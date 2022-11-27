ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Axios

Rail strike likely averted as labor bills head to Senate

A railroad worker strike likely won't happen now that Congress has stepped in. But a key sticking point in the standoff — whether the more than 100,000 freight rail workers get any paid sick leave — is still an open question. The big picture: The rail workers' battle...
Axios

McCarthy: Democrats could influence House speaker pick if GOP doesn't unite

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) warned that Democrats could "end up picking" the next House speaker if his GOP colleagues fail to coalesce around him. Why it matters: Time is ticking before the Jan. 3 House speaker vote — and McCarthy is at risk of falling short of the 218 votes necessary to secure the post amid a far-right revolt.
Axios

Senate passes bill to protect same-sex marriage

The Senate on Tuesday passed a bill to codify the right to same-sex and interracial marriage, with 12 Republicans joining Democrats to send the legislation to the House. Why it matters: The Senate, with its 60-vote threshold, was the main obstacle to the bill’s passage, but it passed with a 61-36 vote. The House is expected to easily pass it before sending it to President Biden’s desk.
Axios

House passes legislation to avert economically devastating rail strike

The House passed legislation Wednesday to avert a nationwide rail strike that President Biden warned earlier this week could "hurt millions of other working people and families." Driving the news: The legislation now heads to the Senate, where time is ticking before Dec. 9 — the earliest date railway workers...
Axios

Senate hearing on FTX collapse spotlights proposed crypto rules

Lawmakers gathered on Thursday to discuss the events that led to crypto exchange FTX collapse, amid renewed calls from within their ranks — and from the public — for industry oversight. Why it matters: The spectacular flameout of FTX — and the contagion that preceded and followed it...
Axios

President Biden plans a border policy overhaul

Title 42 — the Trump-era public health policy that allows the U.S. to turn migrants away at the border — is set to end shortly before Christmas. Now, Axios has learned that the Biden administration is considering some drastic measures to replace it. Plus, Democrats could change which...
IOWA STATE
Axios

Katherine Clark moves up the Democratic House ladder

U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark will be the second highest-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives next year after her colleagues elected her as the next minority whip. Clark's elevation comes as Democrats chose New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the chair of the House Democratic Caucus, to serve as minority leader next year, Axios' Andrew Solender writes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Axios

House Democrats have access to Trump tax returns, Treasury confirms

The Treasury Department has made available six years of former President Trump's federal tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee, a spokesperson confirmed to Axios Wednesday. The big picture: House Democrats have been trying for years to obtain Trump's tax returns from the Internal Revenue Service as...
Axios

Tech firms send Supreme Court a warning

Tech firms are warning the Supreme Court that weakening liability protections for online speech could put all types of service providers — including those operating offline — at risk of costly, business-wrecking litigation. The big picture: A key law governing online speech is facing its first-ever fundamental tests...
TEXAS STATE
Axios

How the Oath Keepers were radicalized

Testimony from both defendants and witnesses during the Oath Keepers trial outlined how several were drawn to an extremist group that would ultimately play an outsized role in storming the Capitol to try to prevent Joe Biden from becoming president. The big picture: A lack of stability, a desire for...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Axios Richmond

Speculation swirls on who Richmond's next Congress member will be

No one's talking openly yet about who will run to fill the late Rep. Don McEachin's seat representing Richmond in Congress.Yes, but: That's not stopping wild speculation behind the scenes.What we're hearing: We talked to every Richmond politician who would answer the phone Wednesday, and so far, Del. Lamont Bagby, a Democrat from Henrico, appears to have emerged as one of the most likely contenders for the seat.Bagby is the chairman of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus and a mentee of McEachin.He declined to say Wednesday whether he's considering a run, but told WRIC earlier this week that "there is...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios

McConnell: Anyone meeting with antisemites "highly unlikely" to be president

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday appeared to criticize former President Donald Trump's recent dinner with a white nationalist, saying that anyone who meets with antisemites or white supremacists is "highly unlikely to ever be elected president of the United States." Driving the news: "There is no room...
Axios

Republicans' thorny path ahead on fertility policy

Former Vice President Mike Pence's recent support for fertility treatments like IVF as well as a national abortion ban surfaced what could become a dilemma for 2024 Republican hopefuls staking out reproductive health platforms. The big picture: Republicans have largely insisted that fertility treatments aren't at risk from the proliferation...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

Supreme Court: Biden's student loan forgiveness program will remain blocked for now

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to lift an injunction temporarily blocking President Biden's student debt relief program and agreed to hear the case in February. Why it matters: The prolonged uncertainty of the program's future has left millions of borrowers in financial limbo as litigation from several challengers plays out. Biden has said he believes the program is legal.
WISCONSIN STATE
Axios

Trial delayed for Arkansas U.S. Capitol rioter

A trial date for Richard Barnett of Gravette — photographed in the office of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi during the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot — has been rescheduled. Originally set for Dec. 12, the trial will now begin Jan. 9, 2023, the Arkansas...
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios

Georgia runoff holds key to Senate subpoena power

Democrats have already clinched control of the Senate, but the difference between 50 and 51 seats will play a major role in their ability to counter the new House Republican majority's priority: investigations. Why it matters: Adding a Senate seat in the Dec. 6 Georgia runoff would give Democrats more...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
