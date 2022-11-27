Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Knock Out Game in the Subway?BronxVoiceManhattan, NY
New York Governor Hochul Provides a $3 Million Grant for These ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Brooklyn apartments as low as $375 a month in new affordable buildingBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Related
Mariah Carey's Twins Moroccan and Monroe Steal the Show at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
As Mariah Carey performed her hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" at the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City Nov. 24, her and ex-husband Nick Cannon's twins, Moroccan and Monroe, stole the show with adorable onstage cameos. Appearing on either side of their mother, the...
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Paula Abdul Gets Trolled Online for Her ‘Turkey’ Dance
Paula Abdul is getting trolled online after showing off her turkey dance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday (November 24th). After performing her hit single Straight Up during the parade, critics trolled Abdul for her dance moves. “Oh Paula Abdul, you don’t need to dance anymore,” one critic declared. “Stick to judging people. We love you!”
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s Twins Surprise Fans By Joining the Singer During Her Macy’s Day Parade Performance
Marion Curtis/StarPix for Apple/Shutterstock A family affair! Mariah Carey lived out her holiday dreams by performing in the finale of the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — and 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe were there to join her. "Happy Thanksgiving!!!🍁,” Carey, 52, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 24, alongside images from the event. “Grateful […]
Popculture
'Today': Savannah Guthrie Reveals Illness, Missing Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center
Savannah Guthrie is at home sick and will not be co-hosting the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting as previously planned. NBC is broadcasting the lighting of the iconic tree on Wednesday, Nov. 30, but its roster of talent has been sadly diminished this year. Guthrie announced on Instagram that she would not be able to attend.
The Ultimate Betrayal: Amy Robach's Husband Andrew Shue Helped 'GMA' Star Through Cancer Before Her Affair With Co-Host T.J. Holmes
Years before her alleged months-long affair with T.J. Holmes was exposed, Good Morning America host Amy Robach leaned on her husband, actor Andrew Shue, who helped her through breast cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.Robach, 49, made the shocking announcement on GMA in 2013, revealing she had breast cancer and was preparing to undergo a double mastectomy.The devastating news was the result of a live, on-air mammogram the veteran journalist underwent on the show during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.Robach admittedly put off the test due to her busy schedule, but her GMA colleague, cancer survivor Robin Roberts, urged her to go. Weeks...
'She's Faking Everything About This!': Paula Abdul Called Out For Awkward Tap Dance Routine During Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Paula Abdul didn't win over fans when she performed a tap dance number during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 24. The video was posted to Twitter, and immediately users flocked to the social media platform to share their thoughts on the situation. One person wrote, "Something is a little out of sync here though…come on. Not that hard to figure out!" while another added, "She's faking everything about this." A third person weighed in, writing, "Wow lip syncing AND toe syncing at the same time. #Talented."However, some people stuck up for the 60-year-old singer. One person said,...
Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones
Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
John Travolta Calls Daughter Ella, 22, 'Something of Beauty' in Sweet Instagram Tribute
John Travolta is a proud dad. On Tuesday, the Grease star posted a sweet Instagram tribute to his 22-year-old daughter Ella Bleu, whom he shares with late wife Kelly Preston, featuring a selfie of the young actress with a cat. "Once in a while you have to post something of...
Hoda Kotb Admits She Likes To Date Men Who Are 'Less Attractive' Than Her: 'You Just Feel Hotter'
Though Hoda Kotb is single at the moment, she seems to be eager to jump back into the dating pool — though she isn't interested in dating just anyone.The mom-of-two and costar Jenna Bush Hager were dishing on their perfect man during the Tuesday, November 8, episode of 4th Hour with Hoda & Jenna when the former revealed she doesn't want to be wined and dined by a Hollywood hunk."For all the girls who have dated the hot, hot guy — that is tricky," she insisted. "I've dated somebody who was so incredibly good looking, that next to him, you...
EW.com
Mariah Carey's kids join her sweet 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Thanksgiving Day Parade performance
The legally unofficial (but, honestly, kind of official) Queen of Christmas made her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade debut a family affair. Pop icon Mariah Carey joined the annual NBC broadcast for a performance of her perennial holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" at the end of the event, just before Santa Claus' sleigh arrived at 34th Street in Manhattan.
Meet Marie Osmond’s Eldest Daughter Jessica Blosil
American singer Marie Osmond seems to have it all, as she has successfully balanced her stellar musical career with her family life. Few celebrities have achieved as much success in as many different areas as she has. Marie has excelled in singing, acting and writing, and has enjoyed a run in the entertainment industry for over 50 years. On top of that, she is well-known for doting on her family, which is evident in her regular social media posts.
Paula Abdul Slays In Sequin Jumpsuit During Her First-Ever Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Performance
Paula Abdul dazzled parade watchers with her first-ever Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance in New York City. The 60-year-old performed her hit “Straight Up” next to a glitter-covered turkey. Paula looked radiant in a gold sequin jumpsuit. Paula showed off her sensational dance moves and started off...
msn.com
Demi Moore makes 60 look like new 40 celebrating milestone birthday
Demi Moore rang in her milestone 60th birthday on Friday, November 11. And from the looks of a series of snaps posted by the youngest daughter she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, Tallulah Willis, the leading lady hopped aboard a private jet to celebrate with family and friends. Moore also...
Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, & Mom Blythe Danner, 79, Are Twins At Wedding In New Orleans: Photo
Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, and her mother, 79-year-old actress Blythe Danner, looked like twins (with a few years separating them) at a family wedding in October in New Orleans, La. In the fourth photo in the below slideshow that Gwyenth shared on Instagram on Friday, Nov. 18, the Oscar-winning star and her mother smiled for a picture as they held up iced drinks, seemingly thrilled to be spending some quality time together during the wedding. Both looked like they’ve been defying aging as they posed with minimal makeup and radiant skin.
Tamera Mowry-Housley and Family Share Adorable Thanksgiving Video Filled with 'Laughter and Joy'
The Housley family uploaded a silly Instagram video where they shared the things they're grateful for — but they didn't get quite far in their endeavor Tamera Mowry-Housley is sharing how thankful she is for her family this Thanksgiving. To celebrate the November holiday, the Housley family uploaded a sweet video of gratitude to inspire others. The video featured Tamera with daughter Ariah, 7, son Aden, 9 and husband Adam Housley. As the family gathered on their living room couch to count their blessings, Adam kicked off the gratitude...
Tim McGraw Pumped for ‘Favorite’ Thanksgiving Meal, Prepared by Faith Hill
Tim McGraw isn't shy about his love of carbs, but the star watches his waistline, doing his best to avoid them. However, all bets are off on Thanksgiving, when he dips into delicious dishes prepared by his wife, Faith Hill. "Thanksgiving is one of my favorite meals of the year...
Popculture
Macy's Parade Viewers Fighting for Justice for 'Corn Kid' Tariq After His Botched Appearance
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewers are demanding justice for Tariq, the 7-year-old social media sensation known as "Corn Kid," who appeared on the Green Giant Harvest in the Valley float during Thursday's holiday tradition. The Brooklyn native made headlines for his enthusiasm towards corn shared millions of times on social media and quickly remixed into a viral song declaring how the vegetable "has the juice."
msn.com
The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob
The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
How Mariah Carey Celebrates Christmas With Her Twins Moroccan and Monroe
Watch: Mariah Carey's FAVORITE Thing About the Holidays. All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is to spend it with family. The singer recently revealed how she and her twins Moroccan and Monroe—whom you may have spotted sweetly stealing the spotlight during her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance—celebrate the holiday.
People
360K+
Followers
60K+
Post
226M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0