace. An investigation is ongoing. Officers used naloxone and an automated external defibrillator to revive an unconscious male...
Police who killed fleeing suspect in Milwaukie are cleared of charges
Derrick Dewayne Clark, who was Black, had been running from cops with a weapon when he was shot multiple times A grand jury on Nov. 28 cleared law-enforcement personnel of criminal charges after they shot and killed a 24-year-old man who was running away from them with a gun in Milwaukie on June 18. On June 25, around 250 people marched from the North Clackamas Aquatic Park to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office to protest the police killing of Derrick Dewayne Clark, who was Black. "This was obviously a tragic incident that everyone wishes had not happened. I want to...
KATU.com
Court Docs: Man charged with manslaughter in speed racing crash that killed Ashlee McGill
PORTLAND, Ore. — Court documents say Kenneth Joseph Michael Freeman has been charged in connection with the death of Ashlee McGill. PAST COVERAGE | Family and friends remember woman killed in speed racing crash. Freeman has been charged with one count of manslaughter in the second degree. Ashlee McGill...
kptv.com
Man rams into police car after driving wrong way on I-5
JEFFERSON, Ore. (KPTV)- A man and Oregon State Police trooper were taken to the hospital with injuries Wednesday night after a crash on Interstate 5. At around 10:20 p.m., OSP troopers were following an SUV that was driving recklessly at milepost 253 around Jefferson. Suddenly, the SUV made an erratic U-turn and intentionally crashed into the police patrol car.
‘Guys, it’s just a car,’ Gresham man tells armed carjackers
A Gresham man was carjacked at gunpoint in his own driveway Saturday night, one of two incidents within minutes that police continue to look into.
55-year-old man dies in Multnomah County jail, third in-custody death this year
A 55-year-old man died while in custody at the Multnomah County Detention Center earlier this month, and county officials announced Tuesday they’d ruled out homicide as a possible cause. Kenneth L. Hurley was found unresponsive in his cell Nov. 19, two days after deputies booked him for a parole...
Tualatin Police Log: Would-be shoplifters turn in merchandise
The Tualatin Police Department responds to calls for service from Nov. 8-21, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Tuesday, Nov. 8 A man reported that he was assaulted by a co-worker in the 7600 block of Southwest Bridgeport Road. Ecoterrorist graffiti was reported at the Lake at the Commons in the 8300 block of Southwest Nyberg Street. Wednesday, Nov. 9 Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the...
Forest Grove Police Log: Missing friend turns up -- in jail
The Forest Grove Police Department responds to calls and answers questions from Nov. 11-17, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Nov. 11 A caller reported an elderly man was wandering around a shopping center parking lot in the middle of the night. On contact, police found the man disoriented regarding the time and place and unsure how he got to the location. He was transported to the...
Suspect in street racing death of young mother indicted for 2nd-degree manslaughter
A suspect has been indicted and a warrant filed in a street racing incident that ended in the death of a woman this past summer.
Chronicle
Man Accused of Raping an 81-Year-Old in Cowlitz County
A 57-year-old Kelso man is charged with raping an 81-year-old person earlier this month. Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Jurvakainen told The Daily News that Shawn Allen McCoy is charged with one count of rape and is expected to be in Cowlitz County Superior Court at 2 p.m. Thursday. A...
iheart.com
Police Need Help Identifying ATM Thief With This Jacket
Portland Police Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying two individuals who heavily damaged a local business in order to steal an ATM. On November 29, 2022, at 4:35 a.m., two individuals backed a white van through the front of Fastrak Food Mart, located at 2431 Northeast Broadway Street, in order to gain access to the business. Once inside, the burglars loaded an ATM into the back of the van. The incident was captured on video, which we are providing in an attempt to help identify the thieves: https://youtu.be/IS5NrQ4sAmk.
Within a week of each other, two brazen thefts took place in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — If you walk past the REI store in The Pearl District, you will see boarded up doors. Portland police said on Black Friday someone used a car to break the entry door in order to steal clothing before leaving the scene. These brazen crimes seem to be happening more and more in the city.
Comments / 2