Kissimmee, FL

Osceola sheriff releases surveillance video of missing 73-year-old; family asks for public’s help

By Nikki DeMarco, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A family visiting Central Florida for the holidays is asking for the public’s help in finding their missing father.

3:30 p.m. Update

On Sunday, the Osceola sheriff’s office released surveillance video of McClenton wondering through an adjacent neighborhood.

According to a news release, he left Emerald Island Resort on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, and was last seen in an adjacent neighborhood on Friday, Nov. 25.

McClenton was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt with a red hat, blue jeans, and black shoes, as seen in this photo:

Herman McClenton went missing on Nov. 24 around 4 p.m. from the area of Secret Key Cove in Kissimmee.

The 73-year-old disappeared after he went for a walk on Thanksgiving.

“That’s our dad. He’s a father of 13 kids. We just want him home,” said McClenton’s daughter Beverly Porter.

McClenton’s family has been putting up flyers throughout the area, hoping to get him home safely.

“He’s the glue to our family. We just want that piece back, cause it’s missing right now,” said McClenton’s daughter Clara McClenton.

McClenton was visiting from Eustis and was last seen at the Emerald Island Resort.

“He suffers from dementia. We suspect no foul play at this time for his disappearance,” said Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez.

The sheriff’s office said it is using sniffing dogs and computer technology to try and find McClenton but they now need the public’s help.

Surveillance video captured McClenton walking behind homes in Kissimmee and the family told Channel 9 News that he may have been spotted in the area as recently as Saturday night.

“He’s very strong and very healthy. On the videos, he’s moving very quickly. It’s just, he’s not familiar with this area,” Lopez said.

“He’s a pastor. He’s a good man. All of his kids miss him. A lot of us are here today. And we just want him home,” said Porter.

McClenton was last seen wearing a red hat with a religious quote, a plaid shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

McClenton has brown eyes and black hair, stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 197 pounds.

Anyone who has information on McClenton’s whereabouts should call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 321-348-2222 or 911.

