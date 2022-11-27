ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater, WI

fortatkinsononline.com

Artist reception, show to be held at Agency Insurance in Lake Mills

Lake Mills-based Agency Insurance will be hosting an “Artist Talk and Show Opening” featuring the work of local artist Troy Tatlock. According to Agency Insurance owner and Fort Atkinson resident Janine Fixmer, the show’s opening reception will be held at the insurance company, 114 S. Main St., Lake Mills, Friday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. A “talk” with the artist will begin at 6:35 p.m.
LAKE MILLS, WI
CBS 58

Culver's gets festive with their new winter-themed Concrete Mixer

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fast food favorite Culver's is hoping to slay this holiday season with a new "Concrete Mixer." Not sure what a Concrete Mixer is? According to the Culver's menu, they take a cup with their fresh frozen custard as a base then add tons of toppings and mix-ins, including candy, cookies, caramel, hot fudge, marshmallow creme, fruit and even nuts. It ends up being a very thick milkshake.
MILWAUKEE, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Fort’s Open House and Holiday Market set for this weekend

The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that its annual Open House and Holiday Market will be held this weekend. Activities are scheduled over the course of the two-day event, Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday Dec. 3. Activities will include a “Santa Bike Ride,” and a “Food Cart...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
WIFR

Director at Boys & Girls Club of Rockford dies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The director at the Boys & Girls Club of Rockford has died. Glenn Patterson played an integral role at the community services organization, most recently as director and a senior leadership member, but also as a mentor to children who attended the club. Patterson started his...
ROCKFORD, IL
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Power problems linger across Washington County, WI

November 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Hundreds of people across Washington County, WI are still without electricity this morning. Repair crews from We Energies have been working to fix a terminal on Wallace Lake Road just east of Highway 144 following a fire Tuesday night. Thousands...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
luxury-houses.net

This Beautiful Custom, High Energy Efficient Home Located on Pleasant Lake, East Troy, WI Listing for $2.3M

The Home in East Troy is a luxurious home with panoramic views of the lake, now available for sale. This home located at N8115 Pleasant Lake Rd, East Troy, Wisconsin; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 6,307 square feet of living spaces. Call Michelle Campbell – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: 262-443-1921) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in East Troy.
EAST TROY, WI
B100

Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed

Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
BELOIT, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

11/29/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Tuesday

Dodge County Sheriff’s officials say a 67-year-old man seriously injured in a single vehicle accident near Watertown last Tuesday afternoon died Saturday at Aurora Summit Hospital. Joseph Berger was flown there after the crash on State Highway 26 in the Town of Emmet. He was exiting toward a roundabout for State Highway 19. Sheriff’s officials say Berger was suspected of being involved in a minor hit and run crash on State Highway 26 in the Town of Oak Grove, near Juneau. Berger was traveling at a high rate of speed in his pickup truck after the initial crash. Speed was a factor in the second crash.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

LaVern Wesley ‘Vern’ Stoker

LaVern Wesley “Vern” Stoker, 87, passed away peacefully in his sleep early November 17, 2022 at Alden Estates of Jefferson. Vern was born at home in Ladysmith, on February 10, 1935 son of the late Wesley and Evelyn (Petan) Stoker. He lived a very full and adventurous life. Many have known him as “Boone”.
JEFFERSON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Alert issued for missing veteran with relatives in Waupaca County

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A U.S. veteran from Madison is missing, and a Green Alert was issued for counties in WBAY’s viewing area because he has relatives in Waupaca County. Michael Segich, 43, left his home Monday evening. His mother saw him at 10 p.m. He hasn’t been heard from since, and his family and law enforcement have concerns for his well-being.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine County Kwik Trip shooting; road rage incident

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night, Nov. 29 following a shooting in the parking lot of the Kwik Trip on East Frontage Road in Racine County. Mount Plesant police were called to the scene shortly before 11 p.m. for the report of shots fired. Approximately 10 shots were heard.
RACINE COUNTY, WI

