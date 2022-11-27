Read full article on original website
FJB and all Dems
4d ago
Being proud of your Southern Herritage is just fine, and this is a form of free speach. People are tired of the leftist cancel culture.
Joe Rizzo
4d ago
Folks the South lost the Civil War. I don't recall seeing any statutes of northern Generals in the North
Concerned Patriot
3d ago
You know everything about the confederacy, the war between the states and slavery was totally wrong - that said in this country we have the right to free speech - the guy had every right to fly his flag where ever there was not a flight restriction - but we could be like China and beat the hell out of the protesters and lock them up
