Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Kathleen Hennon, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Hennon, 74, of Poland Avenue passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Kathleen was born February 28, 1948 in Struthers, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Grace (Godward) Harkins. She graduated from Poland Seminary...
27 First News
Donna J. (Costello) McComb, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. (Costello) McComb, 86, of Austintown passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, November 30, 2022, at her home surrounded by the love of her family after a short illness. Donna was born January 7, 1936, in New Springfield, the daughter of Martin and Mary C....
27 First News
Tony Carlos White, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tony Carlos White, 52, departed this life at his home on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Tony was born November 30, 1970 in Durham, North Carolina, a son of Berry Patterson and Francis McKnight. Tony moved from Durham with his family in 1972. He worked at...
27 First News
Anne J. Mavar, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anne J. Mavar, 96, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Hampton Woods Nursing Home in Poland. Anne was born December 4, 1925 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Tom and Ann (Kerester) Pipic. She graduated from The Rayen School in 1943 and Youngstown...
27 First News
John D. Thompson, Jr., Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John D. Thompson, Jr., 80, passed away Tuesday afternoon, November 29, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. John was born May 17, 1942, in Youngstown, a son of the late John Thompson, Sr. and Adelaide Pennell Thompson and lived in the area most of his life.
27 First News
Thomas Edward Zimmer, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Edward Zimmer, age 65, of Cortland passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. He was born on December 14, 1956, to James Albert and Dorothy Ann Kraynak Zimmer. Tom was born and raised in Vienna Township; he was a Mathews High...
27 First News
Ronald J. Karpinski, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald J. Karpinski, Jr., 35, died Monday morning November 14, 2022 at his home in Pittsburgh. He was born May 7, 1987 in Youngstown, a son of Ronald J. Karpinski, Sr. and Melissa A. Jefferis and had lived in Pittsburgh since 2005. Ron was a...
27 First News
Dominic Albert Drummond, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dominic Albert Drummond passed away on November 17, 2022, in Sutter Hospital in Sacramento, California with his parents, Teresa Drummond and Al Drummond, by his side. Dominic was born on March 15, 1990, and from the time he was born, was full of life. He...
27 First News
Barbara Sue Kalbes, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara “Barb” S. Kalbes (Cooper) gained her wings on Saturday November 26, 2022. Her journey started in Russell Co. Virginia, to the loving parents, Jeff T. and E. Pauline Cooper on September 11, 1943. After moving to Ohio, she was a 1962 graduate...
27 First News
Scott Alan Sherman, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott Alan Sherman of Hubbard, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 26, 2022 in his home. He was 62. Scott was born on December 22, 1959, in Sharon, to Freida L. (Hahn) McMath and Albert H. Sherman. He attended Hickory High School, Hermitage. A...
27 First News
Joyce E. Griffith, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce E. Griffith, 85, formerly of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully, in her sleep, Tuesday morning, November 29, 2022, at Briarfield Manor. Joyce was born April 9, 1937, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Joseph Allison and Marian Arkwright Allison and...
27 First News
Kenneth E. McGaffic, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth E. McGaffic, age 76, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Born June 6, 1946, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Clarence and Ethel (Wagner) McGaffic. Kenneth was a...
27 First News
James R. McGill, Jamestown, PA
JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania – James R. McGill, age 64, died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Meadville Medical Center in Meadville, Pennsylvania. He was born on February 18, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Patricia A. (Knepper) and Charles L. McGill, Sr. A lifetime area resident, Jimmy grew up in...
27 First News
Calvin “Cal” Clyde Tryon, Brookfield, Ohio
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Calvin “Cal” Clyde Tryon, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, while a patient in St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Youngstown, Ohio, following a sudden illness. He was 83. Calvin was born March 21, 1939, in Massillon, Ohio, a son of Calvin...
27 First News
Shirley A. Carl, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Carl, 84, passed away at 6:32 p.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at in Salem, Ohio. Shirley was born on September 12, 1938 in Minerva, Ohio, the daughter of John and Nettie (Good) Hardy. She was a 1956 graduate of Minerva High School. Shirley...
27 First News
Erma “Jean” Navy, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, December 3, at 10:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior / St. Nicholas Church in Struthers for Erma “Jean” Navy, 98, who died on Tuesday, November 29, at the Assumption Village in North Lima. Erma...
27 First News
William Harvey Bowser, Greenville, PA
GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William Harvey Bowser, 79, of Greenville, died due to an extended illness at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. He was born on October 2, 1943, in Dayton, Pennsylvania, to Vera (Schaum) Bowser and Stanley C. Bowser. William worked at...
27 First News
Helen Tambakis Polas Nickolas, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Tambakis Polas Nickolas, 97, fell asleep in the Lord on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 7:34 a.m. at Community Skilled Nursing Centre in Warren. She was born on March 30, 1925 in Niles, the daughter of the late Cosmas and Stavroula Cavacos Tambakis Polas...
27 First News
Warren JFK prepares for state championship rematch
A rematch is on the horizon as Warren JFK is set to meet New Bremen in a matchup from two years ago in the title tilt that went to the Cardinals. Warren JFK prepares for state championship rematch. A rematch is on the horizon as Warren JFK is set to...
27 First News
Michael A. McKinstry, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael A. McKinstry, 71, formerly of Struthers, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Michael was born April 17, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of David and Mary Etta (Horkey) McKinstry. A lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley, Mike...
Comments / 0