this doesn't have nothing to do with the white house do your job that has to be done at the white house boarder gas groceries start lowering them not stupid stuff none of you all don't know how to run are country and you definitely don't know how to run the white house it's time to clean the swamp we don't need any of you in there it's like having a circus in the white house
but good news my roommate saw this on YouTube last night Governor Abbott has shut the border down Navy Seals the Army is a military US Marshals they're patrolling the Border since Biden can't shut it down Americans are going to have to they just need to start popping a few heads they'll all turn around and go back but you don't see any of this on the news do you it's not important
Haha! Look at me! Look at me !?!? The laughing hynie… I need a new catch phrase for her. Ohh! Biden, mine teacher failed me. I am a tool for power.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
25 Things you have to do in December in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Survey finds 88% of adults in Inland Empire are concerned about lack of ‘well-paying jobs’The HD PostCalifornia State
Comments / 39