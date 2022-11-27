Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Missoula adopts emergency ordinance for housing reviews
Missoula, MT — The Missoula City Council passed an emergency ordinance that will do away with the conditional use permits for new or un-controversial developments, as permit backlogs continue to pile up. The housing crunch continues to get tighter as city council has been working on a fix. The...
NBCMontana
Salvation Army in Kalispell searches for volunteers
MISSOULA, MT — The Salvation Army in Kalispell is searching for volunteers to help as red kettle bell ringers this holiday season. Red kettle bell ringers provide an essential role in serving families and children during the winter. The Salvation Army in Kalispell released the following information:. This holiday...
NBCMontana
Missoula YMCA announces $2 million gift for new child care center
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Family YMCA received a $2 million gift to build a new early child care center. The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation donated the money to replace the current building that was given to the organization 55 years ago. The money benefits the Y’s Here...
NBCMontana
Butte man sentenced for trafficking meth
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gary David Conan, 42, from Butte, has been send to 66 months in prison for trafficking meth in Lake County. The following was sent out by U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana:. A Butte man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in the Lake County community was...
NBCMontana
Pablo man sentenced to prison for trafficking fentanyl
MISSOULA, MT — A Pablo man admitted to trafficking fentanyl pills after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop in Lake County and was arrested following a crash. Donald Ray McLeod, 38, pleaded guilty in July to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and is sentenced to four years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.
NBCMontana
Missing teen found safe, advisory canceled
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials canceled a missing endangered person advisory for 14-year-old Isabela Henderson. Henderson has been found safe. No additional information was immediately available.
NBCMontana
More ski areas open soon in Western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Snowbowl outside Missoula finally is giving us a hint of opening day. A new post says the ski hill is looking at Dec. 9 to start cranking up the lifts. Today is the deadline for getting your pass photo in, if you would like to...
NBCMontana
New subdivision proposal on Miller Creek Road stirs controversy
MISSOULA, Mont. — Plans for a new subdivision stirred up controversy at the Miller Creek Neighborhood meeting in Missoula. Developers are proposing a new Riverfront Trails Major Subdivision on Miller Creek Road that would include 176 lots. It would require annexation of the southern portion of the property into...
NBCMontana
Maverick Mountain to open this weekend
MISSOULA, MT — Maverick Mountain announced it will be opening to skiers Saturday. Staff advise skiers to expect early season conditions due to a thin snowpack. Ski instructors will not hold any lessons this weekend. The following runs will be open:. Thin Air. Midway to Easy Street. Rule. T-lee.
NBCMontana
Missoula standoff resolved, suspect transported for medical care
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department says a standoff on the 2300 block of Johnson Street is resolved. The suspect was transported for medical care after reportedly having been shot. Police say they received a report of a person shot on the 2100 block of South 13th Street...
NBCMontana
Road hazards: Semi blocking both lanes of U.S. 191, chains required Lookout Pass
MISSOULA, Mont. — A number of hazards exist this morning for people traveling in Western Montana. A semi crash is blocking both lanes of U.S. 191, 13.25 miles north of Junction U.S. 287 North. Chains are required for towing units traveling over Lookout Pass. High profile vehicles are advised...
NBCMontana
Flathead Avalanche Center issues avalanche bulletin with more snow on the way
The Flathead Avalanche Center is advising people to check snow conditions and prepare ahead of time for incoming snow accumulation on Wednesday and snowmobile season opening for Forest Service lands Thursday. The Flathead Avalanche Center released the following information:. With the broader snowmobile season opening tomorrow on Forest Service lands,...
NBCMontana
Miller Creek residents speak out over traffic concerns near proposed subdivision
MISSOULA, Mont. — Traffic concerns were among the objections neighbors raised over plans for a new subdivision in Missoula at a meeting Wednesday night. The subdivision would be called Riverfront Trails and would be located off Lower Miller Creek Road. Plans call for 176 lots on nearly 93 acres.
NBCMontana
Inmate found deceased in Mineral Co. Jail ID'd
MISSOULA, Mont. — The individual found deceased in the Mineral County Jail on Nov. 26 has been identified as 34-year-old Shane T. Pelletier. The cause of death is pending investigation by the Montana Department of Justice. The following was sent out by Mineral County Sheriff's Office:. he Sheriff and...
NBCMontana
Crash blocks I-15 northbound near Rocker
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation says a crash is blocking both lanes of Interstate 15 northbound at mile marker 123 near Rocker. Road conditions in the area are currently listed as snowy and ice. No word yet on the number of vehicles involved or any injuries.
NBCMontana
UM hopes to make playoff run similar to 2009 effort
Montana football survives another week after making the comeback against SEMO on Saturday to earn themselves a spot in the second week of playoffs. “It's always good to win, obviously, you beat a playoff team and keep your season alive is awesome. It was a great effort by our guys, and it was a lot of fun to win in the fashion we did. Good win, I think everyone's excited for this game," said head coach Bobby Hauck.
NBCMontana
Snow-covered roads this morning, next weather maker arrives Wednesday
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys-Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains until 9 AM. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Butte/Blackfoot Region until 9 AM. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Flathead/Mission Valleys until 9 AM. Additional snow accumulations...
NBCMontana
Auditions open for Missoula New Year's Eve singing competition
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula on Main is a celebration of arts and culture focused on Main Street in downtown Missoula, and this Sunday is the first event spotlight. Formerly known as First Night, Missoula on Main will host 25 events on New Year's Eve featuring artists and collaborators. This...
