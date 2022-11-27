Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Lady Susan Hussey quits over remarks to charity boss Ngozi Fulani
The late Queen's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey has apologised and resigned after she repeatedly asked a black British charity boss where she was "really" from. Ngozi Fulani, a charity founder, was questioned about her background at the charity event at the palace on Tuesday. Ms Fulani, said she was "totally...
BBC
Jim McCafferty: Ex-Celtic coach who abused boys dies in prison
A former youth football coach who sexually abused teenage players in Scotland has died in prison. Jim McCafferty, 76, was a coach and kit man for the Celtic youth team who also worked for Celtic Boys Club. In 2019 he admitted 12 charges related to child sex abuse against 10...
Royal news: William and Kate focus on climate in Boston despite race row and ‘Harry & Meghan’ trailer – live
Prince William and Kate carried out the second day of their US tour in Boston amid a royal racism row and the drop of a headline-grabbing trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix documentary.The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Greentown Labs, the US’s largest clean-tech incubator, then Roca, a non-profit that works to counter urban violence, before inspecting projects to mitigate rising sea levels.Their climate change-focused schedule culminates with Friday’s Earthshot Prize awards — founded by the Prince of Wales to inspire a new generation of climate innovators. The trip has been overshadowed by a racism...
Comments / 0