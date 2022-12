CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson University men’s basketball team rallied past Penn State 101-94 in a double overtime thriller in Littlejohn Coliseum on Tuesday night. The last double-overtime game for Clemson came on March 2, 2014 when the Tigers prevailed over Maryland 77-73 in two extra periods. Clemson...

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO