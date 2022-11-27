Suns Center Deandre Ayton Finding Rhythm at Right Time

After heating up the past week, Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton has his show’em game against the Utah Jazz.

No one has quite been scapegoated for the Phoenix Suns' problems this season like Deandre Ayton.

His offseason quickly was turned into theatrics thanks to Kevin Durant and then quickly dashed when the Indiana Pacers offered him his current 4-year, 133-million dollar deal that the Suns then matched.

Many Suns fans are counting down the days until he is available to move again on Jan. 15.

While still maybe not living up to his number one overall selection, Saturday night’s game against the Jazz proved that without Ayton, the Suns (13-6) would not be where they are so far this season.

Which is better than a lot of teams.

Compared to other starting centers this season Ayton has been slightly better than the middle of the pack having a total plus/minus of +36, tied for 14th with Jaren Jackson Jr., respectfully.

He was sidelined for a few days from the end of October to the beginning of November with a left ankle sprain. His first week back did not go well. He ranked in the bottom of the league with a plus-minus of -4. The Suns went an abysmal 2-4 in that six-game stretch and lost point guard Chris Paul with a right heel injury.

After a frustrating road trip, the Suns found their footing with Ayton against the Golden State Warriors and have gone 5-1 since their victory. He ranks 8th in total points at 115 and tied for 2nd in total rebounds at 76 with Rudy Gobert.

Ayton completed his third 20-20 game in his career and his sixth double-double in the past seven games. He is now just six games away from tying Jason Kidd for 10th overall in Suns history.

Saturday night saw Ayton notch a season-high 29 points and 20 rebounds in the 113-112 win over Utah, avenging their prior defeat.

Ayton, while not playing up to what the outrageous expectations are for a number-one pick, has certainly found a way to be a positive part of the squad and should only continue to improve once Paul returns.

How he does Monday against Domantas Sabonis and the Kings should be a good gauge of how legit this improvement is.

