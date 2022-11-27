ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

Wednesday Tips

Ballygrifincottage can make a successful start to his career over regulation fences in the Jewson St Helens Novices' Chase at Haydock. As a multiple point-to-point winner in Ireland, chasing was always likely to be the seven-year-old's game, so it is credit to his latent ability that he managed to do so well over hurdles last term. The Stowaway gelding was thrown in at the deep end on his Rules debut at Cheltenham last December, but ran a fine race in Grade Two company to finish third behind Irish raider Blazing Khal. Ballygrifincottage went on to open his account on the Winter Million card at Lingfield in January and rounded off his campaign with a fair fourth in the Albert Bartlett at the Cheltenham Festival.
SkySports

Tuesday Tips

Nicky Henderson has his string firing on all cylinders and Ile De Jersey could add to the Seven Barrows tally when she lines up in the Join Vickers.Bet Free Bet Club Mares' Novices' Handicap Chase at Southwell. A winner in France before arriving in the UK, the four-year-old wasted little...
SkySports

County Championship 2023 schedule: Champions Surrey to begin title defence against Lancashire

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced the men's county and women's regional fixtures for the 2023 season. The men's LV= Insurance County Championship campaign begins on April 6 and each county will play 14 fixtures, with reigning champions Surrey opening their title defence away to Lancashire - the venue where they lifted the trophy last season.

