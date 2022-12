Fitzpatrick, who spent four seasons with the Bills, from 2009 to 2012, captured the hearts of Buffalo fans despite going 20-33 in 53 starts. In his four seasons in Buffalo, Fitzpatrick always had the respect of his teammates, mainly due to his gritty, hard-nosed playing style and enthusiasm shown on the field. Back in September, appearing on the Dan Patrick Show, Fitzpatrick said he sees the same respect shown toward Allen.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 24 MINUTES AGO