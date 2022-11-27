Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Meet Sensory Santa and Explore the Edventure Children's MuseumPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Experience three course high tea and choose your own vintage hat at Laura's Tea RoomThe Planking TravelerRidgeway, SC
Related
abccolumbia.com
Firefighters respond to house fire on Conveyor Street
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A fire tore through a home on the 5900 block of Conveyor Street says the Columbia-Richland Fire Department. Two people safely escaped from the home, but one pet did not make it. Firefighters responded to the home before 2 p.m. and were met with a heavy...
abccolumbia.com
Fort Jackson announces temporary gate 2 closure
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Fort Jackson announced Gate 2 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 29-30. The closure is to conduct active vehicle barrier maintenance, say officials. To access Fort Jackson during this time, individuals can enter through Gate 4 on Boyden Arbor Road. The...
THE LONGEST RIDE: SC lawmaker wants to force SC school districts to put attendants on all special needs buses
Yow pulled out his phone and scrolled through messages he’d exchanged with Jessica Condon, the mother of Autumn Angle, the four-year-old nonverbal girl with autism attacked nearly 100 times on a Chesterfield County school bus in 2018.
Police have more "eyes" on busy intersections, business districts
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you noticed the new cameras on Devine Street in Columbia near the Food Lion, and at the intersection of Farrow Road and Killian Road in northeast Richland County? We have, too. As it turns out, we'll be seeing more of them sticking out around Columbia...
wach.com
Mobile food truck business opening in Newberry County, filling food gaps
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia business owner is on a mission to make low-cost healthy alternative food options available to everyone in the Midlands, starting with smaller more rural communities that no longer have the access. “It’s important that all areas, not just certain areas, receive that...
South Carolina restaurants accused of illegally keeping cash, tips from workers
Investigators say several Upstate Japanese restaurants illegally kept tips and paid cooks a fixed salary for all hours worked, including overtime, according to a press release from the US Department of Labor.
CSX closing rail crossing in Richland County for repairs
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Southern Commercial Development, the traffic control division for CSX, has announced the rail company will be closing a rail crossing on Atlas Road in order to make repairs. The crossing on Atlas Road between Veterans Road and Atlas Court will be closed at 7 a.m. Wednesday,...
WLTX.com
Whitmire officials still working on grocery solution
A 16-mile drive to the grocery store - that's what some Whitmire residents are forced to travel to get groceries. Town leaders say they're still working to fix that.
WIS-TV
Midlands principal named 2023 SC Elementary Principal of the year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Association of School Administrators has named a Richland County School District 2 administrator as the 2023 Principal of the Year. “We are excited to announce that Dr. Kendra Hill has been named the SCASA Elementary Principal of the Year,” said Beth Phibbs, Executive Director of the South Carolina Association of School Administrators.
WRDW-TV
Why do cars keep crashing through this Aiken wall?
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a wall alongside Whiskey Road in Aiken that seems to be attracting cars right into it. We know this is the second time the wall at Coker Springs Road has been hit in two weeks. It’s happened several times before that, including four times since July.
WLTX.com
Sumter librarian recognized as regional School Librarian of the Year
Lessie Bernshouse is a librarian at Wilder Elementary School in Sumter. On Thursday, she was honored by the South Carolina Association of School Librarians.
abccolumbia.com
SCHP: Wreck on I-26 East near Exit 91 in Lexington causing traffic issues
LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Highway Patrol is still working an overnight wreck on I-26 East that’s causing traffic congestion this morning. According to troopers, a tractor-trailer hit a concrete barrier near Exit 91/Columbia Avenue after 5 a.m. and closed all lanes for a while. According to SCDOT,...
WIS-TV
Father’s home visited in search for missing five-year-old, new insights from neighbors
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday the home of the father of a missing five-year-old child was visited by investigators. New details in the case are emerging after a press conference Wednesday evening and an autopsy report said the mother of Aspen Jeter was shot. Thursday a tip from a...
Newberry Police Department creates holiday duck find
NEWBERRY – The Newberry Police Department has some holiday fun planned for the community this season with their upcoming “holiday duck find.”. Sergeant Caitlin Branch with the department said she was looking for a good way to bring the community together for the holiday season. With the help...
WLTX.com
3rd Annual Tinsel Town Market set for this weekend in Chapin
The 3rd Annual Tinsel Town Market is set for this weekend in Chapin. Here's what you can expect.
WIS-TV
RCSD searching for suspect of stolen vehicle
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is currently in the area of Percival Road and East Boundary searching for a suspect. According to officials, deputies attempted to stop a stolen vehicle and the driver fled away in the car. The suspect eventually got out of the car and ran off on foot.
wspa.com
2 arrested for trailer theft in Lexington Co.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office has charged two men in connection to a grand larceny investigation. After receiving a tip, deputies responded to a theft of a trailer on Bush River Road. Deputies said Jason Wilson, 41, of Lexington was charged with grand larceny and...
Highway Patrol investigating fatal accident on Hardscrabble Road in northeast Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — SC Highway Patrol Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell says SCHP is investigating a fatal traffic incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, on Hardscrabble Road near Clemson Road, about 6 miles north of Columbia. Two vehicles – a driver in 2016 Honda Accord and a...
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday Market
It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year and there’s no better way to celebrate than by attending one of the best and biggest holiday markets in the state. In addition to hundreds of vendors, the fair will also include holiday entertainment as well as visits from Santa. Keep reading to learn more.
WLTX.com
Irmo Council discussing storage units
According to town council, if Irmo residents wanted, nearly everyone would have room to store their stuff. due to the amount of storage facilities in the area.
Comments / 0