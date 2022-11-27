ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tennessean

What to know about new Tennessee Titans kicker Caleb Shudak

By Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25TjxH_0jP7q83800

Undrafted rookie kicker Caleb Shudak will play in his first NFL game on Sunday for the Tennessee Titans against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium.

Shudak is the second kicker to fill in for Randy Bullock, who is missing his second game after suffering a calf injury earlier this month. Josh Lambo, who missed an extra point, kicked in last Thursday's win at Green Bay.

Shudak, who played collegiately at Iowa, had spent all of the 2022 season plus the majority of training camp on the physically unable to perform list before being called up earlier this week.

Here's what to know about the Titans' new kicker:

LIVE UPDATES:Tennessee Titans score vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live updates for playoffs rematch

Made most of one season as primary kicker at Iowa

Shudak handled kickoffs for the Hawkeyes in 2019 and 2020 before getting his shot as the primary kicker in 2021.

The senior made 24 of 28 field goals, including 4 of 6 from 50-plus yards, with his longest made kick coming from 51 yards out. He made all 36 extra points and had touchbacks on 70% of kickoffs in 2021.

Shudak was named Third Team AP All-America and First Team All-Big Ten after the season. Not too bad for someone who had to wait until his sixth-year senior season to become the team's primary kicker.

It set up Shudak to at least make an NFL training camp roster ahead of the 2022 season.

His father kicked at rival Iowa State

Kicking is in Shudak's gene pool; his father, Jeff, was a four-year kicker for Iowa State from 1987-90.

Jeff Shudak made two game-winning field goals and another game-tying field goal in his four years in Ames, The Gazette in Iowa reported. Jeff's streak of 11 consecutive made field goals was the longest in Iowa State program history at the time and stands now as the second best mark in school history.

It should be noted that Iowa State lost all four games to Iowa while Jeff Shudak was in school.

Injury halted any chance at competition at Titans training camp

Shudak was signed by the Titans following the NFL Draft in the spring as a second leg in the preseason and as possible competition for incumbent Randy Bullock, who signed a two-year deal with the team following a successful stint in 2021.

The rookie was solid enough through the summer, but a leg injury forced Shudak onto the PUP list ahead of training camp. He stayed on that list throughout the preseason and moved to the PUP/reserve list during the regular season. It benefitted both team and player; Shudak could rehab his injury, and the Titans could activate him if healthy and needed or keep him for next season otherwise.

That chance came on Nov. 26, when he was activated from the PUP list after the Titans waived Lambo and an injured Bullock (calf) remained on the injury report.

Sunday, Shudak will kick for the Titans and will make up an all-rookie kicking tandem alongside punter Ryan Stonehouse against the Bengals.

Comments / 0

Related
The Tennessean

What Tennessee Titans' Mike Vrabel, Ryan Tannehill said about facing AJ Brown with Eagles

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill laughed off the idea of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles feeling like a reunion with an ex. The Titans (7-4) play the Eagles (10-1) in Philadelphia on Sunday (noon, FOX) in a matchup headlined by wide receiver A.J. Brown. The Titans traded Brown to the Eagles during the first round of the NFL Draft in April, moving the Pro Bowl pass catcher after spending his first three seasons in Nashville. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans injury report: Jeffery Simmons, Derrick Henry, Treylon Burks miss practice

The Tennessee Titans injury report is growing as the team prepares for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Titans (7-4) face the Eagles (10-1) in Philadelphia on Sunday (noon, FOX). Seven Titans contributors did not practice Thursday, including three players who did not appear on the injury report Wednesday. One of those was running back Derrick Henry, who missed practice for non-injury reasons as he has at least once a week for the last five weeks...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

Trent Dilfer to UAB football: What to know about Super Bowl champ, Lipscomb Academy coach

Trent Dilfer will finish his high school coaching career Thursday, when Lipscomb Academy plays CPA for the TSSAA Division II-AA state football championship in Chattanooga. Dilfer resigned at Lipscomb Academy on Wednesday and will be announced as the new coach at UAB. He's expected to rejoin Lipscomb on Thursday as the Mustangs look to defend their state title.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Tennessean

Wait, Trent Dilfer resigned as Lipscomb Academy coach? Yep

Good morning! This is Tennessean high school sports editor Tom Kreager. Thanks for reading The Bootleg, our high school football newsletter. Well, Trent Dilfer has resigned as Lipscomb Academy football coach but plans to coach in the Division II-AA BlueCross Bowl against CPA at 10 a.m. CT Thursday when the two teams meet at Chattanooga's Finley Stadium.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Clark scores 45, but No. 12 NC State tops No. 10 Iowa 94-81

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Diamond Johnson and Saniya Rivers each scored 22 points to help No. 12 North Carolina State overcome a 45-point effort from Caitlin Clark and beat No. 10 Iowa 94-81 in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game on Thursday night. Johnson and Rivers led a balanced scoring night for the Wolfpack (7-1), who had five players score in double figures. “Forty-five, that’s insane,” Rivers said of Clark’s night. “I’m glad we came together as a team. I think we had five in double figures. You can’t win it alone. So I’m glad we were the better team tonight.” Clark, who came into the game tied for second in the nation in scoring at 26.7 points per game, scored the Hawkeyes’ first nine points of the game, and had the first 11 points of the fourth quarter as Iowa tried to rally from a 13-point deficit.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Tennessean

Why USC football, not Michigan, is Georgia's top threat for the national championship

Michigan and TCU join Georgia as remaining undefeated teams, but we're unconvinced either of those schools is the top threat to the Bulldogs' throne. On this edition of "SEC Football Unfiltered," a podcast from the USA TODAY Network, hosts Blake Toppmeyer and John Adams unpack why the Trojans profile as the biggest threat to challenge Georgia in the playoff, as long as USC wins the Pac-12 Championship to earn qualification.
ATHENS, GA
The Tennessean

One big step closer to new NFL stadium

Good morning, happy Friday, and welcome to your Daily Briefing! This is Tennessean planning director Madalyn Hoerr. Development of a proposed new "state of the art" NFL stadium in Nashville moved one big step closer to reality on Thursday. The Metro Sports Authority, the county board of directors in charge of managing Nissan...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy