Carmichael, CA

ABC10

Woman dead after single-vehicle accident in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A woman died overnight Wednesday after hitting a power pole and tree in Placer County. According to California Highway Patrol, a 48-year-old woman was speeding east on Foresthill Road when she crossed into the westbound lanes. She hit a curb, swiped a PG&E power pole, and went airborne.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Pedestrian on mobility scooter killed in crash in Tracy

TRACY, Calif. — A pedestrian was killed Thursday morning in Tracy, according to the Tracy Police Department. Police received a call around 5:45 a.m. for an accident involving a car and a pedestrian on a mobility scooter. Police said the driver was in their mid 60s and stayed on the scene to cooperate with the investigation. It's unclear how the crash happened.
TRACY, CA
ABC10

How wet weather can impact our levee system | To The Point

SACRAMENTO, Calif — With these winter storms and more rain on the way, Reclamation District 1000 is hard at work patrolling our local levees to make sure we don’t experience any flooding. Thursday’s rain already highlighted a number of concerns. The unhoused are even living in the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

First storm of December impacts Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — As an onslaught of rain invaded Stockton's storm drains Thursday, Oscar Martinez with San Joaquin County Public Works was right in the middle of it all. "Leaves, garbage, and all that gets trapped on top of the drain," said Martinez, with rake in hand as the rain began pouring. "It's useful for us to come out ahead of time and try to prevent all that."
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Woman dead after being hit by train in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One woman is dead after she was hit by a train in South Sacramento Tuesday night, authorities said. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the collision happened at the intersection of French Road and Gerber Street, but the circumstances leading up to the collision aren't known at this time.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Winter Storm Watch: Traffic held on westbound I-80 near California, Nevada border

CALIFORNIA, USA — Rain and snow arrive in Northern California, Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning begins Wednesday night and will continue through early Friday. In the Valley, occasional heavy rain is expected with heavy snow and travel delays expected in the Sierra. A half-inch to an inch of rain in the Valley is expected and more in some spots. As much as 18-24 inches of snow could fall in the Donner Pass area.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

2022 California International Marathon road closings and impacts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Runners will compete in the California International Marathon, Sunday. The race route starts in Folsom at Folsom-Auburn Road and Oak Road, and ends in Sacramento at 8th Street and L Street. According to the Sacramento Running Association, road closings are as follows:. The Capitol Mall between...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Folsom police seeking tips in 'sleight of hand' jewelry thefts

FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom police are investigating reports of stealth jewelry thefts and need your help with tips. According to a news release, the thefts have happened to older people walking around neighborhoods in Folsom. Police say each time a woman with a European accent speaks to the victims...
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters battle early morning outdoor blaze in Carmichael that killed four birds

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- Firefighters from the Sacramento Metro Fire Department were able to contain an early morning outdoor fire as it pushed up against a Carmichael home Sunday.Firefighters were called to the 5500 block of Woodleigh Drive just before 4:30 a.m. where they found heavy flames on the side of the house. They quickly extinguished the fire and searched for possible victims.The cause of the fire was determined to be an electric warming blanket over a bird cage on the exterior of the home that was being used to keep a family of parakeets warm.There were no human injuries, but four birds perished, according to a fire department spokesman.
CARMICHAEL, CA
KCRA.com

Video: Sacramento garbage truck throws away green waste bin

A Sacramento garbage truck was captured on video recently dumping an entire organic waste container into the truck and driving off. A Sacramento man added some music and emojis to video of the experience and posted it to Reddit. He said that he called 311 to report losing the container...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

1 person injured, 5 pets killed in Bay Point house fire

BAY POINT -- One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out in a bedroom of a Bay Point residence and quickly spread, resulting in the death of five animals Sunday afternoon.  The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District arrived at the home on Gibson Ave. a few minutes after 3 p.m. to find people attempting to pull their pets from the burning building. Officials called a second alarm and were able to knock down the blaze in about 10 minutes. Crews discovered five dead animals -- four dogs and a cat -- in the smoldering residence. It is not yet known how many residents were displaced.Con Fire said the blaze started in an upstairs bedroom. The victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation.
BAY POINT, CA
FOX40

Several injured after truck drives into Mel’s Diner

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several people were injured after a pickup truck crashed through the front door of Mel’s Diner on Howe Avenue Sunday morning. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said that the impact injured four people, mostly with minor injuries and paramedics took two patients to the hospital. The driver of the Dodge Ram pickup, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

