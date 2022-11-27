ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CA

Deputy returns fire, fatally shooting one suspect

By Megan Camponovo
 4 days ago

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A person died after firing a gun at an officer who returned fire on Sunday morning, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office .

According to the sheriff’s office, just before 3 a.m., a deputy from the sheriff’s office, along with help from officers at the Fairfield Police Department, arrived in the area of Central Way and Pittman Road in Fairfield after receiving reports of an armed robbery.

The sheriff’s office said that when the deputy arrived on the scene he “deployed his K9 to apprehend the suspect.”

According to the sheriff’s department, the suspect then fired a gun, and the deputy returned fire. The suspect died from injuries related to the shooting.

Comments

mazzie
4d ago

Great job but next time let everyone know that K-9 officer is ok 💙💙💙💙💙💙💯

Ashley Bradford
4d ago

sounds like if returned fire was necessary..that is the criminals problem.

