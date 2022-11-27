Read full article on original website
Wednesday Tips
Ballygrifincottage can make a successful start to his career over regulation fences in the Jewson St Helens Novices' Chase at Haydock. As a multiple point-to-point winner in Ireland, chasing was always likely to be the seven-year-old's game, so it is credit to his latent ability that he managed to do so well over hurdles last term. The Stowaway gelding was thrown in at the deep end on his Rules debut at Cheltenham last December, but ran a fine race in Grade Two company to finish third behind Irish raider Blazing Khal. Ballygrifincottage went on to open his account on the Winter Million card at Lingfield in January and rounded off his campaign with a fair fourth in the Albert Bartlett at the Cheltenham Festival.
Today on Sky Sports Racing: John and Thady Gosden filly Shining Al Danah seeks hat-trick at Wolverhampton on Monday
Wolverhampton hosts a busy nine-race card under the lights on Monday evening, all live on Sky Sports Racing from 4.25pm. 7.25 Wolverhampton - Gosden's favourite faces six in handicap feature. John and Thady Gosden's Shining Al Danah dominates the markets on her handicap debut for the feature contest, the talkSPORT...
Tuesday Tips
Nicky Henderson has his string firing on all cylinders and Ile De Jersey could add to the Seven Barrows tally when she lines up in the Join Vickers.Bet Free Bet Club Mares' Novices' Handicap Chase at Southwell. A winner in France before arriving in the UK, the four-year-old wasted little...
Bryony Frost: King George winner looking to regain Frodon partnership after breaking collarbone in Bangor fall
Bryony Frost is aiming to be fit to partner Frodon at Kempton next month after breaking her collarbone in a fall on Saturday. The rider was aboard Sir Psycho in the Excel Signs Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Bangor, with the Paul Nicholls-trained runner falling at the second fence. Nicholls...
Long Walk Hurdle: Not So Sleepy set to step up for Ascot; avoids Constitution Hill clash in Christmas Hurdle
Connections of Not So Sleepy are keen to swerve another clash with exciting prospect Constitution Hill in the Christmas Hurdle and could instead head to the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot. Attempting to land the Fighting Fifth Hurdle for a second successive year after dead-heating last term, Not So Sleepy...
Race of the Day on Sky Sports Racing: Greatgadian backed to extend unbeaten all-weather record at Lingfield
An excellent and well-subscribed mid-week Lingfield all-weather card is where Declan Rix goes for Wednesday’s Race of the Day on Sky Sports Racing. Sadly, we have no National Hunt action on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday, but we do have a well-supported nine-race card at Lingfield getting underway at 11.25am.
County Championship 2023 schedule: Champions Surrey to begin title defence against Lancashire
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced the men's county and women's regional fixtures for the 2023 season. The men's LV= Insurance County Championship campaign begins on April 6 and each county will play 14 fixtures, with reigning champions Surrey opening their title defence away to Lancashire - the venue where they lifted the trophy last season.
Wales reporter notebook: Does Rob Page do the unthinkable and drop Gareth Bale against England?
Let's not beat around the bush here. Wales require something extraordinary. They need to be extraordinary. A performance and ideally a result that fully represents Wales' form, character and ability to grind out a result when needed. That hasn't happened so far at this World Cup. So what's the problem?...
Wycombe vs Portsmouth: League One clash to be Sky Sports' first-ever 'EFL Innovation Game' on Sunday
Wycombe's Sky Bet League One clash against Portsmouth on Sunday will take place live on Sky Sports with enhanced coverage available throughout the broadcast, in a fixture billed by Sky Sports as the first-ever 'EFL Innovation Game'. The fixture, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, will...
Ben White: England defender leaves World Cup training base to return home for 'personal reasons'
Ben White has left England's World Cup training base in Qatar to return home for "personal reasons". The Arsenal defender is not expected to return to the squad for the remainder of the tournament. The 25-year-old was included in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad for the World Cup following an impressive...
