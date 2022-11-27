ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

Firefighters respond to house fire on Conveyor Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A fire tore through a home on the 5900 block of Conveyor Street says the Columbia-Richland Fire Department. Two people safely escaped from the home, but one pet did not make it. Firefighters responded to the home before 2 p.m. and were met with a heavy...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Fort Jackson announces temporary gate 2 closure

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Fort Jackson announced Gate 2 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 29-30. The closure is to conduct active vehicle barrier maintenance, say officials. To access Fort Jackson during this time, individuals can enter through Gate 4 on Boyden Arbor Road. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Midlands principal named 2023 SC Elementary Principal of the year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Association of School Administrators has named a Richland County School District 2 administrator as the 2023 Principal of the Year. “We are excited to announce that Dr. Kendra Hill has been named the SCASA Elementary Principal of the Year,” said Beth Phibbs, Executive Director of the South Carolina Association of School Administrators.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Why do cars keep crashing through this Aiken wall?

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a wall alongside Whiskey Road in Aiken that seems to be attracting cars right into it. We know this is the second time the wall at Coker Springs Road has been hit in two weeks. It’s happened several times before that, including four times since July.
AIKEN, SC
abccolumbia.com

SCHP: Wreck on I-26 East near Exit 91 in Lexington causing traffic issues

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Highway Patrol is still working an overnight wreck on I-26 East that’s causing traffic congestion this morning. According to troopers, a tractor-trailer hit a concrete barrier near Exit 91/Columbia Avenue after 5 a.m. and closed all lanes for a while. According to SCDOT,...
LEXINGTON, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Police Department creates holiday duck find

NEWBERRY – The Newberry Police Department has some holiday fun planned for the community this season with their upcoming “holiday duck find.”. Sergeant Caitlin Branch with the department said she was looking for a good way to bring the community together for the holiday season. With the help...
NEWBERRY, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD searching for suspect of stolen vehicle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is currently in the area of Percival Road and East Boundary searching for a suspect. According to officials, deputies attempted to stop a stolen vehicle and the driver fled away in the car. The suspect eventually got out of the car and ran off on foot.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

2 arrested for trailer theft in Lexington Co.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office has charged two men in connection to a grand larceny investigation. After receiving a tip, deputies responded to a theft of a trailer on Bush River Road. Deputies said Jason Wilson, 41, of Lexington was charged with grand larceny and...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Travel Maven

Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday Market

It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year and there’s no better way to celebrate than by attending one of the best and biggest holiday markets in the state. In addition to hundreds of vendors, the fair will also include holiday entertainment as well as visits from Santa. Keep reading to learn more.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Irmo Council discussing storage units

According to town council, if Irmo residents wanted, nearly everyone would have room to store their stuff. due to the amount of storage facilities in the area.

