Read full article on original website
Related
Rail strike likely averted as labor bills head to Senate
A railroad worker strike likely won't happen now that Congress has stepped in. But a key sticking point in the standoff — whether the more than 100,000 freight rail workers get any paid sick leave — is still an open question. The big picture: The rail workers' battle...
McCarthy: Democrats could influence House speaker pick if GOP doesn't unite
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) warned that Democrats could "end up picking" the next House speaker if his GOP colleagues fail to coalesce around him. Why it matters: Time is ticking before the Jan. 3 House speaker vote — and McCarthy is at risk of falling short of the 218 votes necessary to secure the post amid a far-right revolt.
Devastating rail shutdown narrowly averted through congressional vote
A potentially devastating economic shutdown was narrowly averted on Thursday. Congress voted to force rail companies and unions to agree to a new labor contract, ending the threat of a rail worker strike.
Senate passes bill to protect same-sex marriage
The Senate on Tuesday passed a bill to codify the right to same-sex and interracial marriage, with 12 Republicans joining Democrats to send the legislation to the House. Why it matters: The Senate, with its 60-vote threshold, was the main obstacle to the bill’s passage, but it passed with a 61-36 vote. The House is expected to easily pass it before sending it to President Biden’s desk.
House passes legislation to avert economically devastating rail strike
The House passed legislation Wednesday to avert a nationwide rail strike that President Biden warned earlier this week could "hurt millions of other working people and families." Driving the news: The legislation now heads to the Senate, where time is ticking before Dec. 9 — the earliest date railway workers...
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes found guilty of seditious conspiracy
A jury on Tuesday found Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers, guilty of seditious conspiracy for his actions in the lead-up to and day of the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, AP reports. Why it matters: Rhodes, a prominent figure within far-right American politics, faces...
Senate hearing on FTX collapse spotlights proposed crypto rules
Lawmakers gathered on Thursday to discuss the events that led to crypto exchange FTX collapse, amid renewed calls from within their ranks — and from the public — for industry oversight. Why it matters: The spectacular flameout of FTX — and the contagion that preceded and followed it...
President Biden plans a border policy overhaul
Title 42 — the Trump-era public health policy that allows the U.S. to turn migrants away at the border — is set to end shortly before Christmas. Now, Axios has learned that the Biden administration is considering some drastic measures to replace it. Plus, Democrats could change which...
Katherine Clark moves up the Democratic House ladder
U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark will be the second highest-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives next year after her colleagues elected her as the next minority whip. Clark's elevation comes as Democrats chose New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the chair of the House Democratic Caucus, to serve as minority leader next year, Axios' Andrew Solender writes.
House Democrats have access to Trump tax returns, Treasury confirms
The Treasury Department has made available six years of former President Trump's federal tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee, a spokesperson confirmed to Axios Wednesday. The big picture: House Democrats have been trying for years to obtain Trump's tax returns from the Internal Revenue Service as...
Tech firms send Supreme Court a warning
Tech firms are warning the Supreme Court that weakening liability protections for online speech could put all types of service providers — including those operating offline — at risk of costly, business-wrecking litigation. The big picture: A key law governing online speech is facing its first-ever fundamental tests...
How the Oath Keepers were radicalized
Testimony from both defendants and witnesses during the Oath Keepers trial outlined how several were drawn to an extremist group that would ultimately play an outsized role in storming the Capitol to try to prevent Joe Biden from becoming president. The big picture: A lack of stability, a desire for...
Mark Meadows must testify in Georgia election probe, S.C. Supreme Court rules
The South Carolina Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a lower court ruling ordering former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to testify before a Georgia grand jury investigating efforts to overturn 2020 election results. Why it matters: Meadows, a close ally to former President Trump, could be a key...
Speculation swirls on who Richmond's next Congress member will be
No one's talking openly yet about who will run to fill the late Rep. Don McEachin's seat representing Richmond in Congress.Yes, but: That's not stopping wild speculation behind the scenes.What we're hearing: We talked to every Richmond politician who would answer the phone Wednesday, and so far, Del. Lamont Bagby, a Democrat from Henrico, appears to have emerged as one of the most likely contenders for the seat.Bagby is the chairman of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus and a mentee of McEachin.He declined to say Wednesday whether he's considering a run, but told WRIC earlier this week that "there is...
McConnell: Anyone meeting with antisemites "highly unlikely" to be president
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday appeared to criticize former President Donald Trump's recent dinner with a white nationalist, saying that anyone who meets with antisemites or white supremacists is "highly unlikely to ever be elected president of the United States." Driving the news: "There is no room...
Republicans' thorny path ahead on fertility policy
Former Vice President Mike Pence's recent support for fertility treatments like IVF as well as a national abortion ban surfaced what could become a dilemma for 2024 Republican hopefuls staking out reproductive health platforms. The big picture: Republicans have largely insisted that fertility treatments aren't at risk from the proliferation...
Supreme Court: Biden's student loan forgiveness program will remain blocked for now
The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to lift an injunction temporarily blocking President Biden's student debt relief program and agreed to hear the case in February. Why it matters: The prolonged uncertainty of the program's future has left millions of borrowers in financial limbo as litigation from several challengers plays out. Biden has said he believes the program is legal.
Trial delayed for Arkansas U.S. Capitol rioter
A trial date for Richard Barnett of Gravette — photographed in the office of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi during the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot — has been rescheduled. Originally set for Dec. 12, the trial will now begin Jan. 9, 2023, the Arkansas...
Trump calls McConnell "loser for our nation" after he condemns Fuentes dinner
Former President Trump insulted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, calling him a "loser for our nation" after McConnell appeared to criticize his decision to have dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes and antisemitic rapper Ye. Why it matters: The dinner has...
Georgia runoff holds key to Senate subpoena power
Democrats have already clinched control of the Senate, but the difference between 50 and 51 seats will play a major role in their ability to counter the new House Republican majority's priority: investigations. Why it matters: Adding a Senate seat in the Dec. 6 Georgia runoff would give Democrats more...
Axios
Washington, DC
98K+
Followers
56K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0