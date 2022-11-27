ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FJB and all Dems
4d ago

Being proud of your Southern Herritage is just fine, and this is a form of free speach. People are tired of the leftist cancel culture.

Reply(23)
45
Joe Rizzo
4d ago

Folks the South lost the Civil War. I don't recall seeing any statutes of northern Generals in the North

Reply(4)
19
Concerned Patriot
3d ago

You know everything about the confederacy, the war between the states and slavery was totally wrong - that said in this country we have the right to free speech - the guy had every right to fly his flag where ever there was not a flight restriction - but we could be like China and beat the hell out of the protesters and lock them up

Reply
3
 

First Coast News

Report: More than 5,000 student Baker Acts in Florida, including 325 in Northeast Florida schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A report ordered in the wake of the Parkland massacre shines a light on the use of the Baker Act on school campuses in Florida. It shows a total of 5,077 incidents last year in which students were involuntarily committed under the mental health law known as the Baker Act. The law allows courts, law enforcement and some medical workers to involuntarily commit someone deemed a threat to themselves or others for up to 72 hours.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The Best Hot Dogs Joints in Florida in 2022, According to Travel Websites

Photo byPaul Goyette, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The hot dog has a long history. It is thought that the cook of the Greek emperor Nero invented the first sausage. From there, the new food traveled through Europe until it got to Germany and underwent a bit of a transformation. Germans began to add different spices and flavorings to the meats. As a result, Frankfort, Germany is thought to be the birthplace of the modern hot dog.
FLORIDA STATE
