Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County AirportLimitless Production Group LLCWaukesha County, WI
fortatkinsononline.com
Artist reception, show to be held at Agency Insurance in Lake Mills
Lake Mills-based Agency Insurance will be hosting an “Artist Talk and Show Opening” featuring the work of local artist Troy Tatlock. According to Agency Insurance owner and Fort Atkinson resident Janine Fixmer, the show’s opening reception will be held at the insurance company, 114 S. Main St., Lake Mills, Friday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. A “talk” with the artist will begin at 6:35 p.m.
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the Holidays
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Wisconsin town should be put on your list immediately.
CBS 58
Culver's gets festive with their new winter-themed Concrete Mixer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fast food favorite Culver's is hoping to slay this holiday season with a new "Concrete Mixer." Not sure what a Concrete Mixer is? According to the Culver's menu, they take a cup with their fresh frozen custard as a base then add tons of toppings and mix-ins, including candy, cookies, caramel, hot fudge, marshmallow creme, fruit and even nuts. It ends up being a very thick milkshake.
Pewaukee community hosting parade for 4-year-old's final birthday
Delaney Krings has a laugh that instantly makes you smile, but underneath those giggles, lies a battle no four-year-old should ever have to go through.
fortatkinsononline.com
Fort’s Open House and Holiday Market set for this weekend
The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that its annual Open House and Holiday Market will be held this weekend. Activities are scheduled over the course of the two-day event, Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday Dec. 3. Activities will include a “Santa Bike Ride,” and a “Food Cart...
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater: Wisconsin Makers kicks off ‘Movie Night’ with ‘The Princess Bride’
The Wisconsin Makers organization has announced it will be premiering “Movie Night,” Friday, Dec. 9. The first movie night will feature “The Princess Bride,” the showing of which will begin at 7 p.m. The event will be held at the community makerspace, 200 E. Clay St.,...
WIFR
Director at Boys & Girls Club of Rockford dies
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The director at the Boys & Girls Club of Rockford has died. Glenn Patterson played an integral role at the community services organization, most recently as director and a senior leadership member, but also as a mentor to children who attended the club. Patterson started his...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Power problems linger across Washington County, WI
November 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Hundreds of people across Washington County, WI are still without electricity this morning. Repair crews from We Energies have been working to fix a terminal on Wallace Lake Road just east of Highway 144 following a fire Tuesday night. Thousands...
luxury-houses.net
This Beautiful Custom, High Energy Efficient Home Located on Pleasant Lake, East Troy, WI Listing for $2.3M
The Home in East Troy is a luxurious home with panoramic views of the lake, now available for sale. This home located at N8115 Pleasant Lake Rd, East Troy, Wisconsin; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 6,307 square feet of living spaces. Call Michelle Campbell – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: 262-443-1921) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in East Troy.
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
hometownbroadcasting.com
11/29/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Tuesday
Dodge County Sheriff’s officials say a 67-year-old man seriously injured in a single vehicle accident near Watertown last Tuesday afternoon died Saturday at Aurora Summit Hospital. Joseph Berger was flown there after the crash on State Highway 26 in the Town of Emmet. He was exiting toward a roundabout for State Highway 19. Sheriff’s officials say Berger was suspected of being involved in a minor hit and run crash on State Highway 26 in the Town of Oak Grove, near Juneau. Berger was traveling at a high rate of speed in his pickup truck after the initial crash. Speed was a factor in the second crash.
Freeway ramp crash: Community holds vigil for Milwaukee youth advocate
Family members say Shannon King was killed in a car accident early Sunday morning. On Monday night, dozens gathered to remember her impact.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Yum Yum Fish And Chicken; new carry-out and delivery only restaurant
There’s a new fish and chicken joint in Milwaukee that’s serving up daily specials that are making guests come back for seconds. Brian Kramp is helping the team at Yum Yum Fish And Chicken prep one of their fan favorite dishes.
CBS 58
'She did amazing': Sparks family reflects on Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Judge Dorow has claimed the admiration of people all around the world, but you'd have to argue that the most important of those people are the victims and survivors of the parade, including the Sparks family. Their 8-year-old son and brother, Jackson, was killed. Here's...
Crews fight blaze at home in Oconomowoc
Oconomowoc police said in a statement they are helping the West Lakes Fire District with a residential structure fire.
Outage caused by balloon in Downtown Rockford leaves 600 without power
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Stroll on State” turned dark Saturday night as the power went out for over 600 customers in Downtown Rockford just before 7 p.m. A transformer reportedly blew, and power lines were down on the street near Madison and Market. ComEd was working on the lines on the scene. It was reportedly […]
fortatkinsononline.com
LaVern Wesley ‘Vern’ Stoker
LaVern Wesley “Vern” Stoker, 87, passed away peacefully in his sleep early November 17, 2022 at Alden Estates of Jefferson. Vern was born at home in Ladysmith, on February 10, 1935 son of the late Wesley and Evelyn (Petan) Stoker. He lived a very full and adventurous life. Many have known him as “Boone”.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Alert issued for missing veteran with relatives in Waupaca County
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A U.S. veteran from Madison is missing, and a Green Alert was issued for counties in WBAY’s viewing area because he has relatives in Waupaca County. Michael Segich, 43, left his home Monday evening. His mother saw him at 10 p.m. He hasn’t been heard from since, and his family and law enforcement have concerns for his well-being.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine County Kwik Trip shooting; road rage incident
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night, Nov. 29 following a shooting in the parking lot of the Kwik Trip on East Frontage Road in Racine County. Mount Plesant police were called to the scene shortly before 11 p.m. for the report of shots fired. Approximately 10 shots were heard.
