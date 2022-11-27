Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Northbound I-5 reopens in Redding after multiple-vehicle crash
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 3:43 P.M. UPDATE - All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 are reopen in Redding after a multiple-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, according to Caltrans District 2. Caltrans says the crash happened just south of the Hilltop Drive overcrossing. No information about injuries was provided. This is a developing...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies identify 2 killed in I-5 collision Thanksgiving night
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed after they were hit by a vehicle Thanksgiving night on Interstate 5. Deputies identified 46-year-old Lisa Bacon of Orland and 55-year-old Brian Ford of Redding. The CHP said the crash happened around...
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: Officers respond to semi truck crash north of Red Bluff
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — BREAKING, NOV. 29, 8:45 PM:. Dispatchers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in the Redding area confirmed officers are currently at the scene of a reported semi-truck crash north of Red Bluff; near Hooker. Officials said they received word of the single-vehicle crash just after...
actionnewsnow.com
DA identifies suspects in Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting
CHICO, Calif. - Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey has identified the suspects in an officer-involved shooting in Chico Wednesday afternoon. Ramsey said authorities arrested 19-year-old Madison Sells and 25-year-old Shawn Williamson. The incident began when Alcoholic and Beverage Control (ABC) agents were conducting an operation near the Safeway on...
actionnewsnow.com
Chains required for Highway 32 in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 3:52 P.M. UPDATE - Caltrans District 3 says chains controls are in place for Highway 32 from the Butte and Tehama County line to Highway 36. Caltrans said all vehicles traveling north on Interstate 5 are no longer being screened for chains before proceeding north past Fawndale.
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit responding to Oak Run barn fire
OAK RUN, Calif. - 8:19 PM UPDATE - Firefighters have completed a line around a 1/10 acre vegetation fire called the Bullskin Fire, CAL FIRE officials say. At 6:41 p.m., CAL FIRE says they received a dispatch call to the area of Big Springs Road and Arrow Point Drive for a barn fire.
actionnewsnow.com
Police chase ends with a truck crashing into a fence, driver arrested
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police arrested a man who had several outstanding warrants after a pursuit ended with the driver crashing into a fence early Wednesday morning. Chico Police told Action News Now that the first officer tried pulling over the driver, Ryan Rash, near East 20th Street and Highway 99 around 12:30 a.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Late-night fire damages business in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. 2:45 P.M. UPDATE - Red Bluff Fire Department put out a fire that damaged a business. The fire was reported at 9:50 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Main Street. A witness reported seeing flames on top of the Launderland Laundromat building. The Red Bluff...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP responds to big rig crash near Hooker
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - CHP is responding to a big rig crash north of Red Bluff, off Interstate 5 and Hooker Creek Road, CHP officials say. Officials say one party was transported to a hospital. Additionally, a crew is working on moving the truck. The crash is under investigation. This...
krcrtv.com
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into deer in the Igo area on Tuesday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A motorcyclist and deer sustained fatal injuries following a crash in the Igo area on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday. They said a motorcyclist was driving east on Clear Creek Road, just east of Cloverdale Road, when he came around a curve and was confronted by a deer in the roadway.
actionnewsnow.com
Caltrans screening vehicles for chains in Fawndale
FAWNDALE, Calif. - Caltrans will screen all vehicles for snow chains traveling north of Redding on Interstate 5. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated with new information on-air and online.
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead after collision with deer in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man died after a collision with a deer near Igo Tuesday afternoon, according to the Redding CHP. The CHP said it received a report at about 2:09 p.m. that a person riding a motorcycle collided with a deer on Clear Creek Road, east of Cloverdale Road.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested on 2 counts of arson in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - A man was arrested in Redding for two counts of arson after firefighters responded to reports of smoke at the Empire Recovery Center twice within a week. Firefighters responded to the center on Nov. 22 and again on Monday for reports that people could smell smoke. When...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Chico
-- CHICO, Calif. 3:21 P.M. UPDATE - The lockdowns at Chico High, Citrus Elementary, Chico Junior High and Emma Wilson were lifted at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday as police investigate a possible assault on an officer. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey told Action News Now at the scene that...
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County Sheriff's Department has cut daytime patrol hours
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - "I've been here all day at the Tehama County Sheriff's office trying to get a hold of someone who can talk about staffing shortages and recent cuts to daytime patrol hours... The only problem? I'm one of the only people here," said Action News Now reporter, Lauren Cooper.
actionnewsnow.com
35th annual Butte County Toy Run returns Saturday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The 35th annual Butte County Toy Run returns this weekend. The event started in 1987 when TJ Jones and Reverend Dave Sweet decided to start a local toy drive to help local kids. A handful of bikers came together to gather toys for kids. Now the...
krcrtv.com
Chico police identify Sunday night shooting victim
CHICO, Calif. — Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) have confirmed the identity of the man shot and killed in Chico on Sunday. According to officials, the victim has been positively identified as 26-year-old Trey Roy Early Howell-Shepard. The incident occurred on Nov. 27 at around 5:25 p.m....
Chain control in effect on California's I-5 near Redding amid heavy snow
A portion of California's Interstate 5 near Redding was temporarily closed to traffic on Thursday morning as a cold front slammed California.
actionnewsnow.com
Corning man arrested after throwing molotov cocktail at police officer
CORNING, Calif. - Corning Police arrested a man on Wednesday afternoon after he reportedly threw a molotov cocktail at an police officer. At approximately 5:40 p.m., officers with the Corning Police Department began investigating a loud banging noise that was coming from outside of the police department on the 700 block of Fourth Street. Police say the suspect, 32-year-old Cassidy Russ of Corning, was observed by an officer walking away from the police department and onto Solano Street.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested after stolen car fiery crash into Downtown Redding building
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested a driver after a chase and a fiery crash downtown Sunday. Police said the car was stolen. Colton Smith, 22 of Orland, was arrested on a series of charges. The incident started just before 5 p.m. Sunday. A Redding police officer spotted a 1999...
Comments / 1