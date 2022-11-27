ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hugh Grant says filming THAT iconic Love Actually dance scene was 'excruciating'

By Caitlin Elliott
 4 days ago

Hugh Grant's Love Actually dance scene is one of the most iconic parts of the Richard Curtis Christmas classic we know and love - but it turns out that the British actor seriously struggled when it came to filming it.

With the arrival of a long-awaited Love Actually reunion to celebrate the beloved Christmas film 's 20th birthday next year coming just in time for us to get into the Christmas spirit, it's been revealed that Hugh found dancing around for the famous Jump (For My Love) scene totally 'excruciating'.

During a chat with Diane Sawyer for ABC's The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later, Hugh, who played dishy Prime Minster David in the movie, admitted he tried to get out of performing the groovy dance routine.

In the TV special which airs on November 27, Hugh, who starred alongside the likes of Emma Thompson, Kiera Knightley, Martine McCutcheon, and Colin Firth in the film, recalled, "I saw it in the script and I thought, 'Well, I'll hate doing that'. I didn't fancy doing the dance at all, let alone rehearsing it."

Having his say during the nostalgic Love Actually look back, director Richard Curtis added that he knew that Hugh was hoping that the scene would be scrapped from his storyline in the movie, which follows the star's character as he falls in love with his sweet secretary Natalie.

Richard said, "I think he was hoping I'd get ill or something and we'd say, 'Oh, well, what a shame, we'll have to lose that dancing sequence'."

While we're glad that the hilarious 10 Downing Street dance scene was kept in the final cut for our viewing pleasure, Hugh continued to reveal that his moves still haunt him to this day, pointing out that he certainly isn't on beat with his hip-shaking.

Hugh said, "I'm out of rhythm, by the way, especially at the beginning when I wiggle my a**," he joked, adding, "To this day, there are many people, and I agree with them, who think it's the most excruciating scene ever committed to celluloid, but then some people like it!"

