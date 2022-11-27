Read full article on original website
Daniel has an ulterior motive on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
wtmj.com
WTMJ Exclusive: Judge has ‘enormous regret’ over decision to release Earnest Blakney
A Milwaukee County circuit court judge says he has deep regrets over a decision he made to let a man, who had been convicted of sexual assaulting a child, go free while awaiting sentencing. The man, Earnest Blakney would ultimately go on to kill his ex-girlfriend. Last August, Blakney killed...
Five family members in Buffalo Grove home died of 'sharp force injuries'
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- A wellbeing check in Buffalo Grove Wednesday uncovered a horrific crime – the bodies of five people inside one home.Police were called to the home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace, near Port Clinton Road for a wellbeing check on a woman. When officers arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside and forced their way in – only to find five people dead from an apparent quadruple murder suicide.On Thursday, the Lake County Coroner's Office released the names of the five individuals found dead: Lilia Kisliak, 67, Andrei Kisliak, 39, Vera...
Tickets to Ice Castles in Lake Geneva Now on Sale
Winter may not be here quite yet, but tickets for a beloved icy attraction in the Chicago area are officially up for grabs. Dubbed by organizers as "Winter's most magical attraction," tickets for to 'Ice Castles' at Geneva National Resort in Lake Geneva are now on sale. The experience, located in five cities across the country, includes features like ice slides, ice mazes and caverns, tunnels and crawl spaces made up of icicles and more.
Two Illinois cities among 2022’s Best for Singles
CHICAGO — If you’re looking for someone special to kiss under the mistletoe this holiday season, your success may depend on where you live, according to WalletHub’s new report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles released on Monday. Researchers with the personal finance website...
NBC Chicago
Death of Purdue Quarterback's Brother Under Investigation By Lake County Coroner
The Lake County Coroner is investigating the death of Sean O'Connell, the oldest brother of Purdue University starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell, the coroner's office confirmed. An autopsy was completed Monday, the coroner said in a statement to NBC 5, and results are pending toxicology studies, "though at this time the...
wtmj.com
Thursday’s Scores
Milw. Washington 62, Milwaukee Excellence Charter 27. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/. For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..
Sources: 5 dead in murder-suicide in Buffalo Grove
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — Sources confirm to WGN five people were found dead in a north suburban home Wednesday in what is being described as a murder-suicide. The people were found around 11:10 a.m. in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace in Buffalo Grove after officers responded to check the wellbeing of a woman, according […]
Parents Mourn Death Of Brothers Pulled From Icy Retention Pond In Palatine
Teghan Ivy and Romalice Brooks are going through unspeakable loss this Thanksgiving as they mourn the loss of their children, who died after falling through the ice of a Palatine retention pond this week. “This is tough. This is so tough,” said Ivy. “I never imagined having to bury my...
wtmj.com
Wake Forest beats Wisconsin 78-75 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — Tyree Appleby scored 20 of his season-high 32 points in the second half and Wake Forest beat Wisconsin 78-75 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Damari Monsanto’s turnaround jumper with 1:33 remaining gave Wake Forest a 72-71 lead, its first since 9:51 remained. Cameron Hildreth’s jumper with 34 seconds made it a 74-73 Wake Forest advantage and Tyler Wahl missed a layup on the other end. Appleby and Cameron Hildreth each made a pair of free throws before Chucky Hepburn missed a 3 to end it. Hepburn had 23 points for Wisconsin (5-2). Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Five bodies found in Buffalo Grove home
Authorities in the northern suburbs have found five bodies inside a home, in what officials say appears to be a domestic murder-suicide incident.
nachicago.com
Eisenstein Clinic Now Located Solely in Arlington Heights
The Eisenstein Clinic, in Arlington Heights, has combined their Arlington Heights and Naperville locations into one office to better serve their patients with morning, afternoon and evening appointments to accommodate various lifestyles. The clinic provides integrated, holistic, patient-centered care for all ages up to 65. Owner Dr. Jennifer Eisenstein, APRN,...
wtmj.com
Teen injured from shooting inside residence
A 13-year-old boy suffered non-life threatening injuries when he was shot while in his northside home, authorities reported Wednesday. The bullet was fired from a different unit, police said. The bullet penetrated the ceiling and struck the victim. First responders were called to the scene near 19th and Finn at...
Buffalo Grove murders: 2 children among 5 found dead in domestic-related incident
A large-scale police investigation is underway in Buffalo Grove after five people were found dead, police say
Metra UP NW train hits pedestrian in Arlington Heights
A pedestrian was struck by a Metra Union Pacific Northwest train in northwest suburban Arlington Heights Wednesday morning.
New Illinois law going into effect January 1st requires all homes have 10-year smoke detectors
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois home smoke alarms must be equipped with 10-year sealed batteries starting January 1. According to Public Act 100-0200, which was passed in 2017, smoke alarms that were installed in homes prior to January 1st can remain in place until they are 10 years old. Homes built after 1988 that already […]
wtmj.com
I-94 near Stadium Interchange reopens following shots fired investigation
UPDATE: The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the incident and the highway has reopened. MILWAUKEE- The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office has closed down all lanes of Westbound I-94 at Hawley Road due to a report of shots fired. In a tweet MCSO says the closure extends from...
