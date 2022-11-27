The stupidly light LG Gram 16 2-in-1 is under $1,000 for Cyber Monday

When you're hunting for the best Cyber Monday laptop deals , you usually have to choose between screen size and weight. If you want a device with a larger screen, you'll have to pick up something with a bit of bulk. Lighter laptops are always an option, but they don't provide the screen real estate of their larger competitors. In comes the LG gram, which features a large screen but still comes in around 3 lbs (3.26 lbs for the 16-inch model).

On Cyber Monday, you can pick up the LG gram 16 2-in-1 for just a penny under $1,000. That laptop usually costs $1,600. The specific model that's on sale has an Intel Core i5 CPU, Intel Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512 GB of storage.

LG packed in an 80 Wh battery and promises up to 11.5 hours of battery life depending on usage. Despite the lightweight form factor of the device, it meets MIL-SD-810G standards for durability.

As a 2-in-1 laptop, this version of the LG gram 16 can flip around into tent mode or be used as a tablet. Its display supports touch and works with an LG stylus.

If you'd like a smaller version of the LG gram 2-in-1, the 14-inch model is also on sale. It normally costs $1,300 but is down to $800, thanks to a 38% off Cyber Monday deal.

The 14-inch model is even lighter, at 2.76 lbs. It features an Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512 GB of storage.