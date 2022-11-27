Read full article on original website
Woman dead after single-vehicle accident in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A woman died overnight Wednesday after hitting a power pole and tree in Placer County. According to California Highway Patrol, a 48-year-old woman was speeding east on Foresthill Road when she crossed into the westbound lanes. She hit a curb, swiped a PG&E power pole, and went airborne.
Hazel Avenue Improvement Project wraps up in Sacramento County
FAIR OAKS, Calif. — The Hazel Avenue Improvement Project is now complete after around 14 years and $70 million. The project goes from Madison Avenue and Highway 50, through Rancho Cordova and Fair Oaks. A ribbon cutting marked the end of the third and final phase this week. It’s...
Pedestrian on mobility scooter killed in crash in Tracy
TRACY, Calif. — A pedestrian was killed Thursday morning in Tracy, according to the Tracy Police Department. Police received a call around 5:45 a.m. for an accident involving a car and a pedestrian on a mobility scooter. Police said the driver was in their mid 60s and stayed on the scene to cooperate with the investigation. It's unclear how the crash happened.
Stockton residents piling on when it comes to leaves with storm approaching
STOCKTON, Calif. — It's been a couple of weeks since the last storm dropped rain on Northern California, and as such, people are taking action on the leaves lining their yards and roadways ahead of a looming storm. "A lot of leaves on the street. Nobody clean it up...
How wet weather can impact our levee system | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif — With these winter storms and more rain on the way, Reclamation District 1000 is hard at work patrolling our local levees to make sure we don’t experience any flooding. Thursday’s rain already highlighted a number of concerns. The unhoused are even living in the...
First storm of December impacts Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — As an onslaught of rain invaded Stockton's storm drains Thursday, Oscar Martinez with San Joaquin County Public Works was right in the middle of it all. "Leaves, garbage, and all that gets trapped on top of the drain," said Martinez, with rake in hand as the rain began pouring. "It's useful for us to come out ahead of time and try to prevent all that."
Woman dead after being hit by train in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One woman is dead after she was hit by a train in South Sacramento Tuesday night, authorities said. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the collision happened at the intersection of French Road and Gerber Street, but the circumstances leading up to the collision aren't known at this time.
Winter Storm Watch: Traffic held on westbound I-80 near California, Nevada border
CALIFORNIA, USA — Rain and snow arrive in Northern California, Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning begins Wednesday night and will continue through early Friday. In the Valley, occasional heavy rain is expected with heavy snow and travel delays expected in the Sierra. A half-inch to an inch of rain in the Valley is expected and more in some spots. As much as 18-24 inches of snow could fall in the Donner Pass area.
Stockton to open Stribley Community Center as temporary overnight warming zone
STOCKTON, Calif. — Cold temperatures and rainy weather prompted Stockton to open a warming zone at the city's Stribley Community Center, officials announced Thursday. The Stribley Community Center will offer heated overnight resting spaces, restrooms, water and snacks. It will be open from Dec. 1 through the morning of Monday, Dec. 5.
2022 California International Marathon road closings and impacts
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Runners will compete in the California International Marathon, Sunday. The race route starts in Folsom at Folsom-Auburn Road and Oak Road, and ends in Sacramento at 8th Street and L Street. According to the Sacramento Running Association, road closings are as follows:. The Capitol Mall between...
How Sacramento is preparing to help the homeless as a winter storm looms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With a storm looming over Northern California, concerns are growing for the homeless population. There are more than 9,000 homeless people living in Sacramento County alone, and the county says 72% of them are unsheltered. "This is literally a matter of life and death for thousands...
Folsom police seeking tips in 'sleight of hand' jewelry thefts
FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom police are investigating reports of stealth jewelry thefts and need your help with tips. According to a news release, the thefts have happened to older people walking around neighborhoods in Folsom. Police say each time a woman with a European accent speaks to the victims...
CHP: Man struck by vehicle in Antelope believed to still be alive
ANTELOPE, Calif. — A man California Highway Patrol describe as transient was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Antelope as he walked across northbound Walerga Road near Big Cloud Way.
Firefighters battle early morning outdoor blaze in Carmichael that killed four birds
SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- Firefighters from the Sacramento Metro Fire Department were able to contain an early morning outdoor fire as it pushed up against a Carmichael home Sunday.Firefighters were called to the 5500 block of Woodleigh Drive just before 4:30 a.m. where they found heavy flames on the side of the house. They quickly extinguished the fire and searched for possible victims.The cause of the fire was determined to be an electric warming blanket over a bird cage on the exterior of the home that was being used to keep a family of parakeets warm.There were no human injuries, but four birds perished, according to a fire department spokesman.
Video: Sacramento garbage truck throws away green waste bin
A Sacramento garbage truck was captured on video recently dumping an entire organic waste container into the truck and driving off. A Sacramento man added some music and emojis to video of the experience and posted it to Reddit. He said that he called 311 to report losing the container...
1 person injured, 5 pets killed in Bay Point house fire
BAY POINT -- One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out in a bedroom of a Bay Point residence and quickly spread, resulting in the death of five animals Sunday afternoon. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District arrived at the home on Gibson Ave. a few minutes after 3 p.m. to find people attempting to pull their pets from the burning building. Officials called a second alarm and were able to knock down the blaze in about 10 minutes. Crews discovered five dead animals -- four dogs and a cat -- in the smoldering residence. It is not yet known how many residents were displaced.Con Fire said the blaze started in an upstairs bedroom. The victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation.
Employees work to reopen Mels Diner in Sacramento following crash that hurt 4
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Repairs are underway at The Original Mels Diner off Howe Avenue just north of Fair Oaks Boulevard, after a car crashed into the establishment on Sunday morning. The front entrance has been boarded up after it was smashed by a driver. Four people were injured around...
Police: Bicyclist in 'grave condition' after Rancho Cordova machete attack
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A 60-year-old man was seriously injured Monday night in a violent attack as he was out riding an electric bicycle. According to Rancho Cordova police, it happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Zinfandel Drive near Italia Way, and the call initially came in as a bicycle hit by a car.
Several injured after truck drives into Mel’s Diner
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several people were injured after a pickup truck crashed through the front door of Mel’s Diner on Howe Avenue Sunday morning. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said that the impact injured four people, mostly with minor injuries and paramedics took two patients to the hospital. The driver of the Dodge Ram pickup, […]
'Dog Heaven' | Neighbors fighting to keep unofficial off-leash dog park in Curtis Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fenced park in Sacramento's Curtis Park neighborhood has been attracting dog owners from across the city who enjoy letting their dogs run free and socializing outside. The City of Sacramento says the Sierra II Green was never meant to be an off-leash dog park, and...
