Missoula, MT

NBCMontana

Missoula adopts emergency ordinance for housing reviews

Missoula, MT — The Missoula City Council passed an emergency ordinance that will do away with the conditional use permits for new or un-controversial developments, as permit backlogs continue to pile up. The housing crunch continues to get tighter as city council has been working on a fix. The...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Salvation Army in Kalispell searches for volunteers

MISSOULA, MT — The Salvation Army in Kalispell is searching for volunteers to help as red kettle bell ringers this holiday season. Red kettle bell ringers provide an essential role in serving families and children during the winter. The Salvation Army in Kalispell released the following information:. This holiday...
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula YMCA announces $2 million gift for new child care center

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Family YMCA received a $2 million gift to build a new early child care center. The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation donated the money to replace the current building that was given to the organization 55 years ago. The money benefits the Y’s Here...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Butte man sentenced for trafficking meth

MISSOULA, Mont. — Gary David Conan, 42, from Butte, has been send to 66 months in prison for trafficking meth in Lake County. The following was sent out by U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana:. A Butte man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in the Lake County community was...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Pablo man sentenced to prison for trafficking fentanyl

MISSOULA, MT — A Pablo man admitted to trafficking fentanyl pills after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop in Lake County and was arrested following a crash. Donald Ray McLeod, 38, pleaded guilty in July to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and is sentenced to four years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.
PABLO, MT
NBCMontana

Missing teen found safe, advisory canceled

MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials canceled a missing endangered person advisory for 14-year-old Isabela Henderson. Henderson has been found safe. No additional information was immediately available.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

More ski areas open soon in Western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Snowbowl outside Missoula finally is giving us a hint of opening day. A new post says the ski hill is looking at Dec. 9 to start cranking up the lifts. Today is the deadline for getting your pass photo in, if you would like to...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

New subdivision proposal on Miller Creek Road stirs controversy

MISSOULA, Mont. — Plans for a new subdivision stirred up controversy at the Miller Creek Neighborhood meeting in Missoula. Developers are proposing a new Riverfront Trails Major Subdivision on Miller Creek Road that would include 176 lots. It would require annexation of the southern portion of the property into...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Maverick Mountain to open this weekend

MISSOULA, MT — Maverick Mountain announced it will be opening to skiers Saturday. Staff advise skiers to expect early season conditions due to a thin snowpack. Ski instructors will not hold any lessons this weekend. The following runs will be open:. Thin Air. Midway to Easy Street. Rule. T-lee.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula standoff resolved, suspect transported for medical care

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department says a standoff on the 2300 block of Johnson Street is resolved. The suspect was transported for medical care after reportedly having been shot. Police say they received a report of a person shot on the 2100 block of South 13th Street...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Flathead Avalanche Center issues avalanche bulletin with more snow on the way

The Flathead Avalanche Center is advising people to check snow conditions and prepare ahead of time for incoming snow accumulation on Wednesday and snowmobile season opening for Forest Service lands Thursday. The Flathead Avalanche Center released the following information:. With the broader snowmobile season opening tomorrow on Forest Service lands,...
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
NBCMontana

Inmate found deceased in Mineral Co. Jail ID'd

MISSOULA, Mont. — The individual found deceased in the Mineral County Jail on Nov. 26 has been identified as 34-year-old Shane T. Pelletier. The cause of death is pending investigation by the Montana Department of Justice. The following was sent out by Mineral County Sheriff's Office:. he Sheriff and...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Crash blocks I-15 northbound near Rocker

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation says a crash is blocking both lanes of Interstate 15 northbound at mile marker 123 near Rocker. Road conditions in the area are currently listed as snowy and ice. No word yet on the number of vehicles involved or any injuries.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

UM hopes to make playoff run similar to 2009 effort

Montana football survives another week after making the comeback against SEMO on Saturday to earn themselves a spot in the second week of playoffs. “It's always good to win, obviously, you beat a playoff team and keep your season alive is awesome. It was a great effort by our guys, and it was a lot of fun to win in the fashion we did. Good win, I think everyone's excited for this game," said head coach Bobby Hauck.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Snow-covered roads this morning, next weather maker arrives Wednesday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys-Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains until 9 AM. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Butte/Blackfoot Region until 9 AM. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Flathead/Mission Valleys until 9 AM. Additional snow accumulations...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Auditions open for Missoula New Year's Eve singing competition

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula on Main is a celebration of arts and culture focused on Main Street in downtown Missoula, and this Sunday is the first event spotlight. Formerly known as First Night, Missoula on Main will host 25 events on New Year's Eve featuring artists and collaborators. This...
MISSOULA, MT

