Six local teams looking to advance in state football playoffs

After Championship Friday at Acrisure Stadium, six local teams are moving on in the PIAA State Championship playoffs.

Games will be played throughout the state, with a big matchup with local implications happening right here in the Pittsburgh area.

5A champion Pine-Richland plays Cocalico in Altoona

4A champion Aliquippa take on Allentown Central Catholic in Bellefronte,

3A champion Belle Vernon will take on Central at Central Cambria,

1A champion Union play Port Allegany at Clarion University

At West Mifflin, 2A champion Steel Valley will take on Pittsburgh City League champion Westinghouse.

The Post-Gazettes Mike White says it’s the first time a city school has made the state semifinal since 2002.

“Westinghouse has been a big story all year and people had wondered how far could a City League team go, now here they are in the semifinals and I think they can play with Steel Valley, I think it’s going to be a very good game,” said the Post-Gazette’s Mike White .

All games kick off on Friday at 7 p.m.

Winners go on to play in the state championship games December 8-10.

Unfortunately, 6A champion North Allegheny were eliminated from the playoffs this past weekend by State College High School, 28-7.