Derrick Dewayne Clark, who was Black, had been running from cops with a weapon when he was shot multiple times A grand jury on Nov. 28 cleared law-enforcement personnel of criminal charges after they shot and killed a 24-year-old man who was running away from them with a gun in Milwaukie on June 18. On June 25, around 250 people marched from the North Clackamas Aquatic Park to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office to protest the police killing of Derrick Dewayne Clark, who was Black. "This was obviously a tragic incident that everyone wishes had not happened. I want to...

MILWAUKIE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO