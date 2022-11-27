Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Hugh Freeze Sends Clear Message To Nick Saban After Taking Over At Auburn
Hugh Freeze has won everywhere he's coached, achieving double-digit win seasons at Arkansas State, Ole Miss and Liberty. But one line on his resume probably had more to do with Freeze being named Bryan Harsin's successor at Auburn on Monday. Freeze has proven that he can beat Nick Saban and ...
Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
NBC Sports
Peacock Classic 2022: How to watch Gonzaga vs. Baylor, live stream info and game preview
Two of men’s college basketball’s elite programs are set to face off when the No. 6 Baylor Bears and No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs play in the inaugural “Peacock Classic” Friday night. The game marks a rematch of the highly-anticipated 2021 NCAA National Championship Game, and the Zags will certainly look to get some revenge after Baylor ended their bid at an undefeated season.
USC's Raleek Brown is on a path to stardom: 'He does stuff you can't teach'
Raleek Brown's former coaches say it’s only a matter of time. “The more USC turns Raleek loose, the happier they’re going to be,” said longtime Mater Dei football coach Bruce Rollinson, who coached Brown in high school. “I think the sky's the limit for that young man.” Brown’s youth football coach, ...
Clark scores 45, but No. 12 NC State tops No. 10 Iowa 94-81
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Diamond Johnson and Saniya Rivers each scored 22 points to help No. 12 North Carolina State overcome a 45-point effort from Caitlin Clark and beat No. 10 Iowa 94-81 in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game on Thursday night. Johnson and Rivers led a balanced scoring night for the Wolfpack (7-1), who had five players score in double figures. “Forty-five, that’s insane,” Rivers said of Clark’s night. “I’m glad we came together as a team. I think we had five in double figures. You can’t win it alone. So I’m glad we were the better team tonight.” Clark, who came into the game tied for second in the nation in scoring at 26.7 points per game, scored the Hawkeyes’ first nine points of the game, and had the first 11 points of the fourth quarter as Iowa tried to rally from a 13-point deficit.
NBC Sports
McDaniel cracks perfect joke about facing Shanahan, 49ers
Mike McDaniel and Kyle Shanahan will face off for the first time as opposing head coaches in Week 13 when the 49ers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. It's a matchup that has been a long time coming, as the two coaches first crossed paths in the NFL on the 2006 Houston Texans. Shanahan was a 27-year-old wide receivers coach and McDaniel was a 23-year-old offensive assistant under Gary Kubiak.
NBC Sports
Report: Jake Peetz is expected to depart Rams to join Matt Rhule’s Nebraska staff
New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule is bringing one of his former NFL assistants with him to Lincoln. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, current Rams offensive assistant Jake Peetz is expected to join Rhule’s staff at Nebraska — Peetz’s alma mater — as quarterbacks coach and another undetermined staff role.
NBC Sports
Tua sees Hufanga-Polamalu comparison in scouting 49ers
Even from more than 3,000 miles away, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has kept his eye on 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga. As the young QB gave his scouting report about Hufanga ahead of the Dolphins-49ers clash on Sunday, Tagovailoa couldn’t help but bring up a comparison that has taken the NFL world by storm this season.
NBC Sports
Georgia Tech’s Brent Key says 3 assistants will not return in 2023
ATLANTA — Newly named Georgia Tech coach Brent Key announced that three assistant coaches will not return next season. Key said offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Chip Long, wide receivers coach Del Alexander and strength and conditioning coach Lewis Caralla will not return. Key was Georgia Tech’s interim...
NBC Sports
Terrance Knighton, Corey Campbell leaving Panthers to join Matt Rhule at Nebraska
A couple of Panthers assistants will be joining former Panthers head coach Matt Rhule on the Nebraska coaching staff. Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reported on Sunday that assistant defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and assistant strength coach Corey Campbell would be leaving the Panthers immediately in order to move to Lincoln with Rhule. Both Knighton and Campbell have changed their Twitter bios to reflect their new employer.
NBC Sports
'Jackrabbit' Jenkins hops on board as 49ers' secondary insurance
SANTA CLARA — He has played 10 NFL seasons, been selected to a Pro Bowl and made a lot of money playing the cornerback position. But some form of introduction is still in order. “I’m Jackrabbit,” he told a couple of reporters in the 49ers’ locker room on Wednesday...
NBC Sports
Texans, Seahawks Projected for Top 2023 NFL Draft Picks Through Week 12
The Houston Texans do not have a good record a little over midway through the 2022 NFL season, but they have something else to look forward to: the 2023 NFL Draft. Houston is among the teams in contention for the No. 1 pick in April. There are a couple of other struggling franchises on its heels, though.
NBC Sports
Mostert jokes that McDaniel has turned into 'Miami Mike'
During Mike McDaniel's five NFL seasons with the 49ers, the 39-year-old had the appearance of someone that could fit into the Silicon Valley crowd; after all, he did go to Yale. However, since taking the reigns as Miami Dolphins' head coach in the offseason, McDaniel is giving former 49ers running...
NBC Sports
Chiefs add veteran defensive tackle Brandon Williams for stretch run
Defense still wins championships. Or maybe it helps keeps a team with a great offense from losing them. Regardless, the high-octane Chiefs are adding veteran defensive tackle Brandon Williams to the practice squad as the stretch run approaches, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Per the report, Wiliams had been waiting...
NBC Sports
Jared Goff: As a QB, you want Jameson Williams on the field as soon as possible
Earlier this week, Detroit head coach Dan Campbell said it would be a tall order for rookie receiver Jameson Williams to make his debut against the Jaguars this week. But as he comes off a torn ACL suffered in the national championship game, Williams has been practicing. And the young wideout has been impressing his quarterback — particularly with his speed.
