Delavan, WI

CBS Chicago

Five family members in Buffalo Grove home died of 'sharp force injuries'

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- A wellbeing check in Buffalo Grove Wednesday uncovered a horrific crime – the bodies of five people inside one home.Police were called to the home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace, near Port Clinton Road for a wellbeing check on a woman. When officers arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside and forced their way in – only to find five people dead from an apparent quadruple murder suicide.On Thursday, the Lake County Coroner's Office released the names of the five individuals found dead: Lilia Kisliak, 67, Andrei Kisliak, 39, Vera...
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
NBC Chicago

Tickets to Ice Castles in Lake Geneva Now on Sale

Winter may not be here quite yet, but tickets for a beloved icy attraction in the Chicago area are officially up for grabs. Dubbed by organizers as "Winter's most magical attraction," tickets for to 'Ice Castles' at Geneva National Resort in Lake Geneva are now on sale. The experience, located in five cities across the country, includes features like ice slides, ice mazes and caverns, tunnels and crawl spaces made up of icicles and more.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Two Illinois cities among 2022’s Best for Singles

CHICAGO — If you’re looking for someone special to kiss under the mistletoe this holiday season, your success may depend on where you live, according to WalletHub’s new report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles released on Monday. Researchers with the personal finance website...
CHICAGO, IL
wtmj.com

Thursday’s Scores

Milw. Washington 62, Milwaukee Excellence Charter 27. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/. For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..
MILWAUKEE, WI
WGN News

BUFFALO GROVE, IL
wtmj.com

Wake Forest beats Wisconsin 78-75 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — Tyree Appleby scored 20 of his season-high 32 points in the second half and Wake Forest beat Wisconsin 78-75 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Damari Monsanto’s turnaround jumper with 1:33 remaining gave Wake Forest a 72-71 lead, its first since 9:51 remained. Cameron Hildreth’s jumper with 34 seconds made it a 74-73 Wake Forest advantage and Tyler Wahl missed a layup on the other end. Appleby and Cameron Hildreth each made a pair of free throws before Chucky Hepburn missed a 3 to end it. Hepburn had 23 points for Wisconsin (5-2). Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
MADISON, WI
nachicago.com

Eisenstein Clinic Now Located Solely in Arlington Heights

The Eisenstein Clinic, in Arlington Heights, has combined their Arlington Heights and Naperville locations into one office to better serve their patients with morning, afternoon and evening appointments to accommodate various lifestyles. The clinic provides integrated, holistic, patient-centered care for all ages up to 65. Owner Dr. Jennifer Eisenstein, APRN,...
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
wtmj.com

Teen injured from shooting inside residence

A 13-year-old boy suffered non-life threatening injuries when he was shot while in his northside home, authorities reported Wednesday. The bullet was fired from a different unit, police said. The bullet penetrated the ceiling and struck the victim. First responders were called to the scene near 19th and Finn at...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

Community Policy