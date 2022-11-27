Winter may not be here quite yet, but tickets for a beloved icy attraction in the Chicago area are officially up for grabs. Dubbed by organizers as "Winter's most magical attraction," tickets for to 'Ice Castles' at Geneva National Resort in Lake Geneva are now on sale. The experience, located in five cities across the country, includes features like ice slides, ice mazes and caverns, tunnels and crawl spaces made up of icicles and more.

