ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

A business devastated by fire reopens and millions of Americans brave the holiday travel rush: Here are the week’s top headlines

By Kathryn Ghion
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VoUKS_0jP7nW5G00

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

Only days after a fire destroyed the Wilson Furniture Building, the Bridgeport business was back open and ready to serve its customers once again.

Wilson Furniture reopens; Fire Marshal responds

Although the furniture building was a total loss, the business reopened next door at Wilson Mattress. All their sofas, love seats and recliners are held at an off-site warehouse; which was untouched and they have a digital catalogue. Owner Jason Wilson said the family did take time to pick up the pieces, but knew they had to move forward.

In health news, reports this week show that pediatricians are pleading with the Biden Administration to declare RSV an all-out emergency.

Wheeling Hospital struck with RSV cases, needs more resources

The virus typically isn’t so prominent this early in the season, but this year that’s not the case with rising numbers in both younger children and older adults. The surge is putting a strain on hospitals nationwide.

Pack your patience. That was the warning from travel officials for anyone heading out for the busiest travel week of the year.

Thanksgiving travel tips for a happy holiday for West Virginia travelers

At the Pittsburgh International Airport, they weren’t quite back to pre-pandemic levels but it was close. As far as the roads go, AAA said around 55 million Americans would be driving to their Thanksgiving destinations.

Once the turkey was packed away it was time for the holiday shopping, but the Better Business Bureau warns to look out for the 12 Scams of Christmas.

Avoid the 12 Scams of Christmas when shopping online

They say scammers have gotten crafty and there are more methods of deception than ever; from phone calls to e-mails and even social media. As far as online shopping goes, make sure you order from a trusted website.

The nutcrackers are standing at attention around Steubenville, which means they held Light Up the Night this week.

Steubenville “Lights Up the Night” to begin holiday festivities

The tree outside Historic Fort Steuben is ready to welcome visitors to all the holiday activities. You’ll find the famous nutcrackers across the city. Christmas at the Fort continues until January 8, so there’s plenty of time to come see it for yourself.

For the latest headlines all week long be sure to stay with 7News.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia road to stop receiving mail

(WTRF) A road in West Virginia will stop receiving mail according to a letter sent by a West Virginia Post Master. The letter obtained by 7News says that residents on Leopold Lane in Wheeling after box 154 will stop receiving mail due to road conditions. The Post Master told the residents that the road conditions […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Putting up a real tree? Fire officials have a warning

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Putting the finishing touches on a freshly cut Christmas tree can be a fun tradition for many families; but that big beautiful tree, if not properly taken care of, can be dangerous. Statistics show that around 160 home fires start with a Christmas tree each year. Deric Jamison, the Chief Fire […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Missing woman in West Virginia found dead

JUNIOR, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman who was reported missing on Wednesday was found dead Thursday morning, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department announced. According to a press release from the sheriff’s department, officers began searching near Junior for 32-year-old Brittany Means after she was reported missing Wednesday and searched into the night, but found no […]
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Super Six brings football and business to Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — What do you get when you take the dozens of players on each Super Six team, add in all their family and fans, and then multiply that by six? You get the crowd Wheeling welcomes at the stadium on the Island every year for the tournament…along with their business. Aside from […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Nailers ring bells for the Salvation Army

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — With the holiday season in a fast break, members of the Wheeling Nailers are hoping to “Light the Lamp” and help the Salvation Army raise some money to help those less fortunate this holiday season. Several Nailers players and coaches rang bells today at the Mount DeChantal Kroger. Bell ringers will […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Final preparations underway for Symphony on Ice

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – An iconic Wheeling Christmas tradition will be coming back to WesBanco Arena tomorrow night….We are of course talking about the Symphony on Ice, presented by Main Street Bank and EQT Foundation. Wednesday night was the final dress rehearsal and crews are making sure that everything is ready for Thursday. The […]
WHEELING, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling High School Football Playoff traffic and safety information

The Wheeling Police Department wants to inform the public of increased security and vehicular traffic in and around Wheeling Island Stadium this weekend for the West Virginia Super Six High School Football Championship games. In addition to a large law enforcement presence throughout the two-day event, residents and visitors should expect increased traffic– especially on Zane Street […]
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Fairmont family brightens the community’s holiday season

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - For years the Lenhart family has been known for their front yard holiday light display on Morgantown Avenue in Fairmont. “I’ve always wanted to do it, and a couple of years ago. I did it, and people started coming,” homeowner and mastermind behind the display Chuck Lenhart explained.
FAIRMONT, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

77K+
Followers
9K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy