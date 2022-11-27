Read full article on original website
Fidelity Opens Crypto Trading Accounts For Clients on Waitlist
Investment firm Fidelity has commenced the opening of retail crypto trading accounts following the announcement of a waiting list at the beginning of this month. As it stands, some users who are presumed to be on the waitlist have received emails with details of their access to buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) on the Fidelity platform. The email stated that ‘the wait is over’.
IMF Calls For Greater Crypto Regulation in Africa
The collapse of the FTX Derivatives Exchange has contributed to a joint call for crypto regulation amongst regulators worldwide. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has made a call for greater consumer protection laws in Africa. Markedly, this international regulator recognizes Africa as a region where the crypto market is thriving and has continued to grow at a fast pace.
El Salvador Has Established A National Bitcoin Office (ONBTC)
The government of El Salvador has started focusing on its crypto endeavors, establishing a National Bitcoin Office (ONBTC) to manage all cryptocurrency-related initiatives in the country. The new organization will be able to work with counterparts in other nations on BTC-related issues. El Salvador’s government still seems eager to put...
Huobi Taps Tron And DMC Labs To Issue DMC Token
The Commonwealth of Dominica’s government has given cryptocurrency exchange Huobi permission to launch the first national coin, DMC (Dominica Coin) and Dominica DID. Huobi enlisted the help of Tron Network and DMC Labs for the initiative. It was announced in an official press release that the Dominica DID and...
BlockFi Sues SBF, Demands $575M Worth Of Robinhood Stocks
According to the Financial Times, which cited loan documents it had seen, the cryptocurrency lender BlockFi, which had just filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, on the same day sued the Emergent Fidelity Technologies holding company of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried for Robinhood Markets (HOOD) shares held by the company and promised to BlockFi as collateral.
ECB President Says Crypto Regulation is an Absolute Necessity
The president of the European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde calls for more robust crypto regulation in the European Union following the implosion of the FTX Derivatives Exchange. During the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament which was held on Monday, Lagarde said that crypto regulation...
Crypto Exchange CrossTower Set To Acquire BEQUANT
CrossTower Inc, a cryptocurrency exchange, has decided to acquire BEQUANT, a digital asset trading platform, following months of scouting other cryptocurrency startups and making offers, including a recent update for Voyager Digital’s assets. On November 28,the transaction was made which gives CrossTower 600 new professional exchange clients. Clients from...
Binance Enters Japan With the Acquisition of Sakura Exchange
The world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance whose operations met with traction in Japan has finally gained entrance into the Asian country with the acquisition of local regulated digital asset service provider Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC). Seeing that the local exchange is regulated and licensed by the Financial Services Agency (FSA), Binance will now operate as a Japan Financial Services Agency (JFSA) regulated entity.
Coinbase Hires New Executives For Expansion In Europe
Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, has hired new executives to lead its opportunities to expand in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The hires are part of the company’s global expansion strategy, entitled “Go Broad and Go Deep,” which was revealed in the third quarter. In an effort to expand its presence in Europe, Coinbase reportedly applied for licenses with multiple countries in July.
OpenSea Officially Launches On BNB Chain
Opensea is incorporating BNB Chain into its Web3 marketplace protocol, Seaport, which will enable multiple, real-time creator payouts, improved collection management, and the avoidance of high gas (the cryptocurrency industry’s term for transaction fees) by creators, all while reducing the cost of setup for new users. The lack of...
Digital Assets Could Provide an Additional $40B to Australia’s GDP – Report
Digital Assets could potentially transform the lives of Australians and also spell good fortune for the nation by improving the nation’s GDP. According to a recent report by the Tech Council of Australia (TCA), one of the major technology advocacy groups in the country, and Accenture, a technology consulting firm, the digital asset sector could contribute about $40 billion (AU$60 billion) a year to the nation’s GDP by 2030 with the right regulatory framework in place.
National Bank of Ukraine Releases Concept Note for Its CBDC
To seek clarity into the feasibility and technicality of a central bank digital currency (CBDC), the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has published a concept note on the launch of a digital currency dubbed e-hryvnia to representatives of financial institutions and participants in the crypto economy. According to the release,...
Aave Freezes Markets With Low Liquidity Citing Volatility Fears
Due to high volatility and poor liquidity, the decentralized lending protocol AAVE has temporarily shut down its lending markets for several Ethereum-based currencies. A motion to reduce risk is put forward “given that the market position of these assets is currently volatile.”. Several competing defi tokens to AAVE, like...
Swiss Crypto Bank SEBA Opens Hong Kong Office
Swiss-based digital asset bank SEBA opens shop in Hong Kong which is attempting to regain the status of a crypto hub. Notably, this is a further expansion of its presence into the Asia-Pacific region for SEBA bank as it opens a local office which will be identified as SEBA Hong Kong. Managing director Ludovic Shum has been appointed to lead the SEBA Hong Kong executive team.
Bitcoin price analysis for 1 December 2022
Bitcoin price analysis for 1 December 2022, Bitcoin, the first largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. You can read more about Bitcoin price from CoinCodex. On the fourth day of this week, it seems that sellers take control of the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50 but is close to the oversold zone. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
FTX’s LedgerX to Release $175M for Bankruptcy Proceedings
Bahamian-headquartered cryptocurrency exchange FTX which is currently undergoing a bankruptcy process wants to explore one of its few solvent associates for funds. FTX’s LedgerX plans to release up to $175 million to be used in the bankruptcy proceedings. Ultimately, the money will be used to offset some debts to creditors as FTX currently owes its top 50 investors up to $3 billion with almost a million creditors.
Telegram Lands Over $50M From Sales of Catchy Usernames on TON
Messaging platform Telegram which is making attempts to offer non-custodial wallets and decentralized exchange (DEX) after the implosion of FTX, has announced the sales of usernames worth around $50 million on The Open Network (TON) blockchain. Markedly, this is just only one month after users of the platform were given the ability to buy usernames on the Telegram app.
The Bahamas AG Defends Country’s Policies Post FTX Collapse
According to Ryan Pinder, the country’s attorney general, the Bahamas “is a nation of laws,” justifying the country’s actions after the FTX cryptocurrency exchange went bankrupt. Senator and Minister of Legal Affairs Ryan Pinder used a 23-minute pre-recorded speech to explain what happened with FTX, how...
US House Committee Schedule Hearing on FTX For Dec 13
After it had initially announced plans to hold a hearing on the circumstances leading to the sudden fall of FTX, the United States House Financial Services Committee has now fixed a date for this hearing. According to the announcement by the United States House Financial Services Committee, an inquiry into...
Maersk and IBM to Shut Down TradeLens in Q1 2023
Integrated logistics company Maersk and United States technology firm IBM plan to close down their jointly-developed blockchain-based supply chain platform TradeLens in the first quarter of 2023. Both firms presented a lack of “global industry collaboration” as the main factor behind the winding down of TradeLens. According to...
