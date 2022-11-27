Red Lobster celebrating Cheddar Bay Christmas with new holiday collection

ORLANDO, Fla. — Red Lobster is bringing all things Cheddar Bay Biscuits with their newest holiday collection.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The restaurant chain announced a brand-new shop that features seasonal apparel and merchandise for the season.

The collection includes a Cheddar Bay Biscuit ugly Christmas sweater that comes with an insulated pocket for keeping your biscuits warm, an assortment of snow globes and ornaments.

Limited holiday collection items will be available to buy until Dec. 31.

You can get your claws on a Christmas sweater or stocking stuffers now on RedLobsterShop.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group