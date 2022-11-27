ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Comments / 2

Chris Cross Applesauce
4d ago

Thank you police for your efforts to protect the public from those who prey on us. Your jobs have not been made easy lately. Thank you!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Man sentenced to 5 years for multiple car thefts in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man charged with multiple car theft was sentenced to prison on Tuesday, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced. Andrew Belsher, 25, pled guilty to felon in possession of a firearm, failure to perform the duties of a driver - person injured, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, three counts of unlawful use of a vehicle, and possession of a stolen vehicle. He was sentenced to 60 months.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

2 brothers charged with murder in connection with deadly shooting, hit-and-run

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two brothers have been charged in connection with a shooting and hit-and-run that left a 17-year-old boy dead in May 2021, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. Keyshawn Pervish, 21, and Omarian Pervish, 18, were arraigned Wednesday on second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, unauthorized...
PORTLAND, OR
wcsx.com

ATM Theft Leads To Burning Van…Wait, What?

There are criminal masterminds, and there are these guys . . . Police in Oregon are looking for two guys who crashed their van into a convenience store early Tuesday morning. They wanted to steal an ATM, and they backed the van into the building to get access to it.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Woman seriously injured in Salem shooting

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was injured in a shooting in Salem Thursday morning, according to the Salem Police Department. Police received a report of a person with a gunshot wound near the intersection of Northeast Water Street and Northeast South Street at about 7:30 a.m. Officers arrived to...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Woman shot several times in Salem, taken to Portland hospital

SALEM, Ore. — A woman is in a Portland-area hospital after she was shot several times in Salem on Thursday morning. The shooting was reported at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Water and South Streets Northeast. Arriving officers say they found a 22-year-old woman with multiple...
SALEM, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Demanding burglar caught in the act

The Hillsboro Police Department describes calls for service between Nov. 7-13, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Nov. 7 A suspect or suspects pilfered $3,000 worth of product from a retail business in the 10000 block of Northeast Evergreen Parkway and listed the items for sale on an online marketplace. An investigation is ongoing. Officers used naloxone and an automated external defibrillator to revive an unconscious male...
HILLSBORO, OR
Clackamas Review

Police who killed fleeing suspect in Milwaukie are cleared of charges

Derrick Dewayne Clark, who was Black, had been running from cops with a weapon when he was shot multiple times A grand jury on Nov. 28 cleared law-enforcement personnel of criminal charges after they shot and killed a 24-year-old man who was running away from them with a gun in Milwaukie on June 18. On June 25, around 250 people marched from the North Clackamas Aquatic Park to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office to protest the police killing of Derrick Dewayne Clark, who was Black. "This was obviously a tragic incident that everyone wishes had not happened. I want to...
MILWAUKIE, OR
kptv.com

Man rams into police car after driving wrong way on I-5

JEFFERSON, Ore. (KPTV)- A man and Oregon State Police trooper were taken to the hospital with injuries Wednesday night after a crash on Interstate 5. At around 10:20 p.m., OSP troopers were following an SUV that was driving recklessly at milepost 253 around Jefferson. Suddenly, the SUV made an erratic U-turn and intentionally crashed into the police patrol car.
JEFFERSON, OR
The Times

Tualatin Police Log: Would-be shoplifters turn in merchandise

The Tualatin Police Department responds to calls for service from Nov. 8-21, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Tuesday, Nov. 8 A man reported that he was assaulted by a co-worker in the 7600 block of Southwest Bridgeport Road. Ecoterrorist graffiti was reported at the Lake at the Commons in the 8300 block of Southwest Nyberg Street. Wednesday, Nov. 9 Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the...
TUALATIN, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Log: Missing friend turns up -- in jail

The Forest Grove Police Department responds to calls and answers questions from Nov. 11-17, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Nov. 11 A caller reported an elderly man was wandering around a shopping center parking lot in the middle of the night. On contact, police found the man disoriented regarding the time and place and unsure how he got to the location. He was transported to the...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Chronicle

Man Accused of Raping an 81-Year-Old in Cowlitz County

A 57-year-old Kelso man is charged with raping an 81-year-old person earlier this month. Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Jurvakainen told The Daily News that Shawn Allen McCoy is charged with one count of rape and is expected to be in Cowlitz County Superior Court at 2 p.m. Thursday. A...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
iheart.com

Police Need Help Identifying ATM Thief With This Jacket

Portland Police Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying two individuals who heavily damaged a local business in order to steal an ATM. On November 29, 2022, at 4:35 a.m., two individuals backed a white van through the front of Fastrak Food Mart, located at 2431 Northeast Broadway Street, in order to gain access to the business. Once inside, the burglars loaded an ATM into the back of the van. The incident was captured on video, which we are providing in an attempt to help identify the thieves: https://youtu.be/IS5NrQ4sAmk.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy