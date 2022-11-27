ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Six local teams looking to advance in state football playoffs

By Andrew Limberg
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sqDzb_0jP7sham00

After Championship Friday at Acrisure Stadium, six local teams are moving on in the PIAA State Championship playoffs.

Games will be played throughout the state, with a big matchup with local implications happening right here in the Pittsburgh area.

5A champion Pine-Richland plays Cocalico in Altoona

4A champion Aliquippa take on Allentown Central Catholic in Bellefronte,

3A champion Belle Vernon will take on Central at Central Cambria,

1A champion Union play Port Allegany at Clarion University

At West Mifflin, 2A champion Steel Valley will take on Pittsburgh City League champion Westinghouse.

The Post-Gazettes Mike White says it’s the first time a city school has made the state semifinal since 2002.

“Westinghouse has been a big story all year and people had wondered how far could a City League team go, now here they are in the semifinals and I think they can play with Steel Valley, I think it’s going to be a very good game,” said the Post-Gazette’s Mike White .

All games kick off on Friday at 7 p.m.

Winners go on to play in the state championship games December 8-10.

Unfortunately, 6A champion North Allegheny were eliminated from the playoffs this past weekend by State College High School, 28-7.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Extends Offer to 2023 3-Star Steel Valley DB/ATH Cruce Brookins

Cruce Brookins is currently committed to Kent State, but he pledged himself back in August. Back before he led Steel Valley High to a WPIAL championship this season. With the Steel Valley supporters parked at Acrisure Stadium in the cold on Friday, Brookins racked up 183 yards and three touchdowns on the ground to lead the Ironmen to a 34-14 WPIAL 2A title.
MUNHALL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg Salem football, baseball coaches resign

Being a high school coach has its rewards and drawbacks. There is the thrill of victories and the building of relationships with student-athletes. Those are some of the good things. Some of the difficult thing for coaches is not being there for the sons and daughters as they grow up.
GREENSBURG, PA
Farm and Dairy

Retired Steelers kick off the hunting season campaign

Oakdale, Pa. — Former Pittsburgh Steelers Brett Keisel and Ben Roethlisberger teamed up to tout Hunters Sharing the Harvest’s 2022 fall campaign. Both avid deer hunters, Keisel and Roethlisberger gathered with HSH volunteers and supporters at the Collier Sportsmen’s Club in Oakdale Nov. 10 to encourage hunters across Pennsylvania to donate one or more deer to the HSH effort.
OAKDALE, PA
heinzhistorycenter.org

Was the World’s First Gas Station in Pittsburgh? It’s Complicated.

Every December 1, posts celebrate the anniversary of Gulf opening the first drive-in gas station in 1913. That small, somewhat circular building on Baum Boulevard in East Liberty was a game-changer in automotive history, but was it the world’s first?. No. The Gulf Oil Historical Society, which assures us...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sacramento

Antonio Brown: Arrest warrant issued for former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver

TAMPA, FL. (KDKA) - An arrest warrant was issued for former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.Per the warrant, it cites a misdemeanor battery charge, stemming from an incident on Nov. 28. The news first broke when Fox 13's Scott Smith reported his arrest was imminent by Tampa PD. Brown has not been in the NFL since the Buccaneers' game in early-January against the New York Jets. He took off his uniform, pads and threw gear into the stands on his way into the tunnel. In 2020, the former Steelers WR was ordered to serve two years of probation and attend an anger management program in a plea deal that was related to a fight with a truck driver at his Florida home. At this time, it is unknown if Brown was placed into custody.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Mall at Robinson sold for $46 million

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Mall at Robinson has been sold.In a press release on JLL Capital Markets website, the Kohan Retail Investment Group of Great Neck, N.Y. bought the mall for $46 million.Kohan owns dozens of shopping malls across the country, including Clearview Mall in Butler, Indiana Mall in Indiana, Pa., and Washington Crown Center in Washington, Pa. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
playpennsylvania.com

PA Mini-Casinos Holding Their Own With Two More In The Works

As part of the Pennsylvania casino gambling expansion legislation, the Keystone State was supposed to get up to 10 new mini-casinos, or satellite casinos. These smaller (Category 4) casinos can feature 300 to 750 slot machines, plus up to 40 table games. A form of “convenience gambling,” these casinos offer fewer amenities in less populated areas than Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The state aims to draw in more revenue by appealing to casino patrons who would rather drive half an hour or less to a small venue than travel around an hour to a larger casino.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
insideradio.com

Frank Iorio Jr. Flips Butler Radio Network For $2.55 Million.

After buying Butler Radio Network for $1.8 million in early September, veteran radio station owner Frank Iorio Jr. has cut a deal to sell the trio of stations located north of Pittsburgh. The 50-year broadcaster will pocket a handsome profit for holding on to rock WLER (97.7), country “Butler 1050” WBUT, and talk WISR (680) in Butler, PA for less than three months. St. Barnabas Broadcasting is reportedly paying $2.55 million for the stations and two FM translators: the Butler, PA-licensed W298CW at 107.5 FM which simulcasts WISR; and the Butler, PA-licensed W247DF at 97.3 FM which simulcasts WBUT.
BUTLER, PA
top-ten-travel-list.com

Where to get breakfast in Pittsburgh

A filling and delicious local breakfast is a great way to start your day’s adventure in Pittsburgh. Before exploring the many parks, museums, and historical attractions in The Burgh, be sure to enjoy breakfast at a local restaurant. Local breakfast joints tend to offer home-cooked food, locally roasted coffee, and a more eclectic ambiance than a common chain. Here are a few great places to add to your dining itinerary.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

Replacement plan for Shakespeare Giant Eagle survives commission’s slings and arrows

Plans for a new Shadyside Giant Eagle, plus apartments and other retail, cleared the City Planning Commission process, suggesting that years of public process are coming to a close. Commission approval followed a briefing earlier this month and came after little public testimony, and despite concerns on the planning panel about the extent of housing […] The post Replacement plan for Shakespeare Giant Eagle survives commission’s slings and arrows appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy