No one's talking openly yet about who will run to fill the late Rep. Don McEachin's seat representing Richmond in Congress.Yes, but: That's not stopping wild speculation behind the scenes.What we're hearing: We talked to every Richmond politician who would answer the phone Wednesday, and so far, Del. Lamont Bagby, a Democrat from Henrico, appears to have emerged as one of the most likely contenders for the seat.Bagby is the chairman of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus and a mentee of McEachin.He declined to say Wednesday whether he's considering a run, but told WRIC earlier this week that "there is...

RICHMOND, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO